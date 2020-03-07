ELKHART — About the only misstep Alex Stauffer made Saturday night was heading for the wrong door as the team was running off the court for the final pregame instructions from Northridge coach Scott Radeker.
It was the third game of the week at North Side Gym for the Raiders and the Northridge senior headed for the door the team had used in the previous two contests. The team was in a different locker room for the championship of the Class 4 boys basketball sectional.
“I was thinking where is he going? The game isn’t over with yet,” Radeker said.
Fortunately for the Raiders, Stauffer found his sense of direction, tallying 12 points and five rebounds during a 60-38 win over the Warsaw Tigers.
He also dished out assists on the team’s first two baskets by senior Drew Gayler and junior Carter Stoltzfus as the Raiders opened an 8-2 advantage at 2:09 of the first period.
“Assists are awesome,” Stauffer said. “The first one really put a smile on my face since it was to my best friend Drew (Gayler).
“Like the rest of the team, I don’t care who scores. That shows how good of a team we are and how much chemistry we have.”
A year ago, Northridge defeated Warsaw 59-46 in the sectional finale.
“Last year it was different; we came on later in the season. This year, teams were ready for us and we got team’s best shots every night,” Stoltzfus said.
Northridge (21-5) moves on to the Michigan City regional next Saturday, meeting Culver Academy (19-4) in the 10 a.m. opener. Culver was a 44-43 winner over South Bend Adams in the LaPorte sectional championship.
“Culver is pretty good, but we are not going to think about them tonight. We are going to enjoy this first,” Radeker said.
The coach was quick to give a shout out to the Northridge fans, students and administration.
“They came out in incredible numbers. The support was amazing,” Radeker said.
The second semifinal matches Valparaiso (17-8) and Merrillville (12-12). The winners return for the championship Saturday night and a berth in the northern semistate at either North Side or Lafayette Jefferson.
Northridge takes a 16-game winning streak into the regional. The Raiders have not lost since a 68-58 decision at East Noble back on Jan. 3.
This is Radeker’s second season at Northridge. He has won two of the 10 sectional titles the program has won.
“Coach is phenomenal. He is up until 4 a.m. some nights watching game tapes in order to prepare us. He was up until 2 a.m. this morning watching Warsaw games,” Stauffer said. “He works so hard to get us ready to play. I have never felt so prepared to play.”
The 21 victories by the Raiders ties the school record for wins in a season. The 2008-09 team went 21-1 for coach Jason Ridge and the 1995-96 squad 21-4 for coach Steve Austin.
The game was close early on, with the score knotted 15-15 at 4:36 of the second period. Northridge junior Sam Smith then put his team in the lead for good with a 3-pointer at 4:25. The Raiders closed out the half on a hot streak, taking a 26-17 advantage into the locker room after a tip-in by sophomore Blake Jacobs as time expired.
“That was a big momentum play for us,” Radeker said. “Blake gave us some big minutes with his rebounding and defense. I don’t care if you play two minutes or 32 minutes as long as you do your job.”
Warsaw closed the gap to four points (25-21) at 6:25 of the third period. The rest of the quarter belonged to the Raiders, though, as a 22-8 run put them up 47-31 heading into the final quarter.
“It’s the second game in a row we started being impatient on offense,” Radeker said. “Don’s get me wrong, the shots we took were good ones and ones the players can hit. We told them at halftime Warsaw is really good on defending the first three or four passes so we needed to slow up a little and go beyond that number. Once we did that, we started clicking.”
There were times the Raiders turned to the running game. Smith threaded the needle to Stoltzfus with a pass on a fast-break basket that even the coach had trouble believing.
“From my angle I didn’t think there was any way he could complete the pass,” Radeker said. “But those guys know each other so well. They have been playing ball together for a long time.”
Stoltzfus echoed his coach’s thoughts.
“Sam and I have been playing together since second or third grade," he said. “We like it when we can get out and go.”
As he has done all week, Smith paced the Raiders in scoring, tossing in 16 points. Besides Stauffer, Stoltzfus was the other player in doable figures with 15. Gayler chipped in with seven, senior Camden Knepp five, junior Brandon Knepp three and Jacobs two.
Leading scorers for the Tigers were senior Jaylen Coon nine, senior Blake Marsh, junior Luke Adamiec and classmate Brock Poe each six.
Warsaw finished 13-10.
The game was the final one for Tiger coach Doug Ogle, who announced earlier in the week he was stepping down when the season was over.
The longtime JV coach at Warsaw for Al Rhodes was at the varsity helm for the Tigers for 18 seasons posting a record of 275-141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.