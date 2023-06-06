For the first time since 2005, Elkhart County is represented on the boys basketball Indiana All-Star team.
NorthWood senior Ian Raasch has that distinction, joining 12 other seniors from across the state to form this year’s All-Star team. They will play in three exhibition games this week: against the Indiana Junior All-Stars Wednesday at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, vs. the Kentucky Senior All-Stars Friday in Owensboro, Ky., and against Kentucky again Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The boys’ games will start at approx. 8 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They will follow the girls’ games all three nights. Tickets for any of the games can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.
“I’m looking forward to playing a lot of basketball with a lot of good players,” Raasch said. “I think that’s what exciting me the most. It should be awesome.”
Shawtes Gary of Concord and Derek Drews from Elkhart Central were the last two to make the All-Star team from the county, both happening 18 years ago. The last All-Star, male or female, to come from Elkhart County was Goshen’s Brynn Shoup-Hill in 2021.
Raasch becomes the sixth NorthWood basketball athlete to be selected, but the first male. The previous five were girls’ honorees: Heather Smith in 1992, Natalie Will and Amy Zercher in 1999, Carol Duncan in 2002 and Jordyn Frantz in 2015.
Those joining Raasch on the All-Star team this year are Penn’s Markus Burton — who was named Mr. Basketball in April — Zane Doughty and Sheridan Sharp of Ben Davis, Luke Almodovar of Noblesville, Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral, Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes of Zionsville, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, A.J. Lux of Crown Point, Sam Orme of Carmel and JaQualon Roberts of Bloomington North.
Raasch said he has some limited previous playing experience with the rest of the team through travel leagues.
“Luke Almodovar, he was on my AAU team,” Raasch said. “I’ve played with him a lot. The Hickory Classic was the only other time where I’ve played with some of these guys. Other than that, I really haven’t played with a ton. I’ve played against some of them at camps, and then sometimes we get put on the same team, but nothing too serious.”
Raasch and the NorthWood Panthers had a memorable 2022-23 season, capturing the program’s first state title with a dramatic 66-63 (OT) win over Guerin Catholic in the Class 3A contest.
On the court, Raasch finished with an average of 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals a game. He went 155-238 shooting from the field (65%) and made 19 of his 45 three-point attempts. He was also a lockdown defender for the state’s best defense, which allowed just 36.5 points per game on average.
He was also known for his off-the court humility and work ethic, which helped him earn the Mental Attitude Award selection for Class 3A basketball following the state finals.
“It still feels super special,” said Raasch of the state-title run. “I’m going to miss high school basketball. Win or lose in that state game, it was a lot of fun, and the four years of high school were a blast. I know I’m still playing in college next year, and while that will be fun still, it’ll be different.”
As for what he’s looking to gain out of this week, the Grace College commit said he hopes to see where his skills match up with some of the state’s best players.
“Obviously, I want for it to be fun, but a lot of these guys are going Division-I and I’m going NAIA,” Raasch said. “So, I just want to see where I fit, if that makes sense; see where I stand. I feel like I can hang with those guys.”
WOLFE COACHING JUNIOR TEAM
Raasch isn’t the only NorthWood representative this week, as his high school head coach, Aaron Wolfe, is leading the Indiana Junior All-Star team.
The Juniors already played against the Kentucky Juniors this past Sunday, blowing a nine-point halftime lead to lose to Kentucky, 106-92.
“Oh, man,” said Wolfe when asked about the loss Sunday. “We ran into a buzzsaw in the second half. The Kentucky team was really good. They put on two runs that we weren’t able to answer.”
This is the second time Wolfe has coached an All-Star team, leading the Seniors in 2016.
“More than anything, it's understanding how special it is to be part of the experience and understanding the history, the storied players and coaches that have gone before you,” said Wolfe of what makes the 2023 experience different than 2016. “Obviously, you just want to be a steward for Indiana and do everything we can on Wednesday to help our Seniors have the best opportunity to win on Friday and Saturday.”
Wolfe also recognizes how special it will be to get to coach against one of his former players in Raasch.
“I think it’s just going to be so enjoyable to watch him play,” Wolfe said. “Obviously, for so many games since his freshman year, he’s been on our team. But anytime that you see guys that you care about get to play, whether it be in the Indiana All-Star series or even in college, you’re just elated.
“And then when the ball goes up, I’m sure we’ll both have some competitive spirit and want to win.”
Will there be any trash talk between the two?
“I haven’t even thought about what I’ll say to him,” Raasch said. “I’ll just have to stare him down every time I score or whatever.”