If you just look at the records of the four teams left in the northern half of the Class 3A boys basketball tournament, there’s one clear favorite that stands out from the rest.
NorthWood is 25-2, which is seven fewer losses than the next-best team, Delta (18-9). The other two teams have double-digit losses in John Glenn (17-10) and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (13-13).
The only important number, though, is that each team has won at least four games in a row.
All four teams are playing well, which is why there should be some great basketball inside Elkhart’s North Side Gym Saturday with a spot in the Class 3A state championship game on the line.
The first semifinal contest will see the Glenn Falcons take on the Delta Eagles at 10 a.m. The Panthers of NorthWood then face the Saints of Bishop Dwenger at noon, with the winners then facing off in the semi-state title game at 8 p.m.
“It’s exciting to have another week with our players,” said NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe earlier this week. “Obviously, this has been a special group; one we’ve been with a long time. Any time you earn four or five more practices with your group, it’s fun. And then, obviously, to have some semi-state implications — they’ve earned the right to play in a semi-state, which is always special in Indiana.”
For NorthWood, most of this postseason has been easy for them. Despite some early-game scares in each of their sectional games from Wawasee, Fairfield and West Noble respectively, they were able to pull away with wins of 25-plus points in each contest.
There was no such drama in the regional championship game against Lake Station, as the Panthers dominated from the opening tip-off to win, 72-35, over the Fighting Eagles.
NorthWood is effective on both ends of the court. It’s defense still ranks number one in the state in allowing just 35.3 points per game, with opponents shooting just 32.3% from the field overall and only 23.5% from three-point range.
They turn their defense into offense as well, as NorthWood scores an average of 14 points off of forced turnovers. They average just under 59 points a contest overall, giving them an average margin of victory that ranks third in the state.
For Bishop Dwenger, they’ve been able to make a surprise run after a disastrous start to the season. They were 1-9 through its first 10 games and had a 6-13 mark entering a game with Leo February 15.
From that point on, the Saints haven’t lost. They won their final three regular season games to get to 9-13 heading into the postseason. They beat Angola and Heritage in its first two sectional games, they won the Sectional 21 final over Fort Wayne Concordia, 36-33, on a buzzer-beating ‘3’ from Aslan Nolan.
Dwenger was then able to take advantage of playing a sub-.500 opponent in the regional, beating a 10-14 Twin Lakes team by a score of 65-43.
The Saints have some size on the roster, specifically in Preston Ross. The 6’8”, 215-pound senior has been the catalyst for this postseason push, averaging 21 points per game in the last four contests. He had 23 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in the win over Twin Lakes.
As a team, Dwenger is virtually even in averaging 53 points a game on offense while allowing 53.2 on defense.
“I think to the untrained eye, you look at their record first and see that they’re 13-13,” said Wolfe of Dwenger. “However, they’re 12-4 in their last 16 games. They’ve got some quality wins. They play a really, really good schedule. They’ve got great size. They’ve got good guard play. They’ve, obviously, earned their way to the semi-state. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
BREAKING DOWN JOHN GLENN AND DELTA
The first game Saturday features two even teams in the Glenn Falcons and Delta Eagles.
After an up-and-down regular season, the Falcons have played its best basketball of the season the last two weeks, with three of its four postseason wins coming against high-quality opponents.
They defeated No. 10 (3A) Tippecanoe Valley, 68-55, in the Sectional 18 opener. Then, after knocking off a struggling Bremen team by 31, Glenn beat Culver Military Academy, 58-47, in the sectional title game. CMA entered the game with a 15-8 record.
In the one-game regional final, the Falcons defeated No. 9 (3A) South Bend Washington, 58-54, on the Panthers’ home floor. Junior Joseph Chrapliwy hit a ‘3’ in the final minute to put Glenn ahead for good, giving them its first regional title since 2005.
While Chrapliwy was the hero last week, senior Brycen Hannah has been the standout player for the Falcons all year. He averages 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, causing matchup issues with most teams he faces due to his size.
For Delta, it’s a junior-led team. The Eagles’ top four scorers are all 11th graders, with Jackson Wors leading the bunch with a 14.3 points-per-game average. D’Amare Hood averages 13.3, Jayden Purney 10.5 and Kaiden Bond 6.7 to round out the Delta attack.
They, like the other three teams in this semi-state, had to win three sectional games to be champions. They won all three of those contests by double digits, including a 50-37 win over host New Castle in the final. The Eagles then returned to New Castle High School the next Saturday, taking a huge lead on Peru early before hanging on for the 54-47 win.