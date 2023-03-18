ELKHART — NorthWood has finally broken through.
After countless close calls over the years, the Panthers will finally play for a Class 3A state championship.
In what was essentially two home games Saturday at Elkhart’s North Side Gym, NorthWood knocked off Bishop Dwenger, 53-43, in a semi-state semifinal game in the early afternoon, then came back at night to beat Delta, 51-36, in the championship game to claim its first semi-state title in program history.
The top-ranked Panthers (27-2) will face Guerin Catholic (20-8) for the Class 3A state title next Saturday, March 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 6 p.m.
“I feel like the players have worked so hard, and to watch them celebrate is so rewarding,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “It’s so rewarding.”
NorthWood only trailed for 46 seconds in the win over Delta (19-10). The Eagles went ahead, 2-1, early before a ‘3’ from senior Cade Brenner put the Panthers up, 4-2, with 5:13 still left in the first quarter.
It ended up being a first half dominated by NorthWood. They would lead, 15-6, at the end of the first quarter and 28-12 at halftime. Brenner hit a halfcourt shot as time expired to end the half, giving the Panthers its largest lead of the game at that time. Only Jackson Wors had scored for the Eagles in the first half as well, with Delta shooting 5-of-18 from the field as a whole.
The Eagles made things interesting in the third quarter, opening the frame on a 12-2 surge. A ‘3’ from Jayden Furney made it a 30-24 NorthWood lead with 3:36 to go in the period, forcing Wolfe to call a timeout.
His group rallied after that, closing the frame on an 8-2 run to push the lead back to double digits, 38-26, going into the fourth.
NorthWood then did enough to keep the Eagles at bay in the final frame. Aarron’s son, Ethan, hit two big three-point shots in the first 90 seconds to help extend the lead to 15. Brenner scored six more points in the quarter, including an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:49 remaining. A layup from 6’8” sophomore Tyler Raasch 15 seconds later put the finishing touches on the semi-state victory.
It was a big day for Raasch overall, as he finished with a total of 24 points, 22 rebounds and 11 blocked shots across the two victories.
“It feels amazing, especially after the last two years coming short,” said Tyler Raasch of advancing to the state title game. “… I think I just have a good sense where the ball is going, and I’m able to block it. It definitely helps to have height.”
“Tyler Raasch has a tremendous ceiling, and (Saturday) was almost a coming-out party in some regards,” Aaron Wolfe added. “I could not be happier for him, his brother (Ian) and his family.”
Brenner finished with a game-high 19 points. Tyler Raasch had 12 points, senior Ian Raasch 11, Wolfe six and senior Brock Bontrager three to round out NorthWood’s scoring.
Thousands of people wearing red and black jammed inside North Side Gym Saturday to watch their Panthers play. They even braved the cold, snowy weather and stood outside in long lines before the doors opened an hour before the semifinal and championship contests.
“To be able to do this in front of our community is unbelievable,” Aaron Wolfe said. “To be able to get one more week with our players is special.”
SEMIFINAL: NORTHWOOD 53, BISHOP DWENGER 43
It was a slugfest of a first game for the Panthers Saturday, knocking off the Saints in a tightly-contested battle.
Dwenger (13-14) scored the first four points of the game on shots from senior Preston Ross and junior Caleb Lerhman, respectively. NorthWood score the next seven, however, with a pair of Brenner jumpers sandwiched around an Ian Raasch ‘3’. The shot from Raasch would prove to be the only lead change of the game.
While NorthWood wouldn’t trail the rest of the way, the Saints never fully went away. The Panthers led 10-8 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime, with the largest lead being eight points for NorthWood across the first 16 minutes of play.
Dwenger then tied it just over a minute into the third quarter courtesy of made shots from Ross and sophomore Aslan Nolan. A ‘3’ from Brenner 17 seconds later broke the tie, though, making it the last time the two teams would be even the rest of the game.
Brenner had a big third quarter, scoring nine of his game-high 24 points in the frame. He would score the final points, a layup with 1:33 to go, to give the Panthers a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
NorthWood finally pushed the lead to double-digits for the first time, 39-28, on a pair of free-throws from Tyler Raasch with 4:59 remaining. The younger Raasch brother was sensational all game, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a staggering nine blocks, falling one short of a triple-double.
After only going 1-of-5 from the charity stripe across the first three quarters, NorthWood focused-in on the freebies in the final frame. They converted on 11 of its 14 attempts, icing away any chances of a Saints’ comeback attempt.
“I think that’s a testament to the type of basketball players we have on our team,” said Aaron Wolfe of the fourth quarter free-throw shooting. “They have a knack for stepping up when it’s more important.”
Ian Raasch had 12 points, Ethan Wolfe four and Bontrager one to round out the scoring for NorthWood. Ross and Lehrman had 12 each for Dwenger and Camren Quinlan 10 to give them three scorers in double-figures.
“I’ve got to give credit to our conference, as that felt like a tough conference game in the Northern Lakes Conference,” Aaron Wolfe said. “I thought our kids had to grind one out. That’s a good basketball team that we played. They have good size. Their guards handle pressure, and I have to give them credit for getting here. They were a great challenge.”
Delta beat John Glenn, 50-47, in its semifinal game Saturday morning. Junior Jonny Manor sank a ‘3’ with nine seconds to go to put the Eagles ahead, 49-47. On the ensuing Falcons possession, senior Brycen Hannah was called for an offensive foul, turning the ball back over to Delta. The Eagles then made one of two free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining to cap off the victory.