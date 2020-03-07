NorthWood Panthers guard Ben Vincent (5) battles for the ball against Wawasee Warriors guard Kameron Salazar (10) during the NorthWood 3A Sectional Championship game Saturday evening at NorthWood High School.
NAPPANEE — Ben Vincent drained three ‘3’s’ in the first 95 seconds of the game and NorthWood never looked back.
The junior wound up finishing the game with 16 points as the Panthers (18-6) won the Class 3A, Sectional 21 title, 49-32, Saturday night over Wawasee (14-10) on their home court. NorthWood never trailed in the contest.
“I figured they’d be all-in on Trent (Edwards) because all the attention was on him, and I was just hoping to hit shots when I was open,” Vincent said. “Credit to my teammates who got me the ball when I was open.”
The Panthers will play No. 6 (3A) Norwell in the regional semifinals this Saturday at 10 a.m. at New Castle High School. Norwell defeated Mississinewa, 46-43, in the Sectional 23 final Saturday night.
Vincent made his first three 3-point shots from the corner, which was a strategic decision on the part of Wawasee, per head coach Jon Everingham.
“Sometimes, when you come into a game like this, you roll the dice on a couple things, and we thought the corner ‘3’s’ were a weakness of theirs,” Everingham said. “We said if they hit those ‘3’s,’ we’ll change the defense. You have to give credit to Vincent knocking down those three ‘3’s.'”
NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe was even prouder of the way Vincent played defense against Wawasee, especially against Warrior senior Austin Miller. After Miller scored 28 points in the sectional semifinal win against Lakeland, Vincent and the Panthers held him to eight points in the sectional title game.
“Ben Vincent set the tone right from the beginning of the game,” Wolfe said. “As much as he did it, offensively, he was also tremendous on the other end of the floor. He was a two-way player today and we needed all 32 minutes from him. … I think it shows he’s grown in his three years being here at NorthWood. Being able to expand your game and be that versatile is special.”
There was a scary moment midway through the first quarter involving NorthWood’s Trent Edwards. With 3:34 to go in the frame, the senior went up high for a rebound and landed hard on the ground. He stayed lying on the court for a few minutes before walking off with some assistance from the trainer. Edwards remained on the bench for the rest of the game.
Wolfe could not comment on what the injury was nor the severity of the injury.
“My heart goes out to Trent, as this was one game he really wanted to play in,” Wolfe said. “Unfortunately, he did not get to log very many minutes. I think our team rallied around him and wanted to make sure he had an opportunity to play again, God willing. So, we’re hoping for a quick healing.”
Vincent agreed with his coach’s sentiments.
“He’s just been such a great leader on our team; so important,” said Vincent of Edwards. “Just to see a player fall down like that and have that scare — we knew we wanted this one for him.”
NorthWood led 17-8 after the first quarter. They built the lead to 21-10 halfway through the second before the Warriors finished the period on a 7-2 run to make it a 23-17 ball game at halftime.
“We hung in there,” Everingham said. “We weathered the storm early and cut it to six at halftime. Really proud of our guys for staying in there and not folding early.”
The Panthers were just too much to overcome for Wawasee, though. A 14-7 third quarter put NorthWood up 13 entering the fourth. The Panther lead then grew to as high as 20 on three separate occasions in the final frame.
Wawasee was led in scoring by sophomore Keaton Dukes, who had 10 points. Miller had eight, senior Ethan Hardy had six, junior Kameron Salazar had three, senior Jayden Boyer and junior Ethan Carey had two each and sophomore Jack Stover had one.
Although it was a disappointing ending to the season for the Warriors, they still finished with a winning record for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Wawasee went 20-73 the last four seasons before posting a 14-10 mark this year.
“We had all guys on our team reach a level that was probably maxed out,” Everingham said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that from a team before, and that led to the success we had. From where we’ve been, and these seniors that have been with me from day one, you wouldn’t believe some of the things you go through; you know some and you don’t know some. But they were pretty major-type things that those guys stuck with me through thick and thin, and I really owe them.
“Those guys, their loyalty to me as a coach and a program: they’ve set a new standard for Wawasee basketball.”
Along with Vincent’s 16 points, NorthWood had eight points each from seniors Brock Flickinger and Jason Borkholder, five from sophomore Cooper Wiens, four each from senior Josh Stratford and freshman Cade Brenner and two each from sophomore Jamarr Jackson and freshman Ian Raasch.
It’s the ninth sectional crown in program history and sixth in 13 seasons under Wolfe (2012, 2014-16, 2018, 2020).
“Anytime you have the opportunity to cut down nets in a sectional championship, it’s very meaningful in Indiana,” Wolfe said. “But to do it at home, where our seniors get to play their last game in The Pit, that makes it special.”
