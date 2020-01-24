GOSHEN — Seeing their lead reduced to four points (39-35) in the third period was all the incentive the NorthWood Panthers needed to put the hammer down and roll to a 75-56 win over the Goshen RedHawks Friday night.
The Panthers had led by as many as 15 points in the first half before Goshen clawed their way back into the contest.
Goshen trailed 39-29 at 4:55 in the third, but got two baskets from senior Jarah Byler and one from sophomore Drew Hogan to pull within four points at 2:38 of the period.
The Panthers quickly found an answer as senior Brock Flickinger scored at 2:20 and freshman Cade Brenner at 2:00 and the lead was back to eight and the Panthers never looked back.
“NorthWood ran a set play for the score, then got a defensive stop and another score. That was the turning point. The fourth period was a runaway,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
The RedHawks fell behind early, trailing 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 21-6 by 3:57 of the second.
“We did not guard 1-on-1 well early in the game,” Wohlford said. “NorthWood does not run many set plays. We pride ourselves on our scouting and it is harder to do when you are trying to tell kids what individuals are going to do as opposed to what the team is going to do.”
NorthWood worked the ball patiently on offense and got a number of easy baskets inside and also a number of open jumpers from the outside.
“I’m proud of our guys and the way we worked the ball. Of course, your offensive flow looks a lot better when the ball is going in the basket,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “We knocked shots down and got good penetration. We had a high shooting percentage at the end of a pass.”
Goshen trailed 46-36 at the end of the third only to have NorthWood erupt for 29 points in the final period.
“Our offense and defense created some great separation in the fourth,” Wolfe said.
Four of NorthWood’s starters scored in double figures and one more player came off the bench to hit that mark.
Sophomore Jamarr Jackson tossed in a game-high 18 points, senior Trent Edwards chipped in with 13, junior Ben Vincent 13 and Flickinger 11 for the starters. Freshman Ian Raasch netted 10 in a reserve role.
“When we are balanced in scoring, we are a harder team to defend,” Wolfe said.
Wohlford said, “When you have five players in double figures, you are not going to lose very often. Jackson and Edwards had great games.”
The RedHawks had three players in double figures as senior Zack Barker had 17 points, Byler 14 and Hogan 10. Freshman Quinn Bechtel added six, senior Ryan Harmelink five, senior Zane Barker and junior Isaac Sawatzky both two.
Goshen (7-6, 1-3 NLC) meets Elkhart Memorial next Friday at North Side Gym in Elkhart. NorthWood (10-4, 2-2 NLC) hosts Warsaw next Friday.
JV
NorthWood was a 49-37 winner. Ethan Evers netted 12 points, Cade Brenner 10, Caden Graham eight, J J Payne six, Chaz Yoder five, Brock Bontrager four, Etiene Ross and Neez Smith two apiece.
Anders Revoir had 16 points, Deecon Hill 11, Isaac Sawatzky and Jordan Williams both five for Goshen.
