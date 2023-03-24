The NorthWood boys basketball team takes a photo with the student section after this past Saturday’s Class 3A semi-state championship game at North Side Gym in Elkhart. The Panthers will look to win its first state title in program history this Saturday against Guerin Catholic.
Photos by Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
NorthWood senior Cade Brenner (3) goes up for a break away layup during this past Saturday’s Class 3A semi-state semifinal game against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
NorthWood sophomore Tyler Raasch (22) puts up a shot during this past Saturday’s Class 3A semi-state semifinal game against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: NorthWood looks to win first state championship
NAPPANEE — Since a young age, the current NorthWood boys basketball players have worked hard to get a chance to play for a state title.
On Saturday, they will get that opportunity.
The No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A, the Panthers (27-2) will face No. 12 (3A) Guerin Catholic (20-8) for the IHSAA Class 3A state championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the game set to start shortly after 6 p.m.
“It means a lot,” said NorthWood senior Cade Brenner on making the state title game. “Ever since third grade, we’ve wanted it. It’s been our goal all the way up to this moment, and it just feels great to finally play at state.”
It’s NorthWood’s first-ever state appearance in boys basketball. The school has won two girls basketball state titles (1999, 2020) and a football state championship in 2005.
“I’d be a little cautious if we didn’t have some guys nervous,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “This is probably similar to jumping out of an airplane: if you’re not a little nervous jumping out of an airplane, there might be something wrong. A lot of times when you see guys being anxious or nervous, it also means they’re alert. I think that could be a good thing.”
HOW NORTHWOOD MADE IT HERE
NorthWood has had the target on its back all season.
So far, that hasn’t fazed the Panthers. Instead, they’ve thrived off of it.
NorthWood never fell below the No. 3 ranking in the Class 3A AP polls, spending a total of six weeks in the No. 1 spot. They were atop the polls the final five weeks of the regular season, with each passing win cementing their status as the team to beat in 3A this year.
“We embrace it — usually, when you’ve got a target on your back, it means you’re one of the better teams or a top team,” NorthWood senior Ian Raasch said. “So, we embrace it. We want the other team’s best — that’s what makes it fun.”
NorthWood has only had two losses this season, both of which came in calendar year 2022. The first came Dec. 3 against Beech Grove, which was played as part of the “Sneakers for Santa” event hosted by Brownsburg High School. Playing an early-morning game against the defending Class 3A state champions, the Panthers let a second half lead slip away, losing to the Hornets, 55-51.
It’s other loss came in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game against Ben Davis, which was also played on a neutral court at New Castle High School. The Panthers took a 33-31 lead into halftime before the Giants’ overwhelmed NorthWood in the second half, using its size and full-court press defense to prevail, 60-42.
Ben Davis is currently 32-0 on the season and will play for a Class 4A state title following the NorthWood-Guerin Catholic contest. They are looking to become the 14th undefeated state champion in Indiana history.
After the Ben Davis game, the Panthers had a record of 8-2. They haven’t lost since, rattling off 19-straight victories. Six of those came in Northern Lakes Conference games. Coupled with a victory over Plymouth Dec. 16, it gave NorthWood back-to-back NLC titles, going undefeated in conference games in both seasons.
They also picked up big non-conference wins over then-No. 4 (3A) West Noble, then-No. 10 (3A) Tippecanoe Valley and then-No. 8 (3A) South Bend Washington, all of which came across a two-week span in February.
Riding a lot of momentum into the postseason, NorthWood opened up Sectional 20 play with a 52-23 win over Wawasee. They then beat Fairfield, 59-33, in the semifinals before beating now-No. 7 West Noble again, this time by a 57-24 score. The Panthers outscored the Chargers, 34-7, in the second half to win its fourth-straight sectional crown.
NorthWood then hardly broke a sweat in the one-game regional final, crushing No. 8 Lake Station, 72-35, to win its first regional championship since 2007.
This past weekend saw the Panthers add another trophy to the case, as they won the semi-state title by beating Bishop Dwenger, 53-43, in the semifinals and Delta, 51-36, in the championship contest over at North Side Gym in Elkhart. It was the first semi-state triumph in program history.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
The Panthers aren’t a deep team, but the ones that do play are all quality pieces to the team in their own right.
Brenner and Raasch are the catalysts on offense. Both three-year starters, Brenner averages a team-best 18 points a game, while Raasch is right behind at 15.1 points a contest. The 6’3” Brenner is 182-421 shooting this year (43%), which includes 37% shooting from three-point range. He’s also an impressive 84.2% on free-throw attempts.
The 6’6” Raasch is a more efficient offensive player, going 151-230 (66%) shooting from the field. He’s also made 42% of his three-point attempts and has a 78.5% success rate in making his free throws.
#0 Ethan Wolfe
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Point Guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Winning semi-state at Elkhart.
#2 Ian Raasch
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Small Forward
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Winning semi-state.
#3 Cade Brenner
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Point Guard/Shooting Guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Going to state!
#5 Camden Ransberger
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Locker room celebrations after big games.
#12 Grant Miller
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Point Guard/Shooting Guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Celebrations in the locker room (Tunak Tunak song).
#13 Owen Roeder
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Celebrating postseason games in the locker room.
#20 Garrett Fear
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Locker room celebrations after wins.
#21 Jack Zercher
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard/small forward
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Locker room celebrations, as well as coach Sellers eating it in practice.
#22 Tyler Raasch
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Forward
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Either the locker room celebrations after games or my alley-oop dunk from Ian (in the sectional championship game).
#30 Keegin Stats
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Playing in the Hall of Fame Classic.
#31 Brock Bontrager
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Power Forward
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Beating Warsaw at Warsaw.
#32 JJ Payne
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Power Forward
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Locker room celebrations after tournament wins (Tunak Tunak), and Preston and Jack at Owen’s house.
#33 Seth Russell
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Power Forward
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Walking into semi-state and receiving a standing ovation before we even took the court.
Caleb Lechlitner (JV player practicing with varsity)
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard (JV)
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Bus ride home from semi-state.
Trevor Barrett (JV player practicing with varsity)
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Shooting Guard (JV)
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Locker room after wins.
Mason Pearson (JV player practicing with varsity)
GRADE: Freshman
POSITION: Power Forward (JV)
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Locker room celebrations after a win.
Preston Andrews (JV player practicing with varsity)
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Forward (JV)
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Locker room celebrations, as well as seeing our community absolutely show out.
Assistant Coach Chad Sellers
GRADE: N/A
POSITION: Assistant Coach/”scorer”
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Semi-state at North Side was a special day for our community! Playing in one of the most iconic gymnasiums in the state with an opportunity to punch our ticket to state was pretty awesome!!
Assistant Coach Matt Landis
GRADE: ”B+”
POSITION: Backup Assistant Coach point guard
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: It’s hard to top winning semi-state. The crowd support that we had at NSG plus the welcome we received upon our arrival back at NorthWood was a memory I’ll never forget.
Assistant Coach Phil Lechlitner
GRADE: Retired
POSITION: Assistant Coach
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Celebration at North Side Gym (after semi-state) with coaches, family members, past players and community members.
Assistant Coach Zac Lechlitner
GRADE: N/A
POSITION: JV Coach
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Getting to coach in a state championship game with my dad.
Assistant Coach Sam Sheets
GRADE: N/A
POSITION: Assistant Coach
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Semi-state game and seeing the smile on Ethan Wolfe’s face (his grandson) when he hit a ‘3’ against Delta, then followed it with a second ‘3’.
Head Coach Aaron Wolfe
GRADE: 20th
POSITION: Head Coach
FAVORITE MEMORY OF THE SEASON SO FAR: Watching our players celebrate.
Meet the 2022-23 NorthWood boys basketball team
The 2022-23 NorthWood boys basketball team is set to play for the Class 3A state championship Saturday against Guerin Catholic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's a look at the Panthers' varsity roster and coaching staff!
Both do more than just score for NorthWood as well. Brenner averages 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game, while Raasch is at 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists a contest. Coupled with his elite defensive play, Raasch was named an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association “Supreme 15” senior earlier this week. Brenner was named an IBCA Large School All-State player as well, and both will be in the running for Indiana All-Star selection later next month.
The biggest presence on the team, as far as size, is 6’8” sophomore Tyler Raasch. He has been a key addition for the Panthers this season, averaging 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. He’s also a prolific shot blocker, accumulating 90 of those on the season so far — including nine in the semi-state semifinal win over Dwenger.
Running the offense from the point guard position is junior Ethan Wolfe. Along with scoring seven points a game on average, he also has a team-best 3.6 assists-per-game average. His 82.8% free-throw shooting only trails Brenner on the team.
The final starter is senior Brock Bontrager, who does a little bit of everything for the Panthers. A solid defender, Bontrager also averages 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.
Other than the starting five, senior JJ Payne is the only one else to see serious playing time. He’s appeared in all 29 games, using his 6’5” frame to grab 2.2 rebounds a game on average. He’s only attempted 26 shots on the season, but has made 17 of them.
While the NorthWood offense is strong, its defense is even stronger. They allow just 35.7 points per game, which is the best in the state, regardless of Class.
“We have a tremendous amount of guys on the defensive end who make great decisions consistently that you can’t simulate in practice because it might be different actions or different people in different spots,” Aaron Wolfe said. “These guys have some good physical attributes, but mentally is probably where you see their defensive acumen.”
COACH PROFLIE
NorthWood is the only place Aaron Wolfe has been a head coach at, leading the Panthers program since the 2007-08 season. He has a current record of 280-110, having won nine sectional titles to go along with the regional and semi-state victories of this season.
Wolfe, a 1992 graduate of Monmouth High School in Illinois, played collegiate basketball at Manchester University. He started his coaching journey in 1998, spending one season as an assistant at Westfield High School before joining Al Rhodes’ staff at Warsaw. Wolfe spent eight years as an assistant for the Tigers before taking over for Dan Gunn at NorthWood.
