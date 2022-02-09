NAPPANEE — There’s no more drama in who will be the Northern Lakes Conference champion in boys basketball this season.
That doesn’t make Friday’s NLC finale for NorthWood any less important to them.
The Panthers have already locked up their first outright conference title since 2000, as their current 6-0 record in conference play has them two games ahead in the standings with one game left. That final NLC game for No. 1 (Class 3A) NorthWood (18-1 overall) comes Friday when they host Mishawaka (10-5, 4-2 NLC) at The Pit.
For Panther coach Aaron Wolfe, the attention for the night now shifts toward the team’s two seniors in Cooper Wiens and Chaz Yoder.
“Friday night is our Senior Night, and it becomes important because we’re celebrating Cooper Wiens, Chaz Yoder and everything they’ve done for our program,” Wolfe said. “As far as the conference race, Friday night is not meaningful, yet NLC games have always been looked at as preparation for the postseason. Mishawaka is a quality opponent who has played well in our conference and is another way to test ourselves for games that are going to be played later.”
NorthWood clinched the NLC championship Tuesday when Warsaw beat Mishawaka, 52-46, giving every NLC team at least two losses except NorthWood. The Panthers were playing a non-conference game against West Noble at the same time, so they didn’t know they were the outright conference champs until they were told by other people after the game.
“It was very unique because usually if someone else wins, you’re playing another NLC game that would at least have value,” Wolfe said. “And so, we’re in a non-conference game while an NLC game is being played. It was just really unique.”
The Panthers now prepare for a Cavemen team that has struggled a little bit, losing three of five heading into Wednesday (Mishawaka played Westview Wednesday night after this story was published online). Although a victory for NorthWood would give them their first unbeaten conference mark in program history, a lot of what Wolfe and the Panthers are focused on is getting ready for the state tournament, which begins March 1.
“We need to make sure that we get healthy and that we focus on things we can do very well consistently,” Wolfe said. “And I think our schedule to this point had given us a good indictor on our strengths. Hopefully that allows us to make some improvements in the last two or three weeks.”
REST OF NLC SLATE
Goshen (10-6, 2-3 NLC) was able to snap its five-game overall losing streak with a 67-48 win over Lakeland Tuesday. They’ll now look to end their three-game NLC drought when the visit Wawasee (5-12, 0-6 NLC) Friday at the Hardwood Teepee.
“We have not won there in a little while; they’ve all been close,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford of traveling to Wawasee. “Lost in overtime (in 2018). Lost on a reverse layup last time (in 2020); those two come to mind pretty quickly here. We know it’s going to be a tough game and a tough environment.”
An intriguing contest Friday night will take place in Middlebury between the host Northridge Raiders (8-9, 3-3 NLC) and visiting Concord (8-8, 3-3 NLC). The Raiders have won five games in a row, the second-longest active winning streak in the conference behind NorthWood’s 10-game run. Northridge defeated Wawasee 48-35 Tuesday, while the Minutemen will be playing for the first time since their heartbreaking 52-50 (OT) loss to NorthWood last Thursday.
Plymouth (5-12, 1-4 NLC) traveling to Warsaw (12-7, 4-2 NLC) rounds out the conference’s final full Friday of games. After this week, the only NLC game left will be Plymouth visiting Goshen next Thursday, Feb. 17 after the game was postponed due to last week’s snowstorm.
CHASING HISTORY
There’s a strong possibility that Bethany Christian senior Beck Willems moves into second on the program’s all-time scoring list during the Bruins (8-11) home game Friday against Lakewood Park Christian (4-12). Willems is currently fourth on the list with 1,094 career points. He’s five points away from passing 2018 grad Seth Brenneman (1,098) for third place and 11 from passing 2010 alum Seth Kauffman (1,104) for second on the list. As it stands now, Willems is 53 points away from passing 1997 graduate Eliot Freisen’s career mark of 1,146 points.
Bethany has four more regular season games left, including Friday’s. Next week, they visit Jimtown Tuesday before hosting Trinity Greenlawn that Friday, Feb. 18. They close out the regular season with a road game at Fremont on Feb. 25 before sectional play begins.
FRIDAY’S NECC GAMES
The red-hot Fairfield Falcons (11-5, 6-1 NECC) will look to make it seven wins in a row when they travel to Fremont (9-6, 3-3 NECC). The Falcons had no issues with Bethany Christian Tuesday, beating the Bruins 59-34 in a game where they led 16-0 after the first quarter. Fairfield is currently third in NECC standings behind Central Noble (7-1) and Eastside (7-0).
Elsewhere, Westview (7-8, 4-4 NECC) visits Prairie Heights (9-8, 5-3 NECC), Lakeland (5-12, 2-6 NECC) hosts Central Noble (19-1, 7-1 NECC) and West Noble (9-7) will take a trip to Columbia City (12-5) in a non-conference game that was moved from Saturday to Friday because of the Chargers’ girls basketball team advancing to regionals.
ONE GAME SATURDAY
With the girls basketball state tournament reaching its regional round this Saturday, there is only one boys basketball game on the docket. It wasn’t a game originally scheduled for Saturday either, as Northridge will visit North Side Gym to take on Elkhart. The contest was supposed to be played to open the season on Nov. 23, but was postponed to Saturday due to the Northridge football team advancing to the Class 4A state championship game.
