NAPPANEE — A whole class of NorthWood boys basketball players doesn’t know what it feels like to lose a sectional game.
That’s because the Panthers won a fourth-straight sectional championship Monday night, playing its physical, unrelenting brand of basketball to defeat West Noble, 57-24, in the Class 3A, Sectional 20 title contest inside a packed Panther Pit.
The No. 1 (3A) Panthers outscored the No. 7 (3A) Chargers, 34-7, over the final two quarters to turn what was a close game at halftime into a blowout victory.
“It means we have a great coaching staff here, a great community supporting us with some great teammates and great players,” said NorthWood senior Ian Raasch, who’s been a three-year starter and also saw varsity minutes his freshman season.
Raasch was the catalyst for NorthWood, both offensively and defensively. He led the team with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. His work shutting down West Noble senior Austin Cripe on the defensive side of the ball was just as impressive, as he held the Chargers’ leading scorer to just eight points in the contest.
“I try my best,” said Raasch of his defensive effort. “I know I’ve got my four other guys behind me, covering my back. So, I just trust them, go out there and play my hardest.”
“Ian Raasch is not regular,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe added. “He is long. He is versatile. He’s quick. He’s strong. And he makes a tough matchup for opposing teams.”
NorthWood (24-2) never trailed Monday. They built the lead to 9-2 less than four minutes into the game, forcing a West Noble timeout.
The Chargers (21-4) didn’t let the game get totally out of hand at that juncture, as the Panthers only took a 12-7 lead into the second quarter.
NorthWood built the lead to double digits for the first time on a pair of free throws from Raasch, making it 20-9 Panthers with 4:11 left in the first half. Once again, West Noble rallied the troops a little, closing on an 8-3 run — including scoring six points in the final 80 seconds — to cut the deficit to just six, 23-17, at halftime.
“Just the resolve of some of these guys,” said West Noble coach Ethan Marsh on how his team was able to keep the game close in the first half. “Bradyn Barth had his hands full inside, but I thought he did a good job of still attacking. Austin (Cripe) had a run there at the end of the half. We had it in us.”
In the second half, it was a completely different story. NorthWood seized momentum and never let up, outscoring the Chargers, 12-2, in the third quarter and 22-5 in the fourth. West Noble went exactly eight minutes without scoring, not registering a point from the 6:09 mark of the third quarter to 6:09 left in the fourth. By that point, the Panther lead had grown from eight to 22.
“They’re an extremely physical team,” said Marsh of NorthWood. “They use that physicality to kind of get you out of what you want to do, and they were able to do that (Monday). I do think we got some good looks; we were able to get to the free throw line a few times. We just couldn’t finish them.”
Along with the smothering defense, the Panthers got offensive contributions from all five starters. With leading scorer Cade Brenner struggling from the field, senior Brock Bontrager picked up the slack, scoring 10 points. Junior Ethan Wolfe had 11 points, eight of which came in the final frame to really extend the Panthers’ lead.
Brenner only had four points through three quarters, but found a way to add six more in the fourth quarter to give him 10 points for the game. Sophomore Tyler Raasch also scored 10 points, meaning all five starters reached double-digits for scoring.
“I think teams, obviously, are trying to tilt their defense towards Cade and Ian, but the other guys are capable; they’re just really good in their roles,” Aaron Wolfe said. “I was really proud. I thought Brock had some big baskets early in this game and played exceptionally well.”
For West Noble, four players found the score sheet: Cripe and senior Nevin Phares had eight points each, while junior Bradyn Barth added six and junior Ayden Zavala two.
It’s a bitter ending to one of the more successful seasons in program history for the Chargers. The 21 wins ties a single-season best, while Cripe’s career total of 1,665 points is the most scored by anyone in program history. They were the outright Northeast Corner Conference champions as well, winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles.
“This stings right now, and it’s going to sting for a while,” Marsh said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these guys, though. These seniors have put in a lot of time. They’re upset, and they should be because of all the work they’ve put in and all the emotion that goes into that. They hurt because they care.
“The season we had — this one game doesn’t take away from that. We’ve done some things this year that haven’t been done in 50-plus years. I’m really proud of them. I’d coach them again in a heartbeat if they let me.”
NorthWood now gets ready to play in a one-game regional championship this Saturday at 1 p.m. against No. 8 (3A) Lake Station. The Fighting Eagles, who sport a record of 22-3, won its first sectional title since 1941 when they beat Hanover Central, 66-48, over the weekend to bring home the Sectional 17 trophy.
“I’m so happy for this group of boys,” said Aaron Wolfe of his team. “They’ve worked hard. We’re always talking about ‘the process,’ so it’s always nice to see them celebrate some results. I thought, in this sectional, they won three games pretty decisively. It makes me proud of them.”