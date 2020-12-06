GOSHEN — The Goshen boys basketball team suffered a close loss Saturday to West Noble, losing to the Chargers, 50-49, at home. The game was originally supposed to be played on Feb. 23, 2021, but was moved to this past weekend after West Noble’s scheduled game against Wawasee was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Warrior program.
Goshen led by one at halftime, but the Chargers outscored the RedHawks 16-7 in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead into the fourth. Goshen came back to tie the game midway through the frame, but weren’t able to complete the full comeback. They fell to 0-2 on the season with the narrow loss.
“We made too many mistakes; we made more mistakes than they did,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford on the loss. “It wasn’t an effort thing. It was just some mistakes that you can’t make if you want to play winning basketball.”
The RedHawks have been shorthanded early this season due to their own coronavirus issues. Senior forward Blak Wiess has missed the first two games after he was sidelined due to contact tracing. He came back to practice this past Thursday, but hadn’t practiced enough to be cleared to play against West Noble. He is expected to return to game action next week.
“It’s a presence, it’s a strength, it’s a leader,” said Wohlford of Wiess coming back. “It’s a kid that has been through it, knows how to defend, knows how to be physical. He can kind of mentor these young big guys, and he does a great job in practice. We didn’t have him for two weeks in practice, and that’s detrimental to our development. He just helps in many ways.”
With Wiess out, Wohlford has relied on freshman Ryan Eldridge primarily to be the big man on the court for the RedHawks. The 6-7 freshman started the first two games, while 6-7 sophomore Lleyton Weddell saw his first action of the season this past Saturday against the Chargers. Not having Wiess, though, has limited Goshen’s offense.
“Our freshman and sophomore big guys, they’re growing still, probably physically and in playing games,” Wohlford said. “The varsity physicality was kind of a shock to them, and we just couldn’t quite make plays in the paint (against West Noble).”
The RedHawks have been shooting a lot of three-pointers so far this season as well. Against West Noble, they were 11-of-25 from long distance, accounting for 33 of their 49 total points. They finished 5-of-16 from two-point range, areas Wohlford wants to improve on with his team.
“We’re making ‘3’s,’ but you don’t want to be taking 60 percent of your shots from the three-point line,” Wohlford said. “It’s a little more variable on how you’re going to shoot. You want to have some ‘easy money,’ so to speak, and we can’t ever really get ‘easy money.’ … The school record is 12 ‘3’s’ in a game, and we almost tied the school record without scoring 50 points. That’s not a good recipe, long-term.”
This week is a tough one for Goshen. They host Elkhart Tuesday, who’s coming off an impressive 77-75 victory over Northridge Saturday night in Middlebury.
Then, this upcoming Saturday features Goshen visiting South Bend St. Joseph, who was ranked No. 3 in the initial Class 3A Indiana AP Poll. After losing its season opener to South Bend Adams Friday, the Indians came back and beat Marquette Catholic, 91-82. The RedHawks have beaten St. Joe four-straight times, but the Indians feature one of the best players in the state in Notre Dame signee JR Konieczny.
“We are always a team that will show up with the belief that we can compete,” Wohlford said. “We’ve played really good teams before and beaten good teams before when maybe the outside or analytics says we shouldn’t have. We know what we’re up against, and I think our kids are excited. There’s really no pressure. … We just want our kids to compete and get better, because that’s all you can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.