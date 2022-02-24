GOSHEN – Goshen’s up-and-down regular season comes to a screeching halt on Friday night at Interra Gym.
After starting the season 9-1, the RedHawks went on to lose five in a row. Since then, Goshen has righted the ship a bit with wins in four of their last six games.
The RedHawks are coming off one of their more disappointing performances of the season though, falling to West Noble by 19 in Ligonier Tuesday night.
Senior Drew Hogan and junior Quinn Bechtel combined to score just two points against the Chargers, and if the RedHawks (13-8) are going to upset the top team in 3A – John Glenn (21-1) – Friday night, they’ll need a lot more production from their guards.
The Falcons come in as one of the more dominating teams in the state, winning 14 of its 21 games by double digits. Their only loss came back on Feb. 5 against 4A powerhouse Penn (19-2).
Glenn averages over 72 points per game on offense and holds opponents to 54 PPG. The team’s top players – 6’5” junior Brycen Hannah and 6’0” senior Silas Kaiser – average 17.9 and 13.1 points per game, respectively.
Hannah is the team’s tallest player in its main rotation, meaning a potential key to Goshen’s success against the Falcons may be relying a bit more on both their 6’7” big men in junior Lleyton Weddell and Ryan Eldridge.
“They’re really good,” said Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford of Glenn. “They’re a team you could definitely see in a sectional environment. So you either play well, or you get dominated. That’ll be the case on Friday, and we are going to need to play well.”
A victory over a team like Glenn would be the perfect momentum shift heading into next week’s sectionals for the RedHawks. Having drawn the bye, Goshen will play on Friday against either Concord (10-10) or Elkhart (6-15). Northridge (12-10), Penn (19-2) and Warsaw (14-7) are also in the Elkhart sectional field.
NORTHWOOD LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK
The former No. 1 team in 3A – NorthWood (21-2) – is looking to get back to its winning ways before the start of the postseason with a date against Elkhart (6-15) looming on Friday night.
The Panthers lost its first game since Dec. 28 last Saturday, falling to South Bend Washington by 23 on the road.
NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe isn’t too concerned with the loss though. He hopes the team uses the defeat to its advantage the rest of the way.
“We have steady guys in our program that understand its very difficult to win all of your games,” Wolfe said. “At this point, it’s just really important that we get healthy and get physically ready for the sectional next week.
“Those types of games you can really use as a learning experience. We can figure out where we can play better because of it. It gives us an opportunity to kind of reset, because sometimes when you are on a winning streak, there are things that are neglected. And at times, you can get away with winning by not playing your best basketball. So we’re looking at (the loss) as a positive experience to learn from.”
If NorthWood is able to pick up its 22nd win of the season against the Lions, Wolfe would earn his 250th career win as head coach of the Panthers. A feat he'd credit to a lot of great people he's crossed paths with over the years.
“When you get an opportunity to reflect on things like that, it becomes about the people I had the chance to be around,” said Wolfe of the potential milestone. “To the administration, the coaching staff, the players, you just feel extremely grateful to be around people like that. I’m also very grateful to my wife and three kids for the support they’ve given me along the journey.”
Like Goshen, NorthWood also received a bye within its sectional bracket. It’ll play Friday against West Noble (13-8) or Tippecanoe Valley (13-8). Wawasee (7-14) and Lakeland (5-16) round out the Wawasee sectional field.
OTHER AREA TEAMS IN ACTION
The area’s hottest team in Northridge will look to win its final regular season game on the road against DeKalb (10-11) on Friday night. The Raiders have won 9 of their last 10 games and are coming off an emotional two-point victory over Fairfield in Middlebury Tuesday night.
“I feel like we’re peaking right now,” Northridge head coach Scott Radeker said. “We stubbed our toe a little bit against Columbia City. Even without our leading scorer, we had a chance to win that game. I’ve been saying it for a while now, if we can get the turnovers taken care of, we are going to be a very difficult team to beat in the sectional.”
Another intriguing regular season finale will be Fairfield (14-7) hosting Central Noble (21-2). The Falcons have won nine of its last 11 with both losses coming by a combined seven points.
The Cougars boast a considerable challenge with Wisconsin signee Connor Essegian leading his team into Friday night’s battle in Benton.
In other action, Wawasee hosts Tippy Valley, Concord visits Westview in Topeka, Bethany Christian will play on the road against sectional foe Fremont and West Noble hosts Garrett.
FULL LIST OF BASKETBALL GAMES FROM OUR COVERAGE AREA ON FRIDAY
John Glenn at Goshen, 7:30 p.m.
Elkhart at NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.
Concord at Westview, 7:30 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 7:15 p.m.
Northridge at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.
Tippecanoe Valley at Wawasee, 7:30 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.
