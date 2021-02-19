NAPPANEE — The Panthers were sitting at 9-3 and near the top of the Northern Lakes Conference after a gutsy double overtime win over Goshen on Jan. 22.
A five-game losing streak would follow over the next couple of weeks, but now NorthWood looks to be back on track again.
After ending the losing streak on Wednesday with a 37-point victory over Tippecanoe Valley, coach Aaron Wolfe’s team came out on Friday night against a slightly shorthanded Elkhart Christian and did the same thing.
Cade Brenner jammed the box score with a game-high 32 points, while the Panthers would go on to outscore the Eagles 44-25 in the second half to win 80-51 at “The Pit.”
“I was very encouraged with my team,” Wolfe said. “Obviously Cade Brenner had a standout night, but we had 20 assists tonight. That means, as a team, that we’re sharing the basketball. I thought we had a lot of guys involved tonight. Ben Vincent has shown great leadership with 10 assists (on Wednesday) and then seven tonight. … For this group, sharing the basketball is a big key to their success on the offensive end.”
Despite missing a couple of starters due to injury, Elkhart Christian played with fire and determination early.
The Eagles (7-11) had open looks from beyond the arc for a lot of the first half, and that helped keep them in the game.
Senior Bryce Coursen — who led his team with 12 points in the first half — knocked down four of his team’s six made treys during the first two quarters. His third ‘3’ of the first quarter brought his team within one. The next basket would belong to freshman Aiden Hibbard, giving the Eagles a 16-15 lead going into the second quarter.
That’s when things took a turn in favor of the home team.
NorthWood (11-8) quickly went on an 9-0 run with buckets from four different players. That lead would be cut to five with a 1:20 remaining in the half, but that’s the closest Elkhart Christian got the rest of the game. The Panthers built the lead back to double digits after a ‘3’ from junior Chaz Yoder and a made shot near the basket by Brenner.
“Coursen’s a good player,” Wolfe said. “He has the ability to shoot the ball very quickly with limited space and that can take high school players some time to adjust too. He was making shots that many other players don’t even take. So, I thought trying to make sure we were close enough on defense was big, and we did a better job of that in the second half.”
Adjustments were made in the second half, and the Eagles only hit three triples in the final 16 minutes of play.
Elkhart Christian trimmed the lead back down to seven after a layup from senior Noah Hunt, but NorthWood countered with a 10-0 run to grow the advantage to 17. The Panthers then left no doubt by scoring 28 in the fourth quarter to permanently put Elkhart Christian away.
“Kids play with more confidence as things are going well,” Wolfe said. “As you make more plays, your team starts to swivel in the right direction, and I hope we’re getting momentum in that direction. But I think we also built some internal toughness when we were going through that tough stretch, and I’m proud of them for continuing to compete even when things weren’t going their way.”
Brenner led all scorers with 32, hitting six ‘3’s’ on the night. Junior Cooper Wiens was next with nine, while sophomores Ian Raasch and Brock Bontrager had eight each.
Coursen led Elkhart Christian with 20 points and Hunt added 12 for the Eagles.
NorthWood heads to Lakeland (8-9) on Monday in hopes of extending the momentum and winning its third game in a row.
