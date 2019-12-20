NAPPANEE — A 17-0 run across 4:21 of the second quarter turned a 17-10 deficit into a 27-17 lead for the NorthWood boys basketball team. Everything was working for the Panthers both offensively and defensively, as their opponent — Plymouth — had no answers.
Then, with three seconds left in the half, Pilgrim freshman Easton Strain drilled a 3-point shot to cut the deficit to seven at halftime. Plymouth rode that momentum in the second half, outscoring NorthWood 32-20 to win, 52-47, in Nappanee Friday night.
Jake Reichard was the catalyst for Plymouth all night, and especially in the second half. The junior had 13 of his game-high 19 points in the final two periods of the game.
“We’re a different team with him on the court,” Plymouth coach Ryan Bales said. “We had a bad stretch there in the second quarter, and we challenged them at halftime to step up and show some guts. … (Reichard) is a big part of what we do, but it was nice to see some other guys step up, too.”
During the 17-0 run, the Panthers were led by sophomore Jamarr Jackson. He scored the final nine points of the run, giving him 12 in the first half. He would finish the game with 16 points.
“I think it was a combination of us being able to get in transition, and I don’t think they played very well in that stretch,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “I think some of our points were coming off turnovers, and I thought Jamarr Jackson was excellent in the open floor for us tonight.”
Plymouth went on a 9-2 run to start the third quarter to take a three-point lead, forcing Wolfe to call a timeout. NorthWood responded to their coach, closing the period on an 8-2 run of their own to take a 37-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
NorthWood maintained the lead until 5:53 to go in the game, when Plymouth senior Joe Baron made a layup to put the Pilgrims ahead 41-39.
It was a 50-45 game with 43.9 seconds left when chaos almost broke out for Plymouth. NorthWood senior Trent Edwards made a bucket with 14.4 seconds left and the Panthers immediately called timeout.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, the Pilgrims overthrew the initial pass, forcing a miraculous save by Baron. Unfortunately, Baron threw it into the hands of Panther sophomore Cooper Wiens, who gained possession with 10 seconds left.
Down three, Wiens ran from midcourt to the 3-point line to attempt one final shot to tie the game. His shot went wide, though, and Strain was there to get the rebound. He was fouled and made two free throws, giving the Pilgrims the five-point victory.
“He’s up there for a reason,” Bales said of his freshman Strain. “I was proud of him. He gave us some great minutes in the second half. (We) needed him to play like a warrior … to hit free throws in that situation, there’s a lot of toughness there to do that.”
Bales did admit he was nervous when Wiens’ shot was in the air with seven seconds left, though.
“We’ve been over here enough to see some crazy things happen,” Bales said. “We’ve lost at the buzzer, I think in my nine years here, at least twice. This game’s not over until it’s over against these guys. They have a great team; they’re going to go on to have a great year. But, we’re happy with this win.”
Wolfe thought Wiens’ final shot was a good look.
“Late game situations, we’re just trying to get an open look,” Wolfe said. “Cooper’s been one of our better three-point shooters all year. I was very happy that he had the courage to pull up and take that shot. I think, sometime in his career, that’s going to go the other way.”
Along with Reichard’s 19 points, Plymouth had 15 points from Brady Hissong, 11 from Adam Hunter, five from Strain and two from Barron. Plymouth improves to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in NLC play.
NorthWood (6-2, 0-1 NLC) was led by Edwards’ 18 points. Jackson had 16, Jason Borkholder six, Ben Vincent three, and Wiens, Josh Stratford and Brock Flickinger two each.
