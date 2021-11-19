The 2021-22 boys basketball season has the potential to be a special one, with a plethora of the most-talented area players back from a season ago.
One of those players is NorthWood junior Cade Brenner. The first team All-Northern Lakes Conference selection helped guide his team to within a basket of a semistate appearance during the New Castle regional finals against Leo. Instead, a controversial foul call sent the Panthers back home to Nappanee empty-handed.
The revenge tour for NorthWood features returning headliners Ian Raasch, Cooper Wiens, Chaz Yoder and Brock Bontrager, all of which played significant minutes a year ago.
Another team to watch out for this season is Concord. The Minutemen finished a game under .500 a year ago, but should be much better with four talented starters returning. Coach Derrick DeShone lost big man Payton Fish to graduation, but senior Zaven Koltookian will be back to man the interior after a solid junior campaign. Senior guards Andres Dixon and Jack D’Arcy provide great experience and leadership for the Minutemen, while senior forward Amarion Moore is primed for a breakout season behind his strong athletic ability.
“I love how our team competes, how well they get along and how fun they are to coach,” DeShone said. “How fast we can build the chemistry of this year's team will be key to our success.”
In Goshen, senior leadership will play a huge key to success for the RedHawks. The team’s top three scorers from last season return in seniors Drew Hogan (15.8 PPG) and Quinn Bechtel (7.7 PPG) and junior Deecon Hill (11.3 PPG). The RedHawks lost by single digits in eight of their 16 losses last season. With more experience this season, finishing games with victories should come at a higher clip.
The one question mark that surrounds this team lies in the post. The RedHawks lost 6’ 5” center Blak Weiss, and the depth behind him was very young and inexperienced. It’ll be interesting to see what Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford decides to do at the center spot.
“Our guys are a year older, which helps physically and mentally,” Wohlford said. “We hope to capitalize on all of the experience we have gained the past few seasons. We have been able to progress through our development more quickly as a team early in practice, and our players seem hungry to improve on last season’s record.”
Over in the Northeast Corner Conference, West Noble came within a few possessions of a sectional title last season. The Chargers fell to NorthWood that night in early March before losing veteran point guard Brock Miller this offseason to graduation. But with junior Austin Cripe back (18.3 PPG), the Chargers could be dangerous once again in 2021-22.
“Last year, we dealt with a number of injuries,” West Noble head coach Ethan Marsh said. “Only four players played in every game for us. This forced several players into varsity action. We now return all of that experience. We think this depth will be a great asset this season.”
As for the rest of the area’s teams, there are many storylines. Can Northridge recover from the losses of Carter Stoltzfus and Sam Smith? Will Bethany Christian get over .500 with the help of Beck Willems and Tyson Chupp? Can Wawasee make some noise behind the play of Keaton Dukes? How much will Fairfield improve under first-year head coach Derek Hinen? Can Westview continue its strong play with Rob Yoder back at the helm?
This boys basketball season has all the ingredients for one very intriguing winter.
2021-22 boys basketball season — local teams’ outlooks
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Daniel Mast, 3rd season (16-31 overall)
Assistant coaches: John Mast
Last season's record: 10-14 (3-2 Hoosier Plains Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Beck Willems, Tyson Chupp, Evan Brown, Ben Keyes, Justin Hochstedler, Jesse Bontrager, Jayden Schlabach
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “Our top two scorers return from last season, and our varsity roster all lettered last year, so we have quite a bit of experience returning. We have good senior leadership and a group that is hungry to get better every day. Hoping that we can safely have a more normal season with less COVID interruptions and more fans in the stands."
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Derrick DeShone, 4th season (18-47 record at school; 52-103 overall)
Assistant coaches: Ron Dietz, Blake Sandberg, Jared Frick, Tim Osborne, Rich Toth, Jeff Blair
Last season's record: 10-11 (4-3 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Jack D'Arcy, Zaven Koltookian, Amarion Moore, Andres Dixon, Jesse Davidson, Thomas Burkert, Anthony Trudell, Ethan Kavanagh, Thomas Wurtsbaugh
Other varsity players: Malachi Emmons, Mekhi Hall, Nathan Schoenherr, Kaniel Cole, Javion Sheppard, Javarion Sheppard
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are looking to continue to build and improve off of last year's team. We have 4 starters returning all of which have started for two to three years. Also with the addition of Malachi Emmons coming back to Concord, we hope our experienced team helps us this season."
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Derek Hinen, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Kyle Hartman, Mike Knepper, Steve Hall
Last season's record: 2-18 (2-9 Northeast Corner Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Braedon Helms, Owen Miller, Seth Yoder, Lincoln Penrose, Tyson Frey, Noah Mast, Carter Kitson
Other varsity players: Caleb Wright, Connor Wright, Alex Hofer
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We have some talented basketball players. However, starting fresh on the system and culture of the program will take time. I think if our guys work hard and buy into the program, we will be able to have a successful season. This program has a rich history and we are hoping to add to it."
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Michael Wohlford, 6th season (52-66 overall)
Assistant coaches: Kris Davis – varsity assistant, Jeremy McLaughlin – junior varsity head coach, Tyler Miller – junior varsity assistant, Alex Hartsough – freshman head coach
Last season's record: 7-16 (3-4 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Drew Hogan, Zach Subera; Juniors: Noah Alford, Quinn Bechtel, Deecon Hill; Sophomore: Gage Worthman
Other varsity players: Juniors: Aidan Ebright Zehr, Will Herschberger, Nathan Pinarski, Lleyton Weddell; Sophomores: Ryan Eldridge, Andre Williams
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We return a lot of our minutes and production from last year, including four starters (Bechtel, Hill, Hogan, and Worthman). As always, a difficult schedule will test us early and often. This team has some positive attributes, but will we be able to rebound and score in the paint and at the foul line? If so, it will equate to success as the season plays out."
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Chris Keil, 2nd season (9-13 overall)
Assistant coaches: Britain Isaacs, John Vanderroest
Last season’s record: 9-13 (5-6 Northeast Corner Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Ben Keil, Christian Troyer, Tommy Curtis, Zeke Wachtman
Other varsity players: Senior: Jason McBride; Juniors: Owen Troyer, Deion Marshall, Mark Wells; Sophomores: Nate Keil, Taylor Wells
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will be rebuilding at the beginning of the season, getting a lot of guys valuable varsity experience. Our strengths will be our ability to play good solid pressure defense, and we have several guys that can knock down the three! By mid-to-late season, we hope to be a very good team that no one wants to play in the sectional due to our defensive tenacity and grit."
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Scott Radeker, 4th season (58-19 at school, 275-187 in 21st season overall)
Assistant coaches: Jon Sparks, Austin Miller, David Plaster, Sam Smith, Brent Hamood
Last season's record: 18-5 (5-2 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Blake Jacobs, Micah Hochstetler, Noah Zmuda
Other varsity players: Nolan Bales, Malachi Campbell, Jonah Steiner, Caden Mack, Jethro Hochstetler, Jordan Weaver, Wyatt Zepp, Kam Radeker, Mason Bales
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “Dealing with some injuries right now, but once we get healthy, this team will be very competitive. We have potential to be very good defensively, and we are not lacking in three point shooting ability."
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Aaron Wolfe, 15th season (228-105 overall)
Assistant coaches: Phil Lechlitner, Zac Lechlitner, Sam Sheets, Matt Landis, Spencer Culp, Jakyah Qaiyim
Last season's record: 16-9 (3-4 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Cooper Wiens, Chaz Yoder, Cade Brenner, Ian Raasch, Brock Bontrager, J.J. Payne, Ethan Wolfe, NiTareon Tuggle
Other varsity players: Camden Ransberger, Tyler Raasch, Keegin Stats
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited for the season as we return a core of players from last season. As always our schedule is challenging and makes for an exciting season."
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Jon Everingham, 6th season (44-74 at school, 137-161 in 14th year overall)
Assistant coaches: Nate O'Connell, Chad Hoffert
Last season’s record: 12-12 (1-6 Northern Lakes Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Keaton Dukes, Caden Welty; Juniors: Collin Roberson
Other varsity players: Juniors: Peyton Felger, Jay Finlinson; Sophomores: Carson Smith, Darius Lewis; Freshmen: Myles Everingham, Maddux Everingham
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are excited about returning three starters from a very competitive team last year in Dukes, Welty, and Roberson. We have some young guys in the mix that have been working hard to get into the varsity rotation."
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Ethan Marsh, 3rd season (21-25 at school, 44-50 in 5th year overall)
Assistant coaches: Gary Goshert, Tyler Schuller, Cordell England
Last season's record: 13-10 (7-4 Northeast Corner Conference)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Julio Macias, Joshua Rosales, Adam Nelson, Brayden Bohde; Juniors: Austin Cripe, Nevin Phares, Zach Beers, Ayden Zavala, Luke Schermerhorn
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are really looking forward to this season. We are now in our 3rd year with the program and finally coming off a (somewhat) normal offseason. This group has been working hard since last March. This group is excited and determined coming into this season."
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Rob Yoder, 18th season (303-125 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jon Jantzi, Randy Miller, Kenton Weaver, Mark Yoder
Last season's record: 16-7 (10-1 Northeast Corner Conference)
Returning Letterwinners: Bucky Lehman, Hunter Porter, Brady Yoder, Mason Yoder
Other varsity players: Braden Eash, Luke Helmuth, Brady Lehman, Wiley Minix, Wade Springer
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: "We have two really experienced players (Brady Yoder and Mason Yoder) who averaged double figures last year. The rest of our team is inexperienced at the varsity level."
