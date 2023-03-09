Three Goshen News coverage area boys basketball teams will look to win regional championships Saturday across northern Indiana.
In Class 1A, Bethany Christian will look for its first regional crown since 2002 and third overall when it faces Kouts at 4 p.m. at Triton High School in Bourbon. At the 2A level, Westview will travel to North Judson-San Pierre High School to face Gary 21st Century in a game scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT.
And finally, the earliest of the three games takes place at South Bend Washington High School, where NorthWood will face off in a Class 3A contest at 1 p.m.
Here is a closer look at all three games.
CLASS 1A: BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS (16-10) VS. KOUTS MUSTANGS (16-9)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET
Where: Triton High School, Bourbon
Paths to regional: Bethany Christian: def. Hamilton 66-26, Elkhart Christian 37-36 and Lakeland Christian 63-49 in Sectional 51; Kouts: def. Washington Township 60-47, Hammond Science & Tech 84-58 and No. 7 Morgan Township 60-52 in Sectional 49.
Head coaches: Daniel Mast, Bethany Christian, 43-54 in fourth season at school; Kevin Duzan, Kouts, 137-64 in eighth season at school (180-126 in 13 years overall).
Analysis: One of the youngest teams in the area, Bethany Christian finds itself playing in a regional game for the first time since 2009. It’s last regional win of any kind actually came against Kouts back in 2002, a victory that advanced the Bruins to the Class 1A semi-state title game against Rossville.
Bethany’s core rotation features no seniors, and there’s only one on the roster in Conner Liras. The bulk of the points for the Bruins comes from junior Tyson Chupp, who’s the only one averaging double-figures with an 18 points-a-game pace. He reached the 1,000-career point mark in the sectional final win over LCA, with his current total being 1,024.
Sophomore Jacoby Reinhardt is just under a shade of 10 points a game with a 9.7 average, while junior Jayden Schlabach’s three-point shot making abilities has him at an 8.8 points-per-game average.
“I think my expectations (coming into the season) were that we were going to have a pretty high ceiling, in terms of level of play,” Mast said. “But I also expected some lows just because of that youth and trying to figure out leadership, things like that. I think we saw that this year as well.”
As far as getting a gauge on Kouts, it’s difficult given that none of their stats are listed on MaxPreps. The Mustangs did advance all the way to the Class 1A state title game two seasons ago, which featured a starting five of all seniors. Most of the rest of the roster was sophomores, though, giving them six current seniors with state tournament experience.
“They play incredibly hard; they’re very athletic,” said Mast of Kouts when watching the film. “I think one of the things that makes them most dangerous is they have five or six guys that are interchangeable, as far as being able to get to the rim and getting offensive rebounds. That depth is something that we’re going to have to match.”
CLASS 2A: WESTVIEW WARRIORS (17-8) VS. NO. 7 GARY 21ST CENTURY COUGARS (20-5)
When: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT
Where: North Judson-San Pierre High School, North Judson
Paths to regional: Westview: def. Churubusco 74-49, Eastside 50-26 and Central Noble 78-65 in Sectional 35; Gary 21st Century: def. Whiting 93-57, Andrean 68-60 and Illiana Christian 71-52 in Sectional 33.
Head coaches: Chandler Prible, Westview, 17-8 in first season at school (47-27 in third year overall); Larry Upshaw, Gary 21st Century, 50-24 in third season at school.
Analysis: Arguably the biggest surprise team in the area this season, Westview has won 17 games in Prible’s first season, which is already 10 more than the program won last year. Despite not having anyone taller than 6’2” on the roster, the Warriors have found a way to defy the odds and win a sectional championship — the 21st overall in program history and first since 2019.
“In year one, I didn’t really have any expectations,” Prible said. “I was just trying to set the tone for what I wanted the trajectory of the program to look like. A lot of the things that I tried to put in place, coach (Rob) Yoder already had from the past anyways. … Being able to get the guys to buy-in, it didn’t take as long as maybe I thought it would. And we had some more talent to work with than I think the outside community maybe thought.”
A key piece to the success for Westview has been senior Brady Yoder, who averages 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals a game. Yoder has been a constant scoring threat the last few years, evident by the 1,191 total points he has for his career so far.
Junior Wiley Minix has also been a huge part, offensively, with his season average now at 13.3 points a contest, including a team-best 41% shooting from three-point range. Junior Luke Helmuth has become a strong third scoring option for the Warriors, averaging 9.2 points per game. Senior Jethro Hostetler rounds out the main scorers with a 7.2 points-per-game average.
Westview is going to need all the offense they can get to keep up with a high-powered 21st Century team that is third best in the state with a 70.7 points-per-contest average. They have three players that have scored more than 1,000 career points for their careers in seniors Quintin Floyd, DJ Moss and Ashton Williamson. Sophomore Lemetrius Williams is also a threat to score, as he had 15 points in the sectional title victory over Illiana Christian.
“They’re incredibly fast,” said Prible of the Cougars. “Even when you score, they’re down getting a shot in the next seven-to-10 seconds. Our transition defense will be a really big deal. Being able to keep guys in front of us on defense as well will also be a big deal. They also offensive rebound really well. They just assume every shot is a miss, which is exactly what you want from your team.”
CLASS 3A: NO. 1 NORTHWOOD PANTHERS (24-2) VS. NO. 8 LAKE STATION FIGHTING EAGLES (22-3)
When: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Where: Washington High School, South Bend
Paths to regional: NorthWood: def. Wawasee 52-23, Fairfield 59-33 and No. 7 West Noble 57-24 in Sectional 20; Lake Station: def. Griffith 68-57, River Forest 70-50 and Hanover Central 66-48 in Sectional 17.
Head coaches: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood, 277-110 in 16th season at school; Bob Burke, Lake Station, 144-116 in 11th year at school.
Analysis: There was a lot of carnage in the Class 3A sectionals last week, as six of the top-10 ranked teams in the final AP poll all lost.
One of those teams was not NorthWood, though. The top-ranked Panthers played like they were worthy of that No. 1 in front of their name, dominating the Sectional 20 field to win a fourth-straight sectional championship for the program.
“I think when you look at our senior class and you look at our junior class specifically, it’s been a close-knit group,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Our locker room has been very, very enjoyable this year.”
NorthWood has won 16 in a row, with its last loss coming to No. 1 (4A) Ben Davis in the Hall of Fame Classic Dec. 30. For the season, the Panthers are winning games by an average of 23.1 points, which is fourth best in the state. They only allow 35.27 points a game as well, which is tops in Indiana.
The NLC champions have mostly had the same starting lineup all season, as seniors Ian Raasch and Cade Brenner have started all 26 games, while senior Brock Bontrager, junior Ethan Wolfe and sophomore Tyler Raasch have each started 25. The only others to start this year are seniors JJ Payne and Camden Ransberger, starting two and one games each, respectively.
Brenner leads the offensive attack with an average of 17.2 points per game, while Ian Raasch averages 15.4 points, Tyler Raasch 9.3, Ethan Wolfe 7.3 and Bontrager 4.7 a contest to round out the starters’ scoring. Career-wise, Brenner is at 1,390 points scored, while Ian Raasch is at 1,091.
Lake Station is having a truly historic season, as it won its first sectional title since 1941. They have four seniors that all average more than 11 points a game: Armoni Gonzalez (17.8), Willie Miller (17.4), Adam Eastland (12.6) and Travis Randolph (11.0). Because of that, the Fighting Eagles average 68.6 points a game, which is 11th-best in the state. It’s average winning margin of 17.9 ranks 10th best amongst IHSAA schools.
“When you watch them play the top teams on their schedule, you find out that they have five-to-six really good basketball players that cause problems for even the top of their schedule,” said Aaron Wolfe of Lake Station. “They’re a team that is extremely quick, a team that is highly skilled. They have the ability to make shots and put runs on everyone that they play. They’ve won 22 games this year for a reason.”