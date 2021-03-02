ELKHART — The Penn Kingsmen and Elkhart Lions advanced in Tuesday’s Class 4A, Sectional 4 opening round action at North Side Gymnasium. Penn cruised by Goshen, 57-25, while Elkhart held off a furious late rally from Concord to prevail, 64-52.
This sets up semifinal action Friday between Penn (11-11) and Northridge at 5:30 p.m., with Elkhart (12-11) facing Warsaw (15-7) in the second semifinal at 8 p.m. The winners of those two games will advance to Saturday’s final at 7 p.m.
GAME 1: PENN 57, GOSHEN 25
Penn sophomore Markus Burton was too much for Goshen to handle, going off for 30 points, six rebounds and six assists. He had balanced scoring throughout, scoring seven points in the first quarter, nine in the second, eight in the third and six in the fourth.
The Kingsmen never trailed in the game, with the 32-point winning margin also being the largest of the game.
“Markus plays well every game; he’s one of the most productive players that we’ve had, in terms of points, assists, rebounding,” Penn coach Al Rhodes said. “Tonight, he took the ball to the basket extremely well.”
“We don’t have a lot of great on-ball defenders,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford added. “(Burton) is a tough matchup for anybody. He was able to get into the paint, and our help (defense) wasn’t where it needed to be.”
The RedHawks offense struggled throughout the game as well, finishing 8-of-47 from the field. Goshen’s offense struggled in its final three games, only mustering 33 points on Feb. 19 against Westview, 29 last Friday against John Glenn and just 25 points Tuesday.
“I don’t think we took a lot of bad shots; I just think we missed a lot,” Wohlford said. “It was kind of one of those things where it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy at that point where you just feel like you’re not going to make it and your confidence is so low, you continue to miss and it snowballs from there.”
Junior Drew Hogan finished as the leading scorer for Goshen with 12 points. Sophomore Quinn Bechtel had six points, senior Blak Wiess four and sophomore Deecon Hill three.
Goshen’s season ends with a 7-16 record. The RedHawks graduate only two seniors in Weiss and Isaac Sawatzky. Wohlford said that more than 85% of the scoring on his team will return next year, the second-most in program history. Only the 1981 team had more scoring coming back.
“Every young team in the history of Indiana high school basketball, unless they had a Division-I young player, had some struggles,” Wohlford said. “It was disappointing, but we need strength, we need maturation, we need confidence, we need skill. It’s across the board: everybody has things they need to work on.”
Penn now gets ready for Northridge, a team they lost to, 72-64, back on Jan. 19.
“Northridge is a tremendous basketball team,” Rhodes said. “Watched a little bit of their film this week because you have to be ready for the entire tournament. I’m just amazed at how well they shoot the basketball. They did it a year ago here in the sectional; I remember they just smashed Warsaw in the championship game, and they’ve continued that this year. It’s fun to watch them play.”
GAME 2: ELKHART 64, CONCORD 52
Through seven quarters of game action Tuesday, it seemed as if we’d be in store for two blowouts. After Penn triumphed easily, Elkhart led Concord, 45-20, through three quarters of play. The Lions then had an old-fashioned three-point play 20 seconds into the fourth to go up 28, and it seemed the margin would stay that way the rest of the game.
The Minutemen had other ideas, though.
Concord mounted a furious comeback, cutting the deficit to as low as eight with two minutes remaining. Unfortunately for the Minutemen, that’s as close as they’d get the rest of the game before falling 64-52.
The Minutemen outscored the Lions, 32-19, in the final frame.
“We played without fear,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone of what changed in the fourth quarter. “I think early, we were OK, and then we had a few bad things happen and we played with a little more fear. It’s hard to simulate what (Elkhart) can do, defensively and offensively, because they’re far superior, athletically, than we are.”
Elkhart dominated the first three quarters of the game, in large part to their defensive pressure. Concord finished with 20 turnovers in the game, 17 of which came within the first three quarters of the game.
“The first time they played Warsaw, I think (Warsaw) ended up having 25 turnovers,” DeShone said. “It’s not just the Minutemen who struggle with their speed and their athleticism. We just got nervous and panicked a little bit, and when you do that and play not to make mistakes, you end up usually making mistakes.”
It ended up being a balanced scoring attack for the Lions, with 11 players scoring in the contest. Sophomore Damarion Anderson led the way with 14 points, adding 17 rebounds in the game as well. Others reaching double digits in scoring were junior Cam’Ron Davis and sophomore Erick Nocentelli with 11 points each.
Elkhart played its next opponent, Warsaw on Jan. 30. The Tigers won 57-56 at North Side Gym, part of an eight-game winning streak Warsaw carries into Friday’s contest.
For Concord, senior Gavin Smith led the offense with 13 points, including the ‘3’ that made it an eight-point game late. They had seven players reach the scorebox, with junior Jesse Davidson scoring nine, junior Zaven Koltookian and senior Jack D’Arcy seven points each, junior Amarion Moore six, junior Andres Dixon and senior Payton Fish four each and junior Thomas Wurtsbaugh two.
After going 1-20 a season ago, the Minutemen finish the 2021 campaign with a 10-11 record. The nine-win improvement was tied for the fifth most at the end of the regular season.
“We’re not here to celebrate mediocrity, but we’re here celebrating growth from year one to year two,” DeShone said. “When you have 13 total wins in the program last year to 35 this year — that’s the growth we’re looking for at all levels, not just the varsity level. Those are the things I’m most proud of and I’m most proud of our seniors and all the things they did when it could’ve been easy to shy away.”
