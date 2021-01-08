GOSHEN — A game that was tight throughout saw Goshen edge Concord 47-45 in overtime Friday in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball.
The RedHawks (4-5, 1-0) beat the Minutemen (1-5, 0-1) with Quinn Bechtel making a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds to go.
“We had excellent poise,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We made some big plays. You’ve got to play to the buzzer.”
The game was tied 39-all heading into overtime.
“In the fourth quarter, we made plays when we needed to,” said Wohlford, who saw the game tied 30-all at the end of the third quarter. “Drew Hogan made some things happen.”
Hogan’s turnaround shot put the RedHawks up 41-39 in overtime. The lead moved to 45-41 on two foul shots by Quinn Bechtel.
The Minutemen pulled even at 45-all on a basket by Payton Fish, who finished with a team-high 15 points. They also got 13 from Zaven Koltookian, 10 from Andres Dixon and seven from Gavin Smith.
Concord, which snapped a 15-game losing streak dating back in 2019-20 by beating Prairie Heights on Wednesday, held an 8-7 lead on Goshen in the first quarter then were not ahead again until 23-22. The visitors’ last advantage was at 39-38.
Hogan (20 points), Bechtel (13) and Deecon Hill (7) paced the Goshen attack.
The differential in the game never reached more than six points for either team.
“That’s the best team basketball game we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Minutemen coach Derrick DeShone said. “I’m really proud of the kids. We played five or six guys the whole second half.
“Other than a fast break basket by Bechtel, they took contested shots over the top of us.”
Goshen led 20-15 at halftime.
The RedHawks’ biggest lead in the second quarter was six points (16-10). Hogan scored four of his team’s six second-period points.
A 3-pointer by Smith at 3:09 pulled Concord to within 16-15.
Goshen made 8-of-22 floor shots and the Minutemen connected on 6-of-19 in the first half.
Bechtel’s six points paced RedHawks in the first quarter. Goshen led 14-8 at the close of the opening stanza.
Dixon tallied five of his team’s eight first-quarter points for Concord.
Goshen 47, Concord 45
(Overtime)
Concord — Gavin Smith 7, Zaven Koltookian 13, Payton Fish 15, Amarion Moore 0, Jack D’Arcy 0, Andres Dixon 10, Jesse Davidson 0, Griffin Swartout 0, Ethan Kavanaugh 0.
Goshen — Blak Wiess 4, Isaac Sawatzky 3, Quinn Bechtel 13, Deecon Hil 7l, Drew Hogan 20, Jordan Williams 0, Zachary Subera 0, Gage Worthman 0, Lleyton Weddell 0.
Concord 8 7 15 9 6 — 45
Goshen 14 6 10 9 8 — 47
Turnovers: Concord 13, Goshen 6.
Officials: Jimmy Arnett, Tom Hinz, John Walczewski.
Records (next games): Concord (1-5, 0-1 at Plymouth, Warsaw at Goshen (4-5, 1-0) both Friday, Jan. 15.
JV score: Concord 48, Goshen 43 (double overtime). Top scorers: Concord — Connor Morris 9, Parker McCuen 8, Nathan Schoenherr 8, Mekhi Hall 7; Goshen — Ryan Eldridge 8, Lleyton Weddell 8, Will Herschberger 6, Yabi Kurtz 5, Nathan Pinarski 5, Brandon Rivera 5.
