BENTON — Fairfield handled the pressure down the stretch and handed Randy DeShone his first victory as head boys basketball coach.
The Falcons edged Lakeland 33-30 Tuesday, Dec. 10 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest at the Falcons Nest.
Fairfield (1-3, 1-1) took no foul shots in the first three quarter then knocked down 8-of-12 in the fourth period, including four by Nolin Sharick.
Sharick scored five of his team-high 14 points in the final period.
It was one free throw by Cade Gall with 55.2 seconds left after the Falcons had moved the ball around for more than 90 seconds to gave the hosts the lead for good at 31-30.
A Sharick free throw at 51.6 made it 32-30. A foul shot by Owen Miller with 5.3 to go put Fairfield up 33-30.
Lakeland moved the ball from the back court to the front court and called timeout with 1.9 left. Colton Isaacs zipped a pass to Brayden Bontrager in the left corner. His 3-pointer touch the iron and fell as time expired.
Bontrager led the Lakers (1-2, 1-1) with 14 points.
“We keep telling the kids ’Trust the Process,’” said DeShone. “That’s our word of the year — Trust. You’ve got to trust the process. You’ve got to trust each other.”
DeShone said his team was patient and worked the ball around when it needed to do so.
“We got some good fouls out of it,” said DeShone. “We told the kids we’re going to be patient and work the ball but will take an open layup.”
DeShone saw his squad make 17 turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter. Lakeland lost the ball 13 times.
“We always talk about how in close games it’s going to come down to about five or six possessions and those possessions can (come at any point in the game),” aid Lakeland coach Nick Burlingame.
“Unfortunately, we got off to just too slow of a start tonight.
“We didn’t value the ball enough in the first half. Obviously, we battled back and executed pretty well.:
The Lakers took a 24-23 lead into the fourth quarter. Bontrager produced five of his team’s seven points in the third quarter.
The Falcons had two buckets in third period — one each by Riley Behles and Dalton Cripe.
With a 3-pointer by Sharick just before the horn, Fairfield took a
19-17 lead into halftime.
Sharick scored all five of the Falcons’ points during the second quarter.
Fairfield led 16-6 then saw Lakeland go on an 11-0 run to take a 17-16 lead.
The Lakers got four points from Bontrager and three from Brayden Yoder during the second stanza.
Lakeland committed just one turnover during the second quarter while the Falcons gave the ball up seven times.
For the first half, Fairfield was 8-of-15 from the floor with three 3-pointers and no foul shots. The Lakers were 6-of-16 from the floor with one 3-pointer and 3-of-5 at the stripe.
Fairfield opened the game with a 9-2 lead in the first 5 1/2 minutes and was up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Sharick tallied four points while Bryce Willard and Cade Gall both sank 3-pointers pace the Falcons in the opening stanza.
Bontrager netted four and Yoder three for the Lakers in the first quarter.
In the junior varsity game, Lakeland bested Fairfield 47-44. Colyn Knepp (9) and Owen Troyer (9) were scoring leaders for the JV Lakers (2-1). Carter Nicolai (16) and Andrew Zook (9) paced the JV Falcons (0-4).
Fairfield 33, Lakeland 30
Lakeland — Brayden Yoder 1-1 3-7 5, Clinton Bowers 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Bontrager 5-15 4-6 14, Kolton Taylor 0-4 0-0 0, Bracey Shepherd 1-5
0-0 2, Colton Isaacs 2-3 0-0 5, Carson Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Douglas 0-1 4-4 4. Team: 9-29 11-17 30.
Fairfield — Bryce Willard 1-1 0-0 3, Cade Gall 1-5 3-4 6, Nolin Sharick 5-7 3-4 14, Riley Behles 1-2 1-2 3, Dalton Cripe 2-4 0-0 4, Justin Bontrager 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Holden Blosser 0-0
0-0 0, Bryce Hunsberger 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 11-23 8-12 33.
Lakeland;6;11;7;6;—;30
Fairfield;14;5;4;10;—;33
3-point goals: Lakeland (1-12) — Isaacs 1-1, Taylor 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Douglas 0-1, B. Bontrager 0-8; Fairfield (3-9) — Willard 1-1, Sharick 1-1, Gall 1-4, Bontrager 0-1, Miller 0-2. Fouls (fouled out): Lakeland 15 (none); Fairfield 15 (none). Rebounds: Lakeland 18 (Yoder 4, Bontrager 4, Douglas 4); Fairfield 18 (Sharick 4). Turnovers: Lakeland 13, Fairfield 17. Officials: John Wright, Lou Brown, Jack Rupley.
Records (next games): DeKalb at Lakeland (1-2, 1-1) Thursday, Dec. 12; Fairfield (1-3, 1-1) at NorthWood Saturday, Dec. 14.
JV score: Lakeland won 47-44. Lakeland: Colyn Knepp 9, Owen Troyer 9, Tommy Curtis 8, Deion Marshall 6. Fairfield: Carter Nicolai 16, Andrew Zook 9, Casey Murray 7.
