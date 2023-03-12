The NorthWood boys basketball team and its fans won’t have to travel too far for its semi-state games next week.
The No. 1-ranked Panthers, along with the rest of the Class 3A northern semi-state teams remaining, will play the tournament at Elkhart’s North Side Gym this Saturday, March 18. The matchups be Delta (18-9) vs. John Glenn (17-10) in the first semifinal game at 10 a.m., followed by NorthWood (25-2) vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (13-13) at noon. The championship contest will start at 8 p.m., all at North Side Gym.
“We are excited to be part of the semi-state,” said NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe in a text message to The Goshen News Sunday afternoon. “The players have earned the right to play for a semi-state championship. The opportunity to compete in the historic North Side Gymnasium is a blessing. Our players all heard the stories of great games and players of the past playing to a roar of the crowd (there). It is the start to a great week.”
It will be another short postseason trip for NorthWood. They hosted their sectional tournament, winning all three games by 26 points or more to win a fourth-straight sectional championship. Then, this past Saturday, they won the program’s first regional title since 2007 when they beat Lake Station, 72-35, at South Bend Washington High School.
All eight semi-state locations and matchups were announced by the IHSAA Sunday, with the brackets being determined by a blind draw. The Class 3A South semi-state field to be played at Seymour High School features No. 6 North Daviess (24-5), No. 11 Scottsburg (21-5), No. 12 Guerin Catholic (18-8) and No. 14 Beech Grove (17-6). Scottsburg and North Daviess will battle in the 10 a.m. game, with Guerin Catholic and Beech Grove in the noon contest. The title game for them is 8 p.m.
NorthWood is the only ranked team left in the northern half of the draw. Beech Grove is the defending 3A state champions.
The state title games are Saturday, March 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The full semi-state matchups and locations are listed below.
CLASS 1A NORTH SEMI-STATE AT LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON
Game one, 10 a.m. ET: Fountain Central (23-4) vs. Southwood (13-12)
Game two, 12 p.m. ET: Marquette Catholic (20-7) vs. Kouts (17-9)
Championship, 8 p.m. ET
CLASS 1A SOUTH SEMI-STATE AT WASHINGTON
Game one, 10 a.m. ET: Indianapolis Lutheran (17-7) vs. Loogootee (20-7)
Game two, 12 p.m. ET: Jac-Cen-Del (18-9) vs. Rock Creek (11-14)
Championship, 8 p.m. ET
CLASS 2A NORTH SEMI-STATE AT LOGANSPORT
Game one, 10 a.m. ET: Gary 21st Century (21-5) vs. FW Blackhawk Christian (24-3)
Game two, 12 p.m. ET: Lewis Cass (19-7) vs. Wapahani (25-1)
Championship, 8 p.m. ET
CLASS 2A SOUTH SEMI-STATE AT SOUTHPORT
Game one, 10 a.m. ET: Indianapolis Scecina (18-6) vs. Brownstown Central (23-4)
Game two, 12 p.m. ET: Linton-Stockton (27-1) vs. Parke Heritage (19-9)
Championship, 8 p.m. ET
CLASS 3A NORTH SEMI-STATE AT ELKHART (NORTH SIDE GYM)
Game one, 10 a.m. ET: John Glenn (17-10) vs. Delta (18-9)
Game two, 12 p.m. ET: NorthWood (25-2) vs. FW Bishop Dwenger (13-13)
Championship, 8 p.m. ET
CLASS 3A SOUTH SEMI-STATE AT SEYMOUR
Game one, 10 a.m. ET: Scottsburg (21-5) vs. North Daviess (24-5)
Game two, 12 p.m. ET: Guerin Catholic (18-8) vs. Beech Grove (17-6)
Championship, 8 p.m. ET
CLASS 4A NORTH SEMI-STATE AT MICHIGAN CITY
Game one, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT: FW Wayne (21-4) vs. Kokomo (22-4)
Game two, 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT: Penn (27-1) vs. Hammond Central (26-1)
Championship, 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT
CLASS 4A SOUTH SEMI-STATE AT NEW CASTLE
Game one, 10 a.m. ET: Jennings County (24-2) vs. Brownsburg (21-4)
Game two, 12 p.m. ET: Ben Davis (30-0) vs. Bloomington North (19-5)
Championship, 8 p.m. ET