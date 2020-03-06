NAPPANEE — There were two Northern Lakes Conference vs. Northeast Corner Conference showdowns in the semifinals of the Class 3A, Sectional 21 boys basketball sectional Friday night at NorthWood High School.
Both NLC teams left with victories.
NorthWood (17-6) topped West Noble (8-15), 52-33, in the first game, while Wawasee (14-9) took care of Lakeland (7-17), 56-45, in the nightcap to advance to Saturday night’s sectional final. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
It’ll be the second time the Panthers and Warriors have faced each other this season. NorthWood was a 54-38 winner at Wawasee back on Jan. 10. The winner of the sectional championship game advances to the New Castle regional March 14.
NORTHWOOD 52, WEST NOBLE 33
West Noble scored the first six points of the game and eventually led 8-2 with 2:34 to go in the first quarter. NorthWood countered with a 13-0 run of their own, though, that stretched into the second quarter.
“We kind of traded roles,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “We were turning them over early, and then we went on a stretch where we kept turning it over. It was kind of that game of runs.”
“We’ve got a veteran group that understands that each possession is important, and when they start stacking up possessions, defensively, is when I think that you’re going to see a run,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe added. “On the defensive end of the floor tonight, I was very proud of our effort.”
The Panthers led 27-18 at half and didn’t let up in the third. They went on another run, this one 18-0 from the 5:47 mark of the third to 5:00 left in the fourth, to build the lead up to 25.
Sparking the NorthWood offense all night was senior Trent Edwards. He finished with a game-high 19 points.
“They were tilting their defense toward Trent early, and I think his versatility and his ability to pass was really important tonight,” Wolfe said. “If you look at the assisted baskets we got in the front of the rim, I thought our guards did a really good job of when they were helping.”
West Noble was led in scoring by senior Joel Mast and freshman Austin Cripe, who had seven points each. Seniors Colten Cripe and Josh Gross had five points apiece, senior Abdulellah Saleh three and two each from senior Brandon Pruitt, junior Brockton Miller and freshman Zach Beers two each.
“I feel like we got better (this season),” Marsh said. “Tonight’s not the easiest night to say that, but I feel like we got better. From where we started this season, to everything we had to overcome … I felt like these guys laid that foundation for us going forward.”
Also scoring for the Panthers was senior Jason Borkholder with 11 points, junior Ben Vincent with eight, senior Josh Stratford and freshman Ian Raasch with four each, senior Brock Flickinger and sophomore Jamarr Jackson two a piece and one point each from sophomore Cooper Wiens and freshman Cade Brenner.
The Panthers will be looking for their ninth sectional title in program history and seventh under Wolfe.
WAWASEE 56, LAKELAND 45
The Warriors never trailed against the Lakers, but Lakeland made Wawasee earn the victory. The Lakers cut the Warrior lead to two in the second quarter and as low as three in both the third and fourth quarters.
“They got out to that lead, but I thought we did a great job of battling back,” Lakeland coach Nick Burlingame said. “We just stayed the course, but we couldn’t get over the hump. I think that’s the story of the game.”
“You have to give credit to Lakeland because I thought they came out on a mission to get us tonight,” Wawasee coach Jon Everingham added. “They left everything on the floor, and you really have to give credit to their players and their coaching staff. They played really physical, they played really hard, they made big plays. They probably played well enough to win a basketball game.”
With Wawasee up 44-41, senior Austin Miller knocked down back-to-back ‘3’s’ to extend the Warrior lead to nine with 4:02 to go. Lakeland only pulled within seven after that.
Miller finished with a game-high 28 points.
“When we’ve beat good teams this year, Austin has played really, really well,” Everingham said. “The two shots that he hit there in the fourth quarter — your best player steps up and hits the big shots in a victory; that’s how it’s supposed to go.”
Lakeland only had three players score for them Friday. Junior Bracey Shepherd had 21 points, junior Brayden Bontrager had 19 and senior Kolten Taylor had five.
“That’s pretty much been our season,” Burlingame said. “We pretty much know Brayden and Bracey — those guys do a lot for our team. … When other guys step up and hit shots, usually we’re going to win. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen tonight.”
Along with Miller’s 28, Wawasee picked up 11 points from sophomore Keaton Dukes, seven from sophomore Jackson Stover and five each from senior Ethan Hardy and junior Kameron Salazar.
Everingham believes his team will have to play the style of game Lakeland played against them if they want to upset NorthWood in the sectional final.
“We’re going to have to play physical and leave it all on the floor,” Everingham said. “We have to control Trent Edwards; that’s where it kind of starts for NorthWood in their transition game. If we can run our offense and knock down some shots, it’s going to make it tougher for them to score in transition.”
Wawasee is going for their seventh sectional title in program history and first since 2010.
