NEW CASTLE — One bad quarter brought a bitter end to a tremendous season for NorthWood.
A 21-6 onslaught by Leo in the second frame turned a 13-10 Panther lead into a 31-19 deficit at halftime. It proved to be a margin too much for NorthWood to overcome, as they fell 56-43 to the Lions in the Class 3A boys basketball regional championship game at the New Castle Fieldhouse.
It’s the second-straight year Leo has beat NorthWood for a regional championship. The Lions won a 47-46 nail biter last season.
“I knew we were going to have to pick either (defending) perimeter shooting or interior offense,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “I thought that they shot the ball pretty well in that stretch; I think they finished 4-for-7 (from ‘3’) in the first half. And I thought they defended us pretty well. They took away some of our offense, and we weren’t able to execute when we needed to.”
The final 2:43 of the second quarter is where Leo (21-5) would create the separation. With the Lions leading 21-19, the defending regional champions would close the frame on a 10-0 run. Sophomore Jackson McGee started it with a ‘3.’ After a free throw from senior Caedmon Bontrager, McGee drilled another 3-point shot to push the lead to nine.
Sophomore Trey Hiteshew then capped the run with a ‘3’ as time expired in the half to put Leo up 12 at the break.
“I thought they had a couple of guards (McGee and Hiteshew) that got confident in the first half … and then they hit that ‘3’ at the end of the half, which was a dagger,” Wolfe said.
McGee then hit another long-distance shot 13 seconds into the third quarter to extend the lead to 15 and make it a 13-0 run overall for the Lions.
While Leo couldn’t miss it seemed, NorthWood struggled to make shots. They went more than eight minutes — from the 5:20 mark of the second quarter to 5:17 left in the third — without making a field goal. Junior Ian Raasch finally snapped the streak with a floater to make it 36-22 Leo.
In the time between made shots from the Panthers, they saw a three-point lead turn into a 16-point deficit.
NorthWood showed some life in the third quarter, getting as close as eight points, 41-33, after a ‘3’ from Raasch with 1:38 to go in the period. McGee was right there to respond with another long-range shot of his own to push the Leo lead back to 11. It then reached 13 on a bucket from Bontrager before an acrobatic ‘3’ from Panther junior Cade Brenner at the buzzer made it 46-36 Lions heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers only cut the deficit to single digits once in the fourth quarter, 48-39. Hiteshew shut the door on any potential NorthWood comeback, though, scoring five-straight points in a two-minute span to ice the game away.
Hiteshew finished with 16 points off the bench, while McGee had 14. Bontrager also poured in 16 points, giving the Lions a threat both inside the paint and from beyond the arc the whole game.
The size of Leo played a factor the whole game as well, as everyone that entered the game for the Lions stood six feet or taller. That helped lead to a 29-16 rebounding advantage for Leo.
“Leo is extremely talented,” Wolfe said. “They’re long, they’re physical and we were going to have to play extremely well to have a chance to win this game. Give our kids credit: I thought they battled to the end. But, that’s a great basketball team that we got beat by.”
Brenner finished with a game-high 22 points. He went on an 8-0 run himself in the first quarter to give NorthWood a 13-8 lead, its largest advantage of the game. The Panthers also took the lead at 15-14, but once Leo went up 18-17 with 4:38 to go in the second quarter, the Lions never looked back.
Along with Brenner’s scoring, Raasch finished with 12 points, senior Cooper Wiens six and sophomore Ethan Wolfe three.
The Panthers beat Yorktown, 52-51, in the first semifinal game Saturday morning. Leo beat Norwell, 48-39, in the other semifinal.
NorthWood finishes the with a 25-3 record. It was a campaign that saw the program reach the No. 1 ranking in the 3A polls for the first time ever, reaching that in mid-January. The Panthers graduate two seniors in Wiens and Chaz Yoder.
“We always remember the players, and we lose two quality people out of our program that just played their last game,” Aaron Wolfe said. “I can’t speak enough about the value Cooper Wiens and Chaz Yoder brought to our basketball program. We’re super proud that they played for us, and they’re deserving to leave a mark on our Panther basketball history.”
It’s heartbreak for NorthWood in the regional final for the second-straight year, but the majority of the Panthers’ roster returns next season, including the top two leading scorers in Brenner and Raasch. Expectations will be high for NorthWood once again entering the 2022-23 campaign.
“I think we follow some of the same steps that we used last year,” said Aaron Wolfe on what they need to do in the offseason to have another successful season next year. “Obviously, our kids are going to need some rest and recovery. But I think we have a good nucleus coming back. Right now, it’s more about celebrating the people we have in our locker room.”
