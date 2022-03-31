The NorthWood boys basketball team will be making another trip to New Castle next season.
The Panthers were one of eight teams — four boys and four girls — selected to compete in the 2022 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic. The girls games will be played Thursday, Dec. 29, with the boys games happening Friday, Dec. 30 at New Castle High School, home of the largest high school basketball gym in the country.
NorthWood will play North Daviess in the first semifinal game that day at 11 a.m., with the other semifinal contest following them being between Ben Davis and Penn. The consolation game is at 6 p.m., with the championship game after that.
The girls teams selected were Mishawaka Marian, Bedford North Lawrence, Noblesville and East Central.
It’ll be the first time playing in the Classic for both the NorthWood and North Daviess boys teams. The Panthers’ girls basketball team played in the 1998 edition. It’s Ben Davis’ third appearance in the tournament and Penn’s second.
North Daviess will be the defending Class 1A state champions next year after winning a state title this past weekend in Indianapolis. The Cougars only graduate two seniors from this year’s team as well, which should make them a formidable opponent for the Class 3A Panthers.
NorthWood is coming off a 25-3 season that saw them reach the regional final for a second-straight year. The Panthers’ season has come to an end the last two years at the New Castle Fieldhouse, which has hosted the regional NorthWood has played in.
“NorthWood High School, our Panther Basketball program, and the Wa-Nee community are humbled being selected to participate in the Raymond James HOF Classic,” said NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe in a tweet Thursday. “The event has a storied tradition and we feel blessed to be part along side Penn, Ben Davis and North Daviess.”
