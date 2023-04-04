NAPPANEE — For the first time in program history, NorthWood boys basketball has an Indiana All-Star selection.
That honor goes to Ian Raasch, who was one of 13 seniors named to the All-Star team Tuesday morning. Those 13 players are eligible to be named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball recipient, which is set to be named April 19.
“Initial reaction was there was a little bit of surprise, I guess,” said Raasch on being selected as an All-Star. “It was like, ‘woah.’ It’s cool. I’m glad to be part of the team. It’s an honor.”
Raasch had a tremendous senior season for NorthWood, which won the Class 3A state championship behind a 28-2 record. Individually, Raasch was named a “Supreme 15” senior by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and received the Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude Award for Class 3A boys basketball.
On the court, Raasch finished with an average of 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals a game. He went 155-238 shooting from the field (65%) and made 19 of his 45 three-point attempts. He was also a lockdown defender for the state’s best defense, which allowed just 36.5 points per game on average.
While he was having a tremendous season for the Panthers, the Grace College commit didn’t let himself think too much about being selected as an All-Star.
“Throughout the year, it was never really on my mind or a goal to be an Indiana All-Star,” Raasch said. “It was mentioned to me once by (NorthWood head coach Aaron) Wolfe; I think he said someone was talking to him about it being a possibility, but I never really ever thought about it. I just kept playing and whatever happens, happens.”
Those joining Raasch on the All-Star team are Zane Doughty and Sheridan Sharp of Ben Davis, Luke Almodovar of Noblesville, Xavier Booker of Indianapolis Cathedral, Markus Burton of Penn, Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton, Logan Imes of Zionsville, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, A.J. Lux of Crown Point, Sam Orme of Carmel and JaQualon Roberts of Bloomington North.
The Indiana All-Stars will play in three exhibition games during the second week of June. They will play the Junior All-Stars June 7 at a location still to be determined. They will then play the Kentucky All-Stars June 9 and 10, with the first game being played at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky, and the second one contested at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The All-Stars will be head coached by Ben Davis’ Don Carlisle, with the assistants being Brent Brobston from Frankton and Shane Burkhart from Evansville Bosse.
Raasch is the sixth basketball player in NorthWood school history to be named an All-Star, joining five other female players: Heather Smith in 1992, Natalie Will and Amy Zercher in 1999, Carol Duncan in 2002 and Jordyn Frantz in 2015.
“That’s an honor,” Raasch said. “It’s crazy, honestly. It’s humbling.”
Across Elkhart County, Raasch is the first All-Star selection since Goshen’s Brynn-Shoup Hill made the girls’ team in 2021. The last year a boys All-Star from Elkhart County was selected was 2005 when both Concord’s Shawtes Gary and Elkhart Central’s Derek Drews made the team.
In total, Elkhart County has seen 29 basketball players make the All-Star team, including Raasch: seven from Elkhart Memorial (four girls, three boys), six from NorthWood (five girls, one boy), four from Concord (all boys), four from the merged Elkhart (all boys), three from Elkhart Central (all boys), three from Goshen (two boys, one girl) and one each from Northridge (Aaron Thomas, 2000) and Jimtown (Kim Barrier, 1986).
Expanding it to include the rest of The Goshen News coverage area, Westview and Wawasee have one All-Star selection each: Charlie Yoder in 2020 and Shanna Zolman in 2002, respectively. Barrier and Zolman were Ms. Basketball selections.
“We are extremely thrilled for Ian being selected to the Indiana All-Star team,” Wolfe said. “Ian will represent Panther basketball, NorthWood High School, our area and the state of Indiana well.”
Wolfe will be the head coach of the Junior All-Stars team, meaning Raasch will get to play against his high school coach when the teams face each other June 7.
“It’s going to be funny that I’ll be playing against him,” Raasch said. “We’ll be talking trash.”