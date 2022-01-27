NAPPANEE — A year ago almost to the day, NorthWood traveled to Warsaw for a Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball game.
While the host Tigers won a close 47-42 contest over the visiting the Panthers, the game is mostly remembered as the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that a large crowd of fans could attend an indoor high school sporting event. Kosciusko County health officials at the time allowed the gym to be at 25% capacity, meaning about 1,000 fans could attend the game in The Tiger Den.
Fast forward 364 days later, and a capacity crowd of nearly 3,700 people is expected to be on hand at The Pit when No. 1 (Class 3A) NorthWood (15-1, 4-0 NLC) welcomes Warsaw (10-5, 3-1 NLC) in what is expected to be one of the better games in the state Friday night.
“Over the years, what has separated our state from other states has always been the environment,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “And so, that always is encouraging.”
NorthWood is enjoying its second week in the top-spot of the 3A Associated Press poll. They stayed No. 1 after beating South Bend St. Joseph and Goshen last week.
A key for the Panthers success so far this season has been its consistency. The same five players — seniors Chaz Yoder and Cooper Wiens and juniors Cade Brenner, Ian Raasch and Brock Bontrager — have started all 16 games for NorthWood so far. All eight players of their full rotation have appeared in every game as well, as junior JJ Payne and sophomores Ethan Wolfe and NiTareon Tuggle have been valuable players off the bench.
Brenner and Raasch are the statistical leaders, with Brenner averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Raasch is at 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds a game on average.
“I think basketball teams that are dependable and consistent start to grow throughout the year,” Aaron Wolfe said. “Our five starters all played in the regional finals last year, and I think that was a tremendous experience to build on for this year’s group. I think we’ve got a veteran crew with juniors and seniors that are doing a great job of leading some of our younger players.”
NorthWood will now have to contend with a Warsaw team that had an up-and-down week last week. The Tigers lost their first NLC game to Concord last Friday, only to come back 24 hours later and beat a Valparaiso team that was ranked fourth in the state polls at the time. Warsaw has also recently dominated the head-to-head series with NorthWood, winning 10 of the last 13 times they’ve played.
“Extremely skilled,” said Aaron Wolfe of Warsaw. “They’re good on offense, they’re good on defense, they’re a good rebounding team. They’ve got experience guards who are capable scorers, led by Jaxson Gould. He’s one of the better players in our area — you can make a case he’s one of the better players in the state.”
With a lot at stake in terms of the NLC championship race, Wolfe knows his team will have to remain focused to knock off the Tigers and remain unbeaten in league play.
“We need to play a strong game and execute against multiple defenses,” the NorthWood coach said. “And then, be poised throughout the game. The game should have positive stretches and some negative stretches, but I think making sure that we are pretty even throughout the game is a key.”
OTHER NLC BOYS GAMES
Goshen (9-4, 2-2 NLC) has struggled since its 9-1 start, losing three-straight — including two NLC games. They look to get back on track at Mishawaka (8-4, 3-1 NLC) Friday, a team that has lost two in a row themselves. The RedHawks then go right back to The Princess City Saturday night with a non-conference marquee matchup against No. 13 (Class 4A) Penn (11-2).
Concord (7-6, 2-2 NLC), winners of three-straight, look to keep rolling with a road game at Wawasee (5-8, 0-3 NLC). The other NLC game scheduled for Friday sees Northridge (4-9, 1-3 NLC) travel to Plymouth 5-10, 1-3 NLC).
NECC GLANCE
The Fairfield boys basketball team has been on a little bit of a roll lately, winning three-straight games to bring their record to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in Northeast Corner Conference play. They’ll have a chance to keep their winning ways with two NECC games this weekend against teams also in the middle of the conference standings. They first play West Noble (7-5, 3-3 NECC) Friday in Ligonier before hosting Angola (5-7, 3-2 NECC) Saturday in Benton. West Noble also has two games this weekend, as they’ll welcome Homer (MI) to town Saturday night.
Elsewhere, the Westview boys team (6-6, 4-3 NECC) has a chance to pull off a big-time upset on the road over league-leading Eastside (16-11, 6-0 NECC). The Blazers knocked off previously-unbeaten Central Noble last week to move up to No. 4 in the Class 2A polls. Westview then plays again Saturday night in a road game at Northridge.
Finally, the Lakeland boys basketball team (3-11, 1-5 NECC) looks to make it two-straight conference wins when they host Garrett (4-11, 1-5 NECC).
GIRLS WRAP UP REGULAR SEASON
This weekend is the final one of the girls basketball regular season. There are two NECC girls games scheduled for Friday as part of doubleheaders with the boys games, as Lakeland (11-10, 4-5 NECC) welcomes Garrett (22-1, 9-0 NECC) and Fairfield (18-3, 8-1 NECC) travels to West Noble (5-16, 1-8 NECC). Both of those games start at 6 p.m. in LaGrange and Ligonier, respectively, with the boys games to follow afterwards.
Then, the last regular season game for our area teams takes place Saturday as Bethany Christian (10-11) visits Mishawaka (11-9). Sectionals then begin around the state Tuesday night.
FULL LIST OF BASKETBALL GAMES FROM OUR COVERAGE AREA THIS WEEKEND
Friday, Jan. 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Lakeland, 6 p.m. (NECC)
Fairfield at West Noble, 6 p.m. (NECC)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oregon-Davis at Bethany Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at West Noble, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Garrett at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Westview at Eastside, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Goshen at Mishawaka, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Concord at Wawasee, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Northridge at Plymouth, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Warsaw at NorthWood, 7:45 p.m. (NLC)
Saturday, Jan. 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian at Mishawaka, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m. (NECC)
Goshen at Penn, 7:30pm
Lakeland at Wawasee, 7:30 p.m.
Homer (MI) at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Bremen, 7:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Concord, 7:45 p.m.
Westview at Northridge, 7:45 p.m.
