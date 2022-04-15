TOPEKA — There weren’t many places Chandler Prible was going to leave Eastern (Pekin) for.
Westview was one of them.
Now, the 26-year-old gets to return to his home area.
Prible officially became the head boys basketball coach for Westview at the school’s board meeting Thursday. He’ll be taking over for Rob Yoder, who returned for a one-year stint this past season. Yoder had led the program from 2004-2020, then stepped away for the 2020-21 campaign before being asked to fill-in on an emergency basis following the sudden departure of head coach Ed Bentley last June.
“Really, it’s the only job I would’ve taken to leave the one I was at,” admitted Prible of the Westview gig. “That’s how good of a spot I felt like I was at. It’s conveniently by my family, which is nice; that was a big checkmark. There’s not a small school program that has a richer tradition or history than what Westview does.”
Prible played his high school basketball at Bluffton. He began his coaching career at his alma mater right after graduating, spending five years with the Tigers as an assistant. He then spent one season as the JV coach at Central Noble before being hired as the Eastern head coach in June 2020.
Prible found success at the southern school, going a combined 30-19 in two seasons. He led the Musketeers to two-straight sectional championship games along the way, dropping both to Paoli.
“I’d like to make it to where we’re winning those games,” Prible said. “My first year, we lost on a buzzer beater. The year after that, someone hit a buzzer-beater to send it to overtime, and then we lost. It’s been some heartbreaks.”
Prible and his family made the four-and-a-half-hour drive from New Pekin to Emma Thursday for the board meeting. While in town, the new head coach was able to hold a workout with his new team. Prible said he felt a lot more confident running his first practice with the Warriors than he did two summers ago at Pekin.
“I felt more prepared,” said Prible, comparing the first workout he organized at Westview with the one at Eastern. “I knew exactly what I wanted to do instead of, ‘Well, I have an idea of how I want this to go.’ I had a better plan since I’ve been through that path before.”
Prible inherits a Westview program that had a rare sub-.500 season last year, going 7-16 — including eight-straight losses to end the campaign. It was the first losing season for the Warriors in seven seasons and the fewest wins in a year since Yoder’s first season of 2004-05.
A lot of the struggles this year stemmed from an inexperienced roster. That won’t be the case next year, as nine of the 12 varsity players from this season are expected to come back for the Warriors. This gives Prible a solid base to work around as he tries to restore Westview as one of the best small school basketball teams in the state.
“It’s hard to change a lot in year one,” Prible said. “I hope to bring some consistency to the program because these seniors, technically, have had a different head coach every year. … These guys all have more experience because they’ve played at the varsity level for a year. I think it’s kind of continuing a lot of what coach Yoder has already done.
“(Yoder’s teams) always have been disciplined defensively, and I try to be the same way. His teams are going to be tough and physical and scrappy, and with us being undersized, we’ll have to do that. We’re going to run a motion offense, which they’re used to. So, there might be some small changes, but a lot of it is going to be what they’re accustomed to, which makes it an even better fit I think. It’ not going to be tons of drastic changes.”
The move back to the Northeast Corner Conference for Prible also means there will be a family feud when Westview takes on Central Noble. Prible’s father-in-law is Cougars head coach John Bodey, which will cause a house to be divided whenever those two teams square off. The teams could, in theory, play each other three times a year: the regular season, the NECC Tournament and the sectional.
Prible and his wife, Drue, have a 10-month-old daughter, Jersey.
“I’m more interested in what happens in the week leading up to the game,” Prible said. “When the game starts, it’s going to be the same as every other game. … I like picking on (Bodey), so it’s going to be more fun leading up to it; kind of talking trash and things like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.