NAPPANEE — Don’t call it a comeback.
NorthWood and Goshen met up on Friday night for what would be one of the more entertaining Northern Lakes Conference games so far this season.
The RedHawks, after being down as many as 14 in the first half, stormed their way back in the second and eventually took the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Goshen then had two possessions — one at the end of the regulation and one at the end of the first overtime — to win the game. Both possessions came up empty, and NorthWood took advantage. They outscored their opponent 14-8 in double OT to win at home, 62-56.
“We wanted to go toward the basket,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said of the two chances to win the game. “We wanted to try and draw a foul if we could, but we couldn’t quite get the whistle on that. But we were close, and we had a second-chance opportunity, just missed the putback. It wasn’t quite as smooth in the overtime, but we had an opportunity, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Late in the first quarter, the game looked to be heading for a blowout in favor of the Panthers (9-3, 3-1 NLC). They started the game on a 14-0 run by getting the ball inside-out on offense, making shots and taking advantage of a Goshen team that looked to be pressing on offense.
The RedHawks (5-8, 1-2 NLC) didn’t score a basket until junior Drew Hogan knocked down a triple with under a minute to go in the first.
“I thought we were fortunate that Goshen missed some shots early,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “We really built some momentum by making some plays and mixing in some perimeter jump shooting. It looked like smooth sailing from that point, but we knew that Goshen was a team of runs. Give them credit, I thought they played great tonight. It was a shame anybody had to lose that game.”
As the first half winded down, so did the momentum that NorthWood generated.
The RedHawks outscored the Panthers 18-12 after falling behind 14-0 to cut the deficit to eight at the break. Six points each on four ‘3’s’ from Hogan and freshman Gage Worthman helped trim what was a double-digit lead for the Panthers.
NorthWood’s team effort on offense is what allowed them to take an early lead. Junior Jamarr Jackson had seven points, sophomore Cade Brenner added five and junior Cooper Wiens dropped in five as well.
In the second half, Goshen refused to go away. As the minutes went on in the third quarter, the confidence continued to build for the RedHawks.
“I really thought the first four minutes of the second half was going to be the game,” Wohlford said. “Were we going to let it go up back to 12 or 13, or were we going to get it into lower single digits, and we were able to do that.”
The RedHawks scrapped their way back into the game after a 7-0 run highlighted by Deecon Hill’s three free throws that cut the NorthWood lead to three halfway through the third.
The Panthers remain poised and fought to keep a four-point lead at the end of the third.
That’s when the game truly started to turn into an instant classic. After being down 37-32, the RedHawks went on another 7-0 run, with Hill making the big play again. The sophomore — who scored 12 second-half points — hit his first of three shots from beyond the arc to give his team a 39-37 lead, its first of the game.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the final minutes, trading pivotal basket after pivotal basket. Jackson’s shot with a minute to go tied the game at 44 for the Panthers. Goshen would then hold the ball for a minute before missing back-to-back shots as time expired.
The first OT shared more drama, with both teams refusing to take control. Goshen took a four-point lead with two minutes to go, but Brenner hit a clutch three with under a minute to play, which would end up sending the game into the second OT.
That’s when the Panthers took control on their home court and close out the win.
NorthWood had four players score in double figures: Brenner and Jackson each had 16, Wiens had 12 and Ian Raasch contributed 11.
For Goshen, Hogan led all scorers with 19, Hill contributed 12 and Worthman scored nine off of three triples.
Now sitting at 3-1 in league play, NorthWood is still in contention for the NLC crown with the meat of the conference schedule right around the corner.
“Anytime that you win on Friday night in the (Northern Lakes Conference), due to the team’s that we play on a nightly basis, it’s a big win for our basketball program,” Wolfe said.
