GOSHEN — The eyes of the Northern Lakes Conference will be focused on Middlebury tonight as the Northridge Raiders strive for an outright league title.
Boys games this week are being played tonight and Saturday afternoon due to the girls basketball sectionals.
The Raiders (11-5 overall, 5-0 in the NLC) have already clinched a share of the crown, but a win over the Wawasee Warriors (11-5, 2-3) would give them a solo league championship.
Leading scorers for the Raiders are Sam Smith 17.2 ppg, Alex Stauffer 14.3, Carter Stoltzfus 12.1 and Camden Knepp 9.3.
Northridge is scoring at a rate of 62.5 ppg. The Raiders have drilled a total of 169 3-pointers so far this season. Smith has 55 treys, Knepp 35 and Stoltzfus 31.
Austin Miller leads Wawasee in scoring at 16.3 ppg.
Northridge was a 70-49 winner the last time the two teams played and have a 20-13 edge on the Warriors in recent meetings.
The Raiders visit the Jimtown Jimmies (11-5) Saturday. Northridge defeated the Jimmies 55-45 last season and have won 13 of the last 21 meetings in the series. Tipoff is at noon.
The Goshen RedHawks (8-7, 1-4) hosts the Plymouth Pilgrims (6-11, 2-3) tonight. Goshen is playing at home for just the second time since Jan. 1.
Four of Goshen’s wins have been at home and four on the road.
Drew Hogan is the leading scorer for the RedHawks at 14.5 ppg, followed by Zack Barker 13.3, Jarah Byler 9.8 and Quinn Bechtel 4.2.
Jakob Richard at 22.7 ppg leads the Pilgrims in scoring.
Goshen has made 75 3-pointers. Hogan leads with 34, followed by Barker 20, Ryan Harmelink 11 and Bechtel nine.
Byler leads with 68 rebounds, Barker has 67, Hogan 44 and Blak Wiess 35. Byler has 42 assists, Hogan 35, Bechtel 33 and Barker 29. Barker has 17 steals, Bechtel and Hogan both 13.
The Pilgrims were a 50-43 winner last season and hold a 19-9 advantage in recent meetings with the RedHawks.
The NorthWood Panthers (11-4, 3-2) travel to the Concord Minutemen (1-12, 0-5) tonight.
Trent Edwards averages 16.7 ppg to lead NorthWood.
The Minutemen were a 44-41 winner a year ago to take a 16-13 lead in recent matchups with the Panthers.
NECC
The Fairfield Falcons (5-10, 4-3 in the NECC) travel to Garrett (2-14, 1-6) tonight.
Nolin Sharick averages 13.3 ppg for the Falcons.
Fairfield has won 17 of the last 21 games in the series with the Railroaders following last season’s 78-47 victory.
The Westview Warriors (13-3, 7-1) host the West Noble Chargers (5-9, 2-5) this evening.
Charlie Yoder leads the Warriors in scoring at 26.5 ppg.
Westview posted a 63-30 win last season over the Chargers and hold a 29-6 lead in recent meetings in the series.
The Warriors entertain Plymouth Saturday at 2 p.m. while West Noble hosts LaVille (10-5) at 2:30 p.m.
OTHER GAME
The Bethany Christian Bruins (4-11) host the Elkhart Christian Academy Eagles (8-8) tonight.
Luke Burns is averaging 13.3 ppg to lead the Eagles.
