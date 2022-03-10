NAPPANEE — NorthWood’s dominant run to a third-straight sectional championship wasn't a fluke.
The Panthers earned every bit of their 24-2 record to this point behind the return of their two top scorers in juniors Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch, a strong defensive philosophy and extremely unselfish play on the offensive end of the court.
All of that has worked together in harmony, in large part due to the team’s depth.
NorthWood’s team from a year ago lost two key pieces in Ben Vincent and Jamarr Jackson — the team’s fourth and fifth-leading scorers in 2020-21 — and have had to rely heavily on three players off the bench that saw very limited game action last season.
The presence of junior J.J. Payne and sophomores Ethan Wolfe and NiTareon Tuggle has helped make NorthWood a more physical and athletic team on both sides of the court.
Ethan Wolfe is one of the team’s top three-point threats, shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc this year. Payne and Tuggle have presented the biggest impact defensively with their size and physicality at 6’7” and 6’3”, respectively. With those two getting significant minutes, the defense has gone from giving up 50.7 points per game a season ago to just 42.9 in 2021-22.
In addition to the players off the bench, the three starters not named Brenner or Raasch have been just as important to the group's cohesion this season. Junior Brock Bontrager — who scored eight important points during the sectional championship — and seniors Cooper Wiens and Chaz Yoder, who both combine to average 12.4 points per game so far this season, can be counted on at any point of a game.
Brenner (16.6 PPG) and Raasch (12.5 PPG) make the offense work by putting the ball in the basket, but their willingness to help the team has allowed other players to blossom into key roles.
“I think that type of selflessness comes from your leading scorers,” said Aaron Wolfe of his team’s offensive chemistry on the court. “Any time you’re part of a team where your most capable scorers are willing passers, it bleeds into the rest of the team. When Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch get their teammates involved, it really infuses confidence into them."
According to Wiens, a big reason for the team’s willingness to let anyone take the big shot in key moments is the familiarity they have with one another.
“I think it comes from the trust that we have in each other,” he said. “We’ve all been playing together for three, four years now, and we’ve all grown up together. We have a lot of confidence in each other. We just know if you aren’t open, if you make that extra pass, that person is going to hit a shot and make a big play when we need it. We all know that we’re capable, and that the best shot for the team is the one that’s open."
Wiens has played a huge part in injecting that mindset into the locker room, handling a larger leadership role than in year’s past. He and Yoder represent the team as its only two seniors, and they’ve embraced the added responsibility that comes with being an upperclassmen.
“I’ve really tried to bring the locker room together this year as a leader,” Wiens said. “I’ve tried to just make sure everybody’s connected. Chaz and I do our best to lift everyone up and keep everybody in a positive mindset."
“Senior leadership is priceless,” Aaron Wolfe added. “And a lot of times, the type of seniors that we have carry your basketball team when coaches aren’t present. They understand how to act before the game, they understand how to read scouting reports, they understand how to bring energy in practice. Chaz Yoder and Cooper Wiens have really been terrific for us in a lot of those aspects this year."
Unsurprisingly, the maturity and unselfishness displayed by Wiens and Yoder have spread to the rest of the team during this week’s preparation for regional play.
At practice, a strong sense of focus seemed to be on display at The Panther Pit: a focus on each other, and a focus on the next opponent in Yorktown.
A potential rematch with Leo — the team that helped break the hearts of the Panthers in last season’s New Castle regional final — could await Aaron Wolfe and his team on Saturday night. NorthWood players and coaches didn't admit to it, but a chance at redemption against the Lions in a potential regional championship game would be both a unique and special opportunity for the Panthers.
None of it will matter if NorthWood doesn’t get up for its 10 a.m. regional semifinal matchup with Yorktown first, though, and that was the message from the team earlier this week.
“We’re looking forward to this year’s regionals,” Wiens said. “We’re trying to leave the past in the past. … We’re just trying to take it day-by-day, because we know any day could be the last. … We haven’t been regional champions very often here, and I’m trying to help bring it home during my last year."
“A majority of these guys have watched or participated in some tremendous regional games,” Aaron Wolfe added. “One of the biggest driving forces in the offseason is to get back and be a part of those experiences. … So to have another opportunity is one that they probably want to take advantage of. But none of it is guaranteed. What happened last year, or even last game, plays no factor in what you’re going to do in the next. It was hard last year (in the regional), and it’ll be hard this year.
“If we’re playing in the regional championship game and we’ve earned the right to have a chance to win the regional championship, I don’t really care who we play. I’m just excited for these kids to get that experience."
