In 2021-22, The Goshen News’ coverage area saw seven of 12 boys basketball programs finish with an above .500 record.
Multiple teams made runs to sectional championships, while NorthWood advanced all the way to the regional final in New Castle before falling to Leo.
After going 25-3 and winning the Northern Lakes Conference outright a season ago, the Panthers will be the clear-cut favorites again in 2022-23 in the conference with three of five players from their starting lineup back from last season.
The team’s two best players also return in seniors Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch, which should help NorthWood in its quest to get past the regional final after losing to Leo over the last two seasons.
Brenner averaged 17.2 points per game last season, while Raasch added 12.3 PPG and nearly six rebounds per contest.
Additionally, seniors Brock Bontrager, JJ Payne and junior Ethan Wolfe bring a lot of added experience and skill to the court as well for head coach Aaron Wolfe and his staff.
Elsewhere in the NLC, both Concord and Goshen had above-average, seasons with the Minutemen advancing to the Class 4A Sectional 4 title at 13-11, and the RedHawks finishing 13-10, winning the most games in a season since 2016-17.
In order for both Concord and Goshen to finish over .500 again in 2022-23, both teams will have to quickly replace a lot of solid production from last season.
The Minutemen lost multiple starters, including their top scorers in Malachi Emmons (14 PPG), Zaven Koltookian (10.1 PPG) and Amarion Moore (9.9 PPG), as well as guards Andres Dixon and Jack D’Arcy.
While a completely new starting lineup will be featured on the court for Concord, head coach Derrick DeShone feels good about the potential of his roster.
“I really love the kids we have in our program,” DeShone said. “We are young, and we are inexperienced. There’s no other way around it. We will go through some growing pains while our inexperience feels its way out throughout the year. But I'm excited to see how this team grows throughout the year. We have a group of tight-knit players who love to compete, will play hard and hopefully shoot the ball better than we have in the past few years.”
As for the RedHawks, they lose one of the program’s all-time best players in Drew Hogan after the senior averaged 14 points per game last season.
However, Goshen returns the rest of its production from last season, with seniors Noah Alford, Quinn Bechtel, Deecon Hill and Lleyton Weddell, as well as juniors Ryan Eldridge and Gage Worthman, back and ready to build on a large amount of in-game experience.
“We return a lot of players who have varsity experience, but as is the case every year, many will be in different roles,” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said. “Replacing the leadership and production of four-year varsity starter Drew Hogan (1,183 points) will be a big task, but we like what we bring back inside and out. Weddell and Eldridge bring a lot of interior size and skill, while Bechtel, Hill, Worthman, and Alford have all started and played big minutes for a winning team.”
Elsewhere around the area, Fairfield had a strong first season under head coach Derek Hinen in the Northeast Corner Conference.
The Falcons went 15-9 in 2021-22 after winning just two games the season prior.
Like many other area teams, Fairfield was hit hard by graduation, with both Caleb Wright (14.5 PPG) and Braedon Helms (8.5 PPG) now gone.
Three-point specialist Owen Miller and a key piece off the bench in Connor Wright are also no longer on the roster this season for Hinen.
The Falcons will rely heavily on senior Seth Yoder and junior Tyson Frey in 2022-23.
According to Hinen, the team’s strengths will be rebounding, defense and post play, while the weaknesses will likely be experience and outside shooting.
Another NECC team that had a solid season was West Noble, which finished 14-9.
The Chargers are one of the most experienced teams in the area this season, with multiple seniors expected to be in the starting lineup this season.
Top scorer Austin Cripe (23 PPG in 2021-22) will lead the offense, while Luke Schermerhorn, Nevin Phares and Ayden Zavala will all play important roles as well.
Look for junior Braydn Barth’s role to continue to grow as well after he multiple double-digit scoring games down the stretch last season.
“We have a lot more experience returning this season,” West Noble head coach Ethan Marsh said. “We feel like we had a great summer and will look to build off of that early this year. This has the potential to be the deepest team we have had in our four years here.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Daniel Mast, 4th season (27-44 overall)
Assistant coaches: John Mast, Bruce Schlabach and Lucas Keyes
Last season’s record: 11-13 (2-3 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Tyson Chupp, Jayden Schlabach, Justin Hochstedler, Jesse Bontrager, Carter Miller, James Lind; Sophomores: Jacoby Reinhardt
Other varsity players: Seniors: Conner Liras; Juniors: Kyle Boyer, Luke Yordy
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are very young and will have growing pains as that youth grows into new roles at the varsity level. How quickly we find and how well we develop in those roles will determine our outcomes this year.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Derrick DeShone, 9th season (65-114 overall)
Assistant coaches: Blake Sandberg, Jared Frick, Rodney Lee, Rich Toth, Ryan Miller, Payton Fish and Sarah DeShone
Last season’s record: 13-11 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Javarion Sheppard, Javion Sheppard, Nathan Schoenherr, Kaniel Cole
Other varsity players: Seniors: Connor Morris; Juniors: Parker McCuen, Andrew Kavanagh, Davon Smith, Braedon Messenger, Jaylan Bolen, Adam Moore, Avery Johnson; Sophomores: Lucas Prough
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Kyle Sears, 3rd season, 20-29 (9th season, 93-99 overall)
Assistant coaches: Bruce Baer, Brent Curry, Mike Mitchell and Matt Windy
Last season’s record: 6-17 (4-7 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Rodney Gates, Anthony Williams, Jacob Windy, Tre'Vonn Brown; Juniors: Darreon Newson, Tumarye Morris; Sophomores: Mariyon Dye
Other varsity players: Seniors: Damarion Anderson, Diego Villega Noguera, Javier Galan Fernandez, Tyson Rodgers; Juniors: Braeden Becker
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are looking to having a good year. The players are gelling well and working well together! We will continue to improve throughout the season, as we mix those newcomers to the varsity with those that were with us last year! The coaches and players are excited about the opportunity to get after it this season. We are looking to rebound from a tough year last year!”
ELKHART CHRISTIAN EAGLES
Head coach: Chad Hibbard, 5th season, 42-52 (68-95, 8th season)
Assistant coaches: Cliff West, Rick Billman and Andy Fuller
Last season’s record: 13-11 (4-1 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Aiden Hibbard and LJ Bevier
Other varsity players: Seniors: Shawn Oberholtzer, Lance Smith; Juniors: Maliki Redmond, Carter Hunt, Ethan Crew; Sophomores: Caden Whidden, Liam Elkins; Freshmen: Kian Hibbard and Lewy Eyob.
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are incredibly young on experience, and I expect that to hurt us early on. We are capable of playing good defense right away, but our offense will probably be a work in progress. We will not be nearly as tall as we have been for the last several years, but I’m hoping we can be effective in transition. Aiden Hibbard, our lone returning starter, will be a force on both ends of the court and hopefully the rest of the supporting cast will get up near his level!”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Derek Hinen, 2nd season (15-9 overall)
Assistant coaches: Kyle Hartman, Mike Knepper, Steve Hall and Ricky Harris
Last season’s record: 15-9 (7-3 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Seth Yoder; Juniors: Tyson Frey
Other varsity players: Seniors: Dayton Lockwood, Caleb Miller, Braxton Davis; Juniors: Alex Hofer, Noah Mast; Sophomores: Brooks Custer
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our strengths should be: Size, rebounding, defense, and post play. Our weaknesses will be: Experience, outside shooting and ball handling.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Michael Wohlford, 7th season (65-76 overall)
Assistant coaches: Kris Davis, Jeremy McLaughlin, Tyler Miller and Alex Waldron
Last season’s record: 13-10 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Noah Alford, Quinn Bechtel, Deecon Hill, Lleyton Weddell; Juniors: Ryan Eldridge, Andre Williams, Gage Worthman
Other varsity players: Seniors: Aidan Ebright Zehr, Nathan Pinarski; Juniors: Emmet Herschberger, Merrill Weddell; Freshmen: Braxton Cline, Levi Sawatzky
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will be looking to play inside-out offensively, while getting consistent scoring from multiple positions. Ironing out our rotations and figuring out who plays the best together will be keys to success. We are excited to compete against a schedule filled with difficult opponents and the always difficult NLC!”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Matt Stoll, 3rd season (11-35 overall)
Assistant coaches: DJ Washington, Ryan Woolwine, Ryan Charles and Ryan Gingerich
Last season’s record: 7-16 overall (3-8 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Taysire Williams, Dylan Cook, Gaege Wachs; Juniors: Bishop Williams, Jackson Clopton
Other varsity players: Seniors: Max Gappa; Juniors: Justin Price, Bryson Crowder; Sophomores: Javen Jackson; Freshmen: Dalton Cook, Will Spurgeon
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I’m very excited for this group of talented young athletes. We have put in the work both on and off the court. We plan to use our length to our advantage along with our athleticism.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Scott Radeker, 5th season, 71-30 (22nd season, 288-198 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jon Sparks, Austin Miller, David Plaster and Brent Hamood
Last season’s record: 13-11, (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Nolan Bales, Noah Zmuda, Jordan Weaver; Sophomores: Kam Radeker, Mason Bales
Other varsity players: Seniors: Alex Ellenson; Juniors: Wyatt Zepp. Sophomores: Gideon Campbell
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are pretty young and inexperienced in some spots, but our guys are really coming together as a team. They are confident in themselves and in each other. They play hard and they play well together. We also have the potential to be pretty dangerous both inside and out!”
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Aaron Wolfe, 16th season (253-108)
Assistant coaches: Phil Lechlitner, Zac Lechlitner, Sam Sheets, Matt Landis and Chad Sellers
Last season’s record: 25-3 (7-0 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Cade Brenner, Ian Raasch, Brock Bontrager, JJ Payne, Camden Ransberger; Juniors: Ethan Wolfe, Keegin Stats, Grant Miller, Owen Roeder, Jack Zercher, Garret Fear, Seth Russell; Sophomores: Tyler Raasch
Other varsity players: N/A
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited for the season. We return a lot of players from last year and play a great schedule.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jon Everingham, 7th season, 53-89 (15th season, 146-176 overall)
Assistant coaches: Nate O'Connell, Chad Hoffert, Andrew Wilson, Scott Beasley and Scott Hetrick
Last season’s record: 9-15 (0-7 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Collin Roberson, Payton Felger; Juniors: Carson Smith, Collin Ziebarth, Darius Lewis, Mason Shoemaker; Sophomores: Myles Everingham, Maddux Everingham, Weston Hoffert
Other varsity players: Juniors: Weston Delong; Freshmen: Nolan Holzwarth
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: "We have a nice group of returning letterwinners that give us a chance to progress a little quicker throughout the season than in years past. We still will be considered a little young but have experienced starters returning from last year’s team that will give us an opportunity to be competitive early in our season. The goal for our team is to improve throughout the season and be a team that will be in the conversation at the end of the year."
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Ethan Marsh, 4th season, 35-34 (6th season, 58-59 overall)
Assistant coaches: Gary Goshert, Tyler Schuller and Garrett Roehling
Last season’s record: 14-9 (7-4 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Austin Cripe, Luke Schermerhorn, Nevin Phares, Ayden Zavala, Derek Slone; Juniors: Bradyn Barth
Other varsity players: Seniors: Noah Dubea; Juniors: Zack Huff, David Slone; Sophomores: Jordan Eash; Freshmen: McKale Bottles
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Chandler Prible, 1st season (third season, 30-19 overall)
Assistant coaches: Rusty Yoder, Josh Weimer and Collin Barker
Last season’s record: 7-16 (4-7 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brady Yoder, Jethro Hostetler; Juniors: Wade Springer, Luke Helmuth, Wiley Minix Jr.
Other varsity players: Juniors: Micah Miller; Sophomores: Owen Brill, Kamden Yoder
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will have more experience returning this year. Our expectation is to play with a lot of effort and have a high IQ team. We hope to spread some teams out with our ability to shoot the ball.”