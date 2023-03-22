NorthWood senior Ian Raasch was named a “Supreme 15” senior boys basketball player by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday.
The IBCA released its top 15 seniors, as well as those that made the Large School All-State, Small School All-State and honorable mentions. They also released underclassmen all-state teams for each category.
Raasch has been one of the more efficient players in the state all season. He’s made 151 field goals on just 230 attempts, which is good for 65.7% from the field. He’s also made 42% of his three-point shot attempts and 78.5% of his free-throws, leading to him averaging 15.1 points per contest.
Raasch also gets it done in every other facet of the game. He averages 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game, and his 6’6” frame allows him to be one of the best defenders in the state. He’s the best individual defender for a Panthers team that allows a state-fewest 35.6 points a game.
The other 14 players joining Raasch on the Supreme 15 team were Xavier Booker and Jaron Tibbs from Indianapolis Cathedral, Zane Doughty and Sheridan Sharp from Ben Davis, Markus Burton from Penn, Myles Colvin from Heritage Christian, Joey Hart from Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes from Zionsville, Mason Jones from Valparaiso, A.J. Lux from Crown Point, Sam Orme from Carmel, JaQualon Roberts from Bloomington North, Brandon Trilli from Munster and Ashton Williamson from Gary 21st Century.
Amongst The Goshen News coverage area, Raasch’s teammate, Cade Brenner, made the Large School All-State team. Westview senior Brady Yoder made the Small School All-State team, while Austin Cripe from West Noble was an honorable mention selection.
For the Underclassmen teams, Ian’s younger brother, sophomore Tyler Raasch, was a Large School All-State selection. Honorable mentions included Bradyn Barth from West Noble, Tyson Chupp from Bethany Christian and Ethan Wolfe from NorthWood.