NAPPANEE — The plus side of NorthWood boys basketball’s regional draw is that it gets to play in the historic New Castle Fieldhouse. Once the biggest high school gym not only in the state, but in the country, the Fieldhouse now sits as the third biggest with a seating capacity of 7,829. It was just passed in capacity last year by Seymour (8,228) and East Chicago’s (8,054) gyms, but many people still consider the Fieldhouse the biggest gym.
The negative? New Castle is a 131-mile, near-three-hour drive from NorthWood High School. Factor in the Panthers play at 10 a.m. Saturday against Norwell, and extra coffee will be needed for fans making the trek downstate.
“We’ve had some regional draws where we’ve had to travel before, but New Castle is about as far as we’ve had to travel for a 10 a.m. game,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Obviously, we’re getting tremendous support from our community and our administration to make that as advantageous as we can for our boys.”
Wolfe said the plan is to leave Nappanee Friday morning and arrive in New Castle by early afternoon. From there, the team will take a tour of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame before practicing in the gymnasium Friday night.
It’s a long drive, but the players are excited about playing in an historic gym.
“I’ve been thinking about that since I knew the regional was at New Castle,” senior forward Jason Borkholder said. “It’s such a big gym; I’ve been really excited to go over there.”
“I just remember always going to Spiece (Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne) and they had a wall with the biggest high school gyms, and New Castle was No. 1,” senior guard Brock Flickinger added. “So, to finally be able to play there is pretty cool. It’s going to be a little nerve-racking, obviously, at first, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
NorthWood (18-6) plays the No. 6 (3A) Knights (22-2) in the first regional semifinal Saturday. The second semifinal features No. 8 Delta (20-4) facing off against Leo (19-7). The championship game will be played at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Panthers have the longest drive to New Castle, but Leo (103 miles) and Norwell (73 miles) also have long drives. Delta is the shortest, being 27 miles away.
For NorthWood to be successful against the Knights in the semifinal game, they’re going to have to slow down senior Will Geiger. Norwell’s 6-6 senior averages 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and one block a game, making him a force in the paint. His height might be an issue for the Panthers, as the tallest players on the roster for NorthWood — Borkholder, senior Trent Edwards and sophomore Jamarr Jackson — are 6-3.
“They surround him with some highly skilled guards who can all shoot it,” Wolfe said. “If you were probably to make a comparison in our area, it’d probably be closest to Northridge is how their team sets up.”
One of those shooters on the outside for the Knights is freshman Logan McBride, who’s averaging 10.9 points-per-game this season. Borkholder said the dynamic of Norwell reminds them of the opponent they beat in the sectional final last week.
“Wawasee had a really good big and a really good shooter, and Norwell has a really good big in No. 5, Geiger, and they have a really good shooter,” Borkholder said. “Obviously, it’ll be a challenge, but I think our keys are to stay who we are and not get outside of the moment.”
A big question mark for NorthWood is the health of Edwards. The senior took a hard fall in the sectional title game and did not return to the contest. Edwards remained on the bench area for the game and received the sectional championship trophy following the game.
Wolfe couldn’t confirm what the injury was or the extent of it, saying Edwards was “day-to-day.” Edwards is NorthWood’s leading scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game this season.
“Very encouraging to be able to communicate with Trent after the game (against Wawasee); to see his spirits were up,” Wolfe said. “So, that was encouraging for us.”
This isn’t completely uncharted territory for some of the Panther players. Seniors like Borkholder, Flickinger and Edwards were on the team two years ago when NorthWood played in the regional against Marion. Norwell, meanwhile, is playing in the program’s first regional since 2014.
Flickinger knows playing tough defense and capitalizing on opportunities will be the key for the Panthers to win their second regional title in program history.
“If we go on a scoring drought, our defense has been there to get stops,” Flickinger said. “We’re going to have to really emphasis that side of the floor so we can keep them off. If we’re not scoring, we have to make sure they’re not scoring and eliminate their runs. Pretty much take their opportunities and gain some for us.”
