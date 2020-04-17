GOSHEN — When a high school boys basketball team wins eight more games than it did the previous season and captures a sectional championship, it’s going to draw some attention.
Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood High School coach, led the Panthers to an 18-6 record and a Class 3A sectional championship in the 2019-20 season one year after posting a 10-13 mark the previous campaign.
In recognition of those accomplishments, Wolfe has been named The Goshen News Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“This was a very unique season as we returned four players with varsity experience,” Wolfe said. “The improvement of those four, in particular, was a key to the season.”
The four veterans the coach was referring to were seniors Trent Edwards (370 points this season), Brock Flickinger (150) and Jason Borkholder (97) and junior Ben Vincent (215).
“We ended up with a nine-man rotation and all players No. 1-9 performed better in games and practices during the season,” the coach said. “We were blessed with strong leadership from the four returnees. They were all exceptional leaders and I was very pleased with their leadership.”
At the same time, Wolfe was able to get some valuable varsity minutes for sophomores Jamarr Jackson (165 points) and Cooper Wiens (115) and freshman Ian Raasch (95).
“I was very pleased with how the veterans were able to blend with the youngsters,” Wolfe said. “The blending of two groups like that is equally hard on both of them. Each player is searching for a role they can star in. One of the reasons for the team’s success this season was the fact players were able to find those roles and then fill them.”
Wolfe just completed his 13th season at NorthWood. He has a career record of 212-96.
“Aaron is a proven winner,” NorthWood Athletic Director Norm Sellers said. “The thing about Aaron is there have been four or five times when he had graduated a class of quality seniors and you are left with the feeling, ‘How is he going to get through next season?’ Aaron has been able to take the players left over and continue to win.”
Wolfe has had only two losing seasons during his tenure at NorthWood.
The 2014-15 campaign was one Sellers pointed to as an example of Wolfe continuing his winning ways. The year before, the Panthers — led by seniors Jonathan Wilkinson and Zach Zurcher — posted a 21-3 record and won a sectional crown. Zurcher finished his career with 1,093 points and Wilkinson with 1,092.
All Wolfe did the following season was lead the Panthers (23-3) to another sectional title and almost to a regional championship before a 43-40 loss to Fort Wayne Dwenger in the regional finale ended the season. NorthWood was led in scoring by juniors Dakiyron Fox’s 419 points and Braxton Linville’s 402 and sophomore Vincent Miranda’s 382.
“The year after we graduated Zach and Jonathan I didn’t know what we were going to do,” Sellers said. “Aaron got it done. He is so good at turning boys into men.”
The longevity of the coaching staff is another reason Wolfe points to when talking about what the program has accomplished in recent years. Phil Lechlitner has been on staff since 1982, while Zach Lechlitner, AJ Risedorph and Sam Sheets have all been around since 2013.
“That was one of the things that attracted me to NorthWood in the first place was how long some of the coaches had been here. Rich Dodson was the longtime football coach, Dan Gunn had been with the boys basketball program and Steve Neff was the longtime girls coach when I started here,” Wolfe said.
“Everyone on the staff has been around enough to know what they are doing. We can run into a situation and someone will say this is what we did in 2016 and it worked or this is what we did in 2015 and it didn’t work.
“We are all on the same page. The staff is very fluid and streamlined.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.