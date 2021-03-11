NAPPANEE — On Feb. 13, NorthWood’s worst losing streak of the season grew to five after a six-point road loss to South Bend Saint Joseph.

The Panthers — who had started the season 8-2 — were hovering near .500 and desperately needed a spark as the regular season faded into its final few weeks.

Fast forward nearly a month later and coach Aaron Wolfe is preparing to bring the program to its sixth regional appearance under him after NorthWood avenged its regular season loss to West Noble by beating the Chargers 46-40 for the Class 3A Sectional 21 championship in Ligonier on Saturday night.

“I thought the stretch in which we weren’t winning games was probably the most important one that we had during the season,” Wolfe said. “When things are going well, it’s very easy to work hard, and it’s very easy to stay optimistic. I think we really built some internal toughness during that (losing streak)… So I think when you look at this season, moving through that stretch and playing well after that was just part of the journey of the season, and we overcame some obstacles.”

The Panthers combined to beat Tippecanoe Valley, Elkhart Christian and Lakeland by an average of 23 points per game. They then beat Class 4A Sectional 4 champion Elkhart at Northside Gym in the regular season finale before defeating Wawasee and West Noble in down-to-the-wire contests during the West Noble sectional to up their current win streak to six heading into Saturday’s regional matchup.

“It’s a really great accomplishment,” senior guard Ben Vincent said. “Very exciting as a team after all the hard work we put in. The growth from this team has really exemplified that hard work. … With last year going out without being able to have our chance at regionals, and the amount of seniors that we lost, people thought this was going to be a rebuilding year. So just to get back to the regionals and have another shot is exciting.”

NorthWood will travel down to New Castle to face off with the Trojans (9-15) at 10 a.m. on Saturday. New Castle upset two quality teams in Delta (17-5) and Hamilton Heights (17-5) to win a sectional title on their home court.

The return of senior guard William Grieser — who has only played in seven games this season due to an ankle injury — has helped rejuvenate a struggling team that had lost seven in a row from Jan. 29 to Feb. 23 before winning the last three to advance to its first regional since 2018 when the Trojans made it to semistate.

“I think their record is deceiving,” Wolfe said. “There are a lot like we are. They’ve lost seven games inside of three possessions, which would completely flip their record if they win those games. They’re playing very well and if you go back and watch their sectional games, they didn’t look like upsets. It looked like they were really controlling those games. … They don’t turn the ball over very much, and they play solid defense. To combine that with having to play them on their home floor poses a great challenge.”

On paper, the Panthers match up well with New Castle. The Trojans don’t have a guy over 6-foot-4 that plays significant minutes, and as a team, they only average 51 points-per-game. The Panthers have done a great job defensively during their six-game winning streak (46 PPG allowed), and that’ll be key again against a team that does a good job of distributing the ball and manufacturing open looks from beyond the arc.

The likes of sophomore Cade Brenner (17.7 PPG) and fellow sophomore Ian Raasch (10.8 PPG) will need to have stellar performances to upend a team that collectively can shoot the ball well.

“They have a very good lead guard who’s averaging nearly 18 PPG in Cole McDaniel,” Wolfe said. “He’s a dynamic shooter and a dynamic driver. And they have a good perimeter shooter in Trey Miller who’s really shooting well from the three-point line (39% this season) who can also beat you with his mid-range game.”

If NorthWood defeats the Trojans to advance to the regional final, it’ll play the winner of Mississinewa (17-8) and Leo (21-4) at 7:30 p.m.

If the Panthers get to the regional final, it’ll be the fourth time Wolfe has guided his team just a victory away from a semistate appearance. NorthWood hasn’t made it to semistate since 2007, a year prior to Wolfe taking over.

To get to that point though, the Panthers will have to overcome the challenge of playing in one of the largest high school gymnasiums in the country on the road for an early morning tip.

“We made a decision a long time ago that we weren’t going to look at draws and who we play because we can’t control them,” Wolfe said. “We just know that (New Castle) is up next at a certain time of day. … As long as we get our guys in a routine, we have no preference to what time we play.”