Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Periods of light snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.