GOSHEN — A very physical effort by the visiting LaPorte Slicers was too much for the Goshen RedHawks to overcome in a high school boys basketball game Saturday night.
Laporte used it muscle underneath the basket to accumulate 16 offensive rebounds, a number of which they converted into baskets during a 59-55 win over the RedHawks.
“The players were pretty down after this one. Tonight we just got pushed around,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “I told them we put ourselves in a position to lose instead of a postilion to win. Anytime you give up 16 offensive rebounds you are going to have problems winning.”
The Goshen defense lost Slicer junior Ethan Osowski several times early in the fourth quarter as he drained 3-pointers from the far corner at 7:36, 6:44 and 5:21.
LaPorte had been clinging to a 37-35 lead at the end of the third period, but Osowski propelled his team to a 46-37 lead by the time he was done.
“Those ‘3s’ were a turning point,” Wohlford said.
Osowski finished the contest with 14 points.
The RedHawks also allowed 6-6 senior Grant Gresham to toss in a game-high 19 points for the Slicers.
“We let a guy score 19 on us that had probably10 points on the season, He didn’t even make our scouting report,” the coach said. “That was very disappointing.”
LaPorte stretched the lead to 12 points (49-37) with 4:25 left to play. Goshen had one more run in them and got the deficit down to four points (51-47) with 1:24 to go. Senior Zack Barker drilled a trey during the stretch, sophomore Anders Revoir had a putback after an offensive rebound, senior Jarah Byler canned two free throws and a layup.
The RedHawks were forced to foul and the Slicers responded by swishing 6-of-6 freebies over the final 46.7 seconds.
LaPorte is coached by former Plymouth standout Kyle Benge. He has a 27-39 record in this his third season at the school.
Sophomore Drew Hogan topped the RedHawks with 16 points.
“Drew was only 7-of-19 shooting. He has been shooting great for all season so a game like this was bound to happen at some point,” Wohlford said. “We just can’t have him shooting like that if we are going to win.”
Barker finished the game with 14 points, Byler 11, Revoir and freshman Quinn Bechtel seven apiece.
Goshen after a 6-0 start to the season is now 10-10 heading into a non-conference game Tuesday night at West Noble (6-14) before closing out the regular season Friday at home against Marquette Catholic (7-12).
The IHSAA sectional draw was released Sunday and the RedHawks will face the Warsaw Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 4 in the second game of the evening in the Class 4A event at North Side Gym in Elkhart. A tipoff time is yet to be determined.
The Slicers are 10-11 on the season.
Goshen’s JV improved to 10-10 with a 42-36 win. Junior Isaac Sawatzky netted 17 points for the winners, freshman Deecon Hill chipped in with 13, sophomores Zach Subera and Jordan Williams four apiece, sophomore Brandon Rivera three and freshman Nathan Pinarksi one.
RJ Anglin scored 14 points, Kyle Kirkham eight and Hayden Lowe six for the Slicers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.