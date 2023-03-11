Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.