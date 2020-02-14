MIDDLEBURY — It was a milestone kind of night for Northridge boys basketball.
A 58-33 victory Friday against Concord at the Middlebury Madhouse helped the IHSAA Class 4A No. 14-ranked Raiders (14-5, 7-0) sweep the Northern Lakes Conference and give Scott Radeker the 250th triumph of his head coaching career.
Starters Alex Stauffer (19 points), Carter Stoltzfus (13) and Camden Knepp (8) and reserve Blake Jacobs (8) led the Northridge attack in the team’s ninth straight win.
“What a great night,” said Radeker. “Most important is the 7-0 in conference the work these kids and coaches have put in to run the table in the conference. Our guys are excited about that, but they do have bigger goals.
“The 250 wins is great. It wouldn’t be possible without players like these guys and players from Lafayette Jeff and North Montgomery and awesome coaches I’ve had working with me over the years.”
Radeker threw a number of defensive coverages against the Minutemen in Friday’s win.
“We wanted to change things up and keep them guessing a little bit,” said Radeker. “They’re a young team. We wanted a little bit of full-court pressure, a little bit of half-court pressure and played a couple of our zones and (man-to-man). We wanted to get everything on tape so we can look at it.”
Radeker said there were stretches in the game where his team was complacent then stepped on the gas again.
“I was happy with our defense in the second half,” said Radeker, who saw his team force Concord into 14 of its 23 turnovers in the final two quarters.
The Raiders dropped in seven 3-pointers to push their season total to 200. They made 83 in NLC play (12 vs. Goshen, 7 vs. Warsaw, 12 vs. NorthWood, 13 vs. Elkhart Memorial, 15 vs. Plymouth, 17 vs. Wawasee and 7 vs. Concord).
“We didn’t have as many (3-point shots) tonight,” said Radeker, whose team went 7-of-17 behind the arc. “This week we talked about getting the ball in the post in a more timely manner. Our guys did an awesome job passing the ball into the post quicker instead of waiting.”
The 6-foot-7-inch Stauffer scored all but one of his baskets down low and 6-feet-4-inch Jacobs was productive when he spelled Stauffer.
“It’s cool that our guys threw the ball to Blake and trusted him enough in the post to make the play,” said Radeker. “That summarizes our team.”
Concord (1-15, 0-7) was paced by Zaven Koltookian (15) and Paxton Starrett (9).
“I want to say how proud I am of our kids,” said Minutemen coach Derrick DeShone. “I guarantee there’s not a younger team in the state. There’s not a less-experienced team in the state than that group of guys. They come out and battle every game. They work their tails off in practice.
“It’s hard for kids to keep coming back with a get-better mental attitude.”
Drew Gayler scored six with two 3-pointers and Jacobs four to pace Northridge in the fourth quarter.
Koltookian canned seven of Concord’s nine points in the final stanza.
Stauffer scored 12 of his team’s 14 points in the third quarter as the Raiders went in the fourth period with a 43-24 lead.
Koltookian netted four of Concord’s six third-quarter points.
Carter Stoltzfus tallied five second-quarter points with 3-pointers and Knepp added three on a 3-pointer to help Northridge to a 29-18 halftime advantage.
The Raiders led by as many as 18 in the second quarter at 27-9.
Concord got six points from Starrett and three from Jack D’Arcy — all on 3-pointers — in the second quarter.
With Carter Stoltzfus scoring eight points with two 3-pointers and Stauffer seven in the first quarter, Northridge led 17-7 going into the second quarter.
Concord, which led 7-2 in the early stages, was led in the opening period by Koltookian with four points and Starrett with three on a 3-pointer.
The 2019-20 season is winding down.
Northridge’s next three games — Feb. 18 vs. Lakeland, Feb. 22 vs. Columbia City and Feb. 25 vs. Fairfield — are at home. The Raiders end the regular season Feb. 28 at DeKalb.
Concord’s next three contests are slated at McCuen Gym — Feb. 18 vs. South Bend Clay, Feb. 22 vs. LaVille and Feb. 25 vs. Mishawaka. The Minutemen close the regular season Feb. 28 at Westview.
In the junior varsity game, Northidge beat Concord 58-36. Micah Hochstetler (21 points) led the JV Raiders. Thomas Burkert (20) paced the JV Minutemen.
Northridge 58, Concord 33
Concord — Zaven Koltookian 7-12 1-2 15, Amarion Moore 3-3 0-0 6, Gavin Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Paxton Starrett 3-7 0-0 9, Jack D’Arcy 1-5 0-0 3, Andres Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin Swartout 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 14-33 1-2 33.
Northridge — Alex Stauffer 8-11 2-2 19, Sam Smith 2-7 0-1 4, Camden Knepp 2-3 3-4 8, Drew Gayler 2-3 0-0 6, Carter Stoltzfus 5-9 0-0 13, Clay Stoltzfus 0-3 0-0 0, Trevor Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Jacobs 4-5 0-0 8, Brandon Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Zmuda 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Hochstetler 0-0 0-0 0, Jonah Steiner 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 23-42 5-7 58.
Concord 7 11 6 9 — 33
Northridge 17 12 14 15 — 58
3-point goals: Concord (4-15) — Starrett 3-7, D’Arcy 1-3, Dixon 0-1, Smith 0-4; Northridge (7-17) — Gayler 2-3, Carter Stoltzfus 2-5, Knepp 1-1, Stauffer 1-1, Brown 0-1, Clay Stoltzfus 0-2, Smith 0-4.
Fouls (fouled out): Concord 13 (none); Northridge 5 (none).
Rebounds: Concord 19 (Koltookian 7, Starrett 4, Swartout 4); Northridge 23 (Knepp 5, Stauffer 5).
Turnovers: Concord 23, Northridge 11.
Officials: Kyle Hart, Eric Colborn, Chad Nicodemus.
Records (next games): South Bend Clay at Concord (1-15, 0-7 NLC), Lakeland at Northridge (14-5, 7-0 NLC), both Tuesday, Feb. 18.
JV score: Northridge won 58-36.
Northridge: Micah Hochstetler 21, Malachi Campbell 10, Brandon Miller 10, Jonah Steiner 8.
Concord: Thomas Burkert 20, Zach Pedzinski 5, Anthony Trudall 5.
