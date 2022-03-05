ELKHART — Concord coach Derrick DeShone said after their sectional semifinal win over Goshen Friday that they would need “some luck” to go their way if they were going to beat Penn in the championship game Saturday.
Unfortunately for DeShone, there was no luck to be found for the guys in green and white at North Side Gym.
Penn controlled the game from the get-go, scoring the first seven points and never looking back on their way to a 68-44 win over Concord in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 title game Saturday in Elkhart. The victory advances the sixth-ranked Kingsmen (23-2) to next week’s Michigan City regional.
“They’re a team that scores in the 70s — we can’t score in the 70s,” Concord coach Derrick DeShone said. “We didn’t shoot it well (Saturday); we missed a lot of bunnies. … We wanted to keep it around that 10-point range, but the ball didn’t go in for us. And then we were playing catch-up, which gets us out of character and it’s a little better for their pace.”
Penn was once again led by the brilliant play of point guard Markus Burton. The junior scored 31 points for a second-straight game, giving him 88 points total across the three Kingsmen wins in the sectional. That total is one point shy of the all-time Elkhart sectional record set in 1952 by Elkhart’s own Duane Peterson. That year, though, Peterson played in four games compared to Burton’s three this year.
Along with the scoring production, Burton also had 14 rebounds and four assists Saturday night.
“He’s fast,” said DeShone of Burton. “I mean, I think that’s the biggest thing. He’s fast, and if he’s hitting outside shots, he’s tough to guard. He came out and hit two ‘3’s’ in the first quarter — I’m not knocking any other teams, but I don’t know what you’re going to do if he’s hitting jump shots from the 3-point line.”
Concord showed a glimpse of life midway through the first quarter. Down 11-2 early, the Minutemen cut the deficit to five on two separate occasions, 11-6 and 16-11. Both times, though, Penn countered with runs of their own. They ended the quarter with a ‘3’ at the buzzer from sophomore Dominic Bonner to make it 22-11 Kingsmen through eight minutes of play.
“In the first quarter, I think they only missed two shots,” said DeShone of Penn. “I think four different guys hit a ‘3’ in the first quarter. And, to be honest: if they’re shooting like that with the ability to drive, they’re tough to beat.”
The offensive struggles continued for the Minutemen in the second quarter, as they were outscored 16-5 in the frame, falling behind 38-16 at halftime. Concord made one field goal in the quarter — a layup from senior Zaven Koltookian — and three free throws.
A factor slowing down the Minutemen was leading scorer Malachi Emmons getting into foul trouble. He picked up his third foul with 5:07 remaining in the second quarter, his fourth with 3:58 left in the third and fouled out with exactly six minutes to go in the game.
Emmons would finish the night with eight points.
“We wanted to attack in the post, and I thought Zaven got some good looks,” said DeShone of his team’s offensive strategy for the game. “It was physical down there; we just had some in-and-outs down there. … And then, anytime you get into foul trouble, that hurts.”
The closest Concord came to Penn in the second half was 16 points when a bucket from senior Amarion Moore made it 45-29 with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Burton’s athletic ability then allowed him to make a layup through traffic as time expired in the frame, seizing the momentum back for the Kingsmen.
Senior Andres Dixon ended up leading the Minutemen in scoring with nine points. Emmons and senior Jack D’Arcy had eight each, Koltookian six, senior Jesse Davidson five, Moore and sophomore Braden Messenger three each and senior Ethan Kavanagh two.
Concord graduates 10 seniors from a team that went 13-11 on the season. Two seasons ago, the Minutemen had a 1-20 record, with most of those seniors playing a lot of minutes as sophomores. That turnaround is what made DeShone proudest about this year’s team.
“I told them (after the game) that they set a tone that we expect to compete for championships,” DeShone said. “And they did that. … They changed the culture. We talked about the things going on in our program that they’re a part of. Our youth league had 230, 240 K-6 kids. Those things — that’s not coaches. That’s showing a commitment from their end. I just think we’ve built a culture where guys want to play basketball here again.”
