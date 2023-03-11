SOUTH BEND — Total domination.
That’s about the only way to describe NorthWood’s performance in a Class 3A regional championship game against Lake Station Saturday.
In front of a huge contingent of Panther fans inside South Bend Washington High School, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A played up to their ranking. They never trailed, scoring the first 10 points of the game and never looking back on their way to a 72-35 victory over the No. 8 Fighting Eagles.
It’s the first regional championship for NorthWood since 2007 and first for head coach Aaron Wolfe. He had won five regional round games in his first 16 seasons with the Panthers, but that was under the old tournament format when it took two wins in one day to be regional champs.
“Regional championships are special,” Wolfe said. “Last time that I was part of a basketball team that won a regional championship was 2000 at Warsaw. We know that they’re hard to come by, and I’m so proud of our guys. I’m so proud for them. I’m happy for them. I’m happy for their parents, and I’m happy for our community. We get an extra week with this basketball team, and that’s exciting.”
The Panthers’ leading scorer for the season, senior Cade Brenner, was assertive from the start. He scored the first five points of the game for his team and 10 in the first quarter alone. His outburst put NorthWood ahead, 17-5, after eight minutes of play.
After only scoring 10 points total in the sectional championship win over West Noble Monday, Brenner finished with a game-high 31 points against Lake Station.
“I was just focused in practice this week on trying to get my feet set on my shots,” Brenner said. “My teammates got me open, and I was able to create some shots. I just played basketball. … I knew I wasn’t going to play (like Monday) again. You’re always going to have an off-game, so I just wanted to come back fired up and ready to go.”
NorthWood kept rolling in the second quarter. They scored the first 14 of the frame, which was part of a 20-0 overall run dating back to the final minute of the first period. The 31-5 lead would be the largest the Panthers had in the first half.
The Fighting Eagles (22-4) then scored the final six points before halftime to salvage a 31-11 halftime deficit.
After the teams traded baskets to start the third, NorthWood (25-2) went back to dictating the pace of the game. They went on an 11-0 run, capped off by a bucket from senior Brock Bontrager to put the Panthers ahead, 44-13, with 2:29 to go in the third quarter.
The NorthWood lead was 50-21 through three quarters.
The two biggest highlights then came late in the fourth courtesy of NorthWood senior Ian Raasch within 17 seconds of each other. He sent in back-to-back two-handed dunks with 3:12 and 2:55 remaining, respectively, sending the Panther fans and bench into a frenzy.
“Ian is another special basketball player in our program,” Wolfe said. “I thought him in the open floor could be problems, and him capitalizing at the end of the game with two dunks was special.”
It was probably 85% NorthWood fans inside “The Great Western Forum,” and they were loud throughout the game.
“How about our community today,” Wolfe remarked. “Our players and coaching staff, we feel blessed to have this community behind us, and today was tremendous.”
Other scorers for NorthWood were Ian Raasch with 15 points, Tyler Raasch with 10, Bontrager with seven, junior Ethan Wolfe with four, senior JJ Payne with three and junior Seth Russell with two. Bontrager and both Raasch brothers also had double-digit rebound totals.
“This means a lot,” said Brenner of the regional win. “We’ve been here two years in a row. We wanted this so badly, and we came out fired up. We knew what we had to do to get the win.”
The Panthers will now wait for Sunday’s semi-state blind draw pairings reveal to find out who they’ll play in the Class 3A North semi-state semifinals. They will also find out where they’re playing during the show, which begins at 1 p.m. at IHSAATV.org. The potential semi-state locations are Michigan City, Logansport, Lafayette Jefferson and Elkhart’s North Side Gym.