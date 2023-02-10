MISHAWAKA – For the second-straight season, NorthWood has gone unbeaten in Northern Lakes Conference games.
The No. 1 (Class 3A) Panthers made sure there was no doubt on who the 2023 NLC boys basketball champion was Friday, routing a short-handed Mishawaka team, 64-28, at The Cave. NorthWood had already clinched the outright conference title heading into the game, but defiantly closed out the conference portion of their schedule with a 7-0 mark.
NorthWood’s last NLC loss was almost two years ago to the day, a 61-51 loss at Mishawaka Feb. 12, 2021.
“I’m so happy for our kids,” said NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe on a second-straight undefeated NLC season. “I think many programs can say this across the state, but I’m really happy for them when hard work pays off and you have a result. We spend so much time talking about the process, but it is always special to watch them celebrate and cash-in on all of their hard work over the years.”
NorthWood (17-2 overall) never trailed against the Cavemen (14-5, 4-3 NLC). Senior Ian Raasch was the leader for the visitors early on, as he either scored or assisted on the first 19 points scored for his team. He had 12 of those points himself, while assisting on made field goals from his sophomore Tyler Raasch and seniors Cade Brenner and Brock Bontrager.
The Panthers led, 17-4, after the first quarter.
“I think it was in the flow of the game,” said Wolfe of Ian Raasch’s impactful start. “But give credit to our other players: when they saw that Ian was playing well, offensively, early, I thought they did a great job to find him.”
Brenner then helped extend the Panthers lead to 21 at halftime by getting red-hot from the field. He’d make three, 3-point shots in the second quarter, then sank a couple of free-throws in the final seconds to put NorthWood ahead 32-11 at the break.
“A quick start is always what the doctor would order,” Wolfe said. “Give our guys credit: I thought they were engaged from the tip-off.”
The Panthers didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring Mishawaka, 16-8, in the third quarter and by a 16-9 margin in the fourth. A Brenner ‘3’ with six minutes to go pushed the lead to 55-19, starting the automatic running clock for the remainder of the game.
Brenner finished with a team-high 22 points. Ian Raasch had 18 points, but also added seven rebounds and three assists. Tyler Raasch had 10 points and six rebounds, junior Ethan Wolfe and senior Camden Ransberger five points each and Bontrager and senior JJ Payne two each.
For Mishawaka, they were without their two leading scorers on the senior in senior Arthur Jones (14.3 points per game) and junior Brady Fisher (11.3). Fisher has been dealing with a hand injury, while Jones did not play for undisclosed reasons.
In their absence, junior Rasauun Johnson led the Cavemen with 12 points. All other players for the home team scored five or less points.
“They’re special players,” said Aaron Wolfe of Jones and Fisher. “Obviously, we have a lot of respect for Mishawaka. I thought the kids they had on the floor, give them credit: they played hard, they battled. I thought they represented themselves well.”
With the NLC slate taken care of, NorthWood now turns its attention to preparing for postseason play. It has four regular season games remaining before then, starting with a home battle against No. 10 (3A) Tippecanoe Valley (16-3) Tuesday in Nappanee.
They also play Elkhart Christian Friday and No. 5 (3A) South Bend Washington Saturday at home before ending with a road trip to Elkhart Feb. 24.
“We want to get healthy,” said Aaron Wolfe on the goal of the next two weeks. “We want to make sure that we’re still fine-tuning some of the things we’re doing, offensively and defensively. I think we’ve got some games here where we can get tested and challenged that should be a lot of fun.”