TOPEKA — A cold shooting night for Westview ultimately cost the Warriors in a 42-32 loss to Eastside in the opening round of Class 2A, Sectional 35 play at Westview High School.
The victory for the second-ranked Blazers (24-1) advances them to the sectional semifinals Friday against Fairfield (15-8). They will play at approximately 7:45 p.m. following the first semifinal contest of the evening featuring No. 3 Central Noble (22-2) and Prairie Heights (13-8) at 6 p.m.
Westview only had 17 points entering the fourth quarter Wednesday. They scored three in the first, six in the second and eight in the third, going down 28-17 through three frames.
“Overall, I think we defended them well the first time we played them (on Jan. 28) and I think we defended them well this time,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said. “I think our kids were trying really hard, and unfortunately, we just didn’t make enough shots. And that’s been a whole season thing for us. We don’t make enough shots, and we struggle with taking care of the ball sometimes.
“If you take a few bad shots, miss a lot of shots and you turn it over, it makes it really hard to win and be successful, no matter how hard you play defensively.”
One of the primary reasons why Westview struggled was because of Eastside’s defense on Mason Yoder. The Warriors senior — who has scored more than 30 points in a game on multiple occasions this season — only had six points through three quarters of play.
“I think they gave a lot of attention to Mason, and I think that’s what a lot of teams tried to do to us,” Rob Yoder said. “I think as the season wore on, our inability to make shots around the perimeter made it harder for him every single game that we played. If we had stepped up and made some shots a little better, it would open things up for him.”
Mason Yoder, who wears number 13, had to change jerseys early in the fourth quarter due to there being blood on it. He ran into the locker room and put on a number 43 uniform, and the change seemed to spark the senior. He scored 11 of his team’s 15 points in the final frame to finish with a game-high 17 points. Unfortunately for the home team, it was too little, too late.
Only two other players scored for Westview in the contest. Junior Brady Yoder had 12 points and sophomore Wiley Minix three.
The Warriors’ only lead in the game came after a Brady Yoder four-point play put them ahead 7-6 with 6:16 to go in the second quarter. Blazers junior Santino Brewer responded with an old-fashioned three-point play 13 seconds later to give the visitors a lead they’d never relinquish.
Eastside’s largest lead was 14 on two different occasions: once after a ‘3’ from Hugh Henderson made it 31-17 less than a minute into the fourth quarter, and then again at 40-26 with 1:12 remaining in the contest. The closest Westview would get in the final period was eight, 31-23, with 4:02 to go.
Henderson led Eastside with 12 points on four made three-point shots. Gabriel Trevino added 11, Brewer seven, Owen Willard six, Nicholas Snyder four and Logan Fry two points. It was the 10th-straight victory for the Blazers.
The loss ends a struggling season for Westview, who closes with a 7-16 record. The season ended with eight-straight losses as well, resulting in the program’s first losing season since the 2014-15 campaign. It was the fewest wins in a season for the Warriors since a 6-15 mark in the 2004-05 season as well.
Inexperience had a large part to do with Westview’s struggles, as Mason and Brady Yoder were the only two returning letterwinners from last year’s 16-7 team. Mason Yoder, Hunter Porter and Bucky Lehman will be the only seniors graduating, meaning the other nine players on the Warriors’ roster are set to come back next season.
“I think there’s a whole bunch of guys (in our locker room) that have now got varsity experience,” Rob Yoder said. “And so, for the young guys to have a better feel for varsity basketball — certainly that experience can help them. It probably helps with their determination and work in the offseason. Instead of having two guys back with varsity experience, there’s going to be a whole locker room full of guys back that have gotten to play. We’ll see how much they work and get better in the offseason.”
