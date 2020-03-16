The league champion Northridge Raiders placed three players on the all-Northern Lakes Conference high school boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
Senior Alex Stauffer, juniors Sam Smith and Carter Stoltzfus were the honored Raiders.
Other first-team selections were sophomore Drew Hogan of the Goshen RedHawks, senior Trent Edwards and junior Ben Vincent of the NorthWood Panthers, senior Austin Miller of the Wawasee Warriors, senior Brackton Miller and junior D’Arjon Lewis of the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers, junior Jake Reichard of the Plymouth Pilgrims and senior Blake Marsh and junior Luke Adamiec of the Warsaw Tigers.
Honorable mentions choices were senior Zack Barker of Goshen, senior Camden Knepp of Northridge, sophomore Zaven Koltookian of the Concord Minutemen, senior Ethan Hardy of Wawasee, senior Brandon Brooks of Memorial and freshman Easton Strain of Plymouth.
Scott Radeker of Northridge was the Coach of the Year.
The Raiders finished with a 7-0 league record, followed by Memorial 5-2, NorthWood and Warsaw both 4-3, Plymouth and Wawasee both 4-3, Goshen 2-5 and Concord 0-7.
Northridge (21-5) and NorthWood (18-6) are still in the now-suspended IHSAA boys state tournament. The Raiders are scheduled to play Culver Academy in the Class 4A regional at Michigan City and the Panthers meet Norwell in the 3A regional at New Castle.
Other final records were Memorial 13-10, Warsaw 13-10, Wawasee 14-10, Plymouth 6-17, Goshen 11-12 and Concord 1-20.
