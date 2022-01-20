GOSHEN — For the second time this season, the Goshen boys basketball team will play the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
This time, though, it’ll be on their home court.
The No. 14 (Class 4A) RedHawks have a golden opportunity Friday when they host No. 1 (Class 3A) NorthWood in a Northern Lakes Conference showdown. Goshen comes in with a 9-3 overall record and 2-1 in NLC play, while the Panthers are 14-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 in conference games.
Goshen also played Mishawaka Marian when they occupied the top spot in the 3A polls back on Nov. 30, a game the RedHawks lost 56-39 on the road. The setting will be a little different this week, given its a county rivalry and the stakes the game holds in the NLC championship race.
“It’s quite a bit different,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford on playing NorthWood now versus when they played Marian. “There’s a pretty high familiarity with the team, which is unique because a lot of teams that play a No. 1 team, you’re not quite so close as in Goshen and NorthWood being neighbors. This junior class for NorthWood has been good for their entire basketball lives … they know these kids personally; they’ve played on teams together. And so, sometimes its less intimidating when that is the case.
“But you also know how good they are. We know what we’re getting into (Friday) — whether that’s good or not, we’ll find out.”
The Panthers have been in the top-five of the polls all season, but didn’t move up into the top spot until this week.
“We try to focus on things we can control, and obviously I think our players will look back after the season and after they graduate and be proud of the accomplishment of being ranked No. 1,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “But generally, those rankings don’t help us from a performance standpoint. I’m sure they’re aware, but we try and downplay rankings as much as we can.”
NorthWood already won one game as the top-ranked team this week, beating South Bend St. Joseph, 68-49, Tuesday night. The Panthers have won six straight contests, in large part to their balanced attack on offense. While juniors Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch lead the scoring attack, senior Cooper Wiens, junior Brock Bontrager and sophomore Ethan Wolfe have all stepped up at key times to provide offense for the Panthers.
“I think we’ve been able to rely on some senior leadership with some guys that have been through a season of our schedule before,” Aaron Wolfe said. “They’ve done a fantastic job. And then getting contributions from multiple guys in different games — being balanced allows for different guys to step up in different situations, and we’ve had that happen for us this year.”
Wohlford gave credit to NorthWood’s balance on offense as well.
“They’re very well-rounded,” Wohlford said. “Everybody knows their role. Guys have bought-in to their roles. They have shooters all over the floor. They can score inside; they can score outside. They have versatile players, and then when you’re led by Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch, you’re pretty talented. Really, all eight guys that play for them on a consistent basis are pretty dangerous. You can’t say that about many very teams at all.”
Goshen comes into the game having lost two-straight close games to Warsaw (48-47) and Jimtown (48-45). Despite their recent struggles, Wohlford is confident his team will be ready for a marquee opponent like NorthWood.
“I think maybe the coaches dwell on losses longer than the players,” Wohlford said. “The kids were pretty disappointed Tuesday night (against Jimtown) in our overall performance, but I honestly think by the time we got to school the next day, they were ready to move on.”
Wohlford cited NorthWood as one of the best fan bases in terms of people traveling to road games. He’s expecting a big crowd Friday night, as is Aaron Wolfe.
“I think that’s what you always hope for your players: to get as many times as they can a taste of Indiana high school basketball and playing in environments that some people would say are ‘throwback’ environments,” Wolfe said. “It’s one of the blessings we feel that, when you’re in our conference, there are many times that these games are just great experiences for your players.”
FAIRFIELD, WESTVIEW RIVALRY RENEWED
One of northern Indiana’s best basketball rivalries is back as Fairfield hosts Westview in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader Friday in Benton.
On the girls’ side, No. 7 (Class 2A) Fairfield enters with a 16-3 overall record and 7-1 mark in Northeast Corner Conference play, while the Warriors are 6-14 overall and 2-7 in NECC contests. Westview holds an 18-12 advantage in the series since the 2000-01 season, but the Falcons have won two straight over their rivals, including a 48-13 win in Topeka a season ago.
The season records for this year’s boys game are a little more even than the girls, as Fairfield is 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the NECC, while Westview is 5-5 and 3-2 in conference action. The rivalry has recently been dominated by the Warriors, winning 26 of 36 matchups since the 2000-01 season. They’ve also won five-straight contests against the Falcons, including a 55-30 win last year.
FULL LIST OF BASKETBALL GAMES FROM OUR COVERAGE AREA THIS WEEKEND
Friday, Jan. 21
GBB/BBB: Westview at Fairfield, 6/7:30 p.m. respectively (NECC)
GBB: West Noble at Garrett, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
GBB: Northridge at Mishawaka, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
BBB: Hamilton at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
BBB: Fremont at West Noble, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
BBB: Wawasee at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m. (NLC)
BBB: NorthWood at Goshen, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
BBB: Warsaw at Concord, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Saturday, Jan. 22
GBB/BBB: Hamilton at Bethany Christian, 4/7:30 p.m. respectively
GBB: Northridge at FW Snider, 7:30 p.m.
GBB: Plymouth at Wawasee, 7:30 p.m. (NLC)
GBB: Concord at Warsaw, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
GBB: Goshen at NorthWood, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
BBB: Westview at Garrett, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
BBB: Mishawaka at Northridge, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.