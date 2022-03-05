SYRACUSE — For the third straight season, the NorthWood Panthers are the Class 3A Sectional 21 champions.
Playing in front of an energized crowd on Wawasee’s home court, the Panthers got all they could handle from the Warriors in the first half. Wawasee played exceptional defense and slowed the pace throughout the first two quarters of play, helping it stay within two points of NorthWood at halftime.
In the second half though, the Panthers adjusted to Wawasee’s style of play, outscoring the Warriors 22-7 to secure a 40-23 victory on Saturday night to advance to next weekend’s regional round.
“We knew coming in that we wanted to play at a fast pace, and (Wawasee) was probably going to go slow,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “And we weren’t able to really play at our pace in the first half. But in the second half, I thought that we made some better decisions, and really executed down the stretch.”
Four minutes into the game, the two teams only managed to trade two points each. Both team’s defensive energy early caused a multitude of tough looks and denials on the offensive side of the court.
NorthWood junior Ian Raasch managed four of his team’s six points in the first quarter, while sophomore Ethan Wolfe picked up the other two with a jumper at the 1:30-mark to put the Panthers ahead 6-2.
The Warriors cut it to a one-point deficit at the end of one behind a made three-pointer from junior Collin Roberson with 45 seconds to go in the period.
Wawasee would then build what would be its largest lead of the game after beginning the second quarter on a 5-0 run. A free throw from Roberson, a jumper from junior Caden Welty and a pair of free throws by junior Jay Finlinson put the Warriors up 10-6 with five minutes remaining until halftime.
Wawasee maintained a four-point lead until NorthWood junior Brock Bontrager converted four straight points in less than a minute to tie the game at 12 with 3:30 left in the second period.
Bontrager’s small offensive jolt helped spark what would be a 10-2 run for NorthWood. Junior Cade Brenner would add a ‘3’ – his only points of the first half – and Raasch would convert his own three-point play following a defensive block on the other end to put his team ahead 18-14 with 1:12 left in the frame.
Wawasee trimmed that lead to two right before the break after a basket from senior Keaton Dukes to make it an 18-16 game at the half.
“It felt like a tournament game in a lot of cases, with two good defensive teams battling each other,” Wawasee head coach Jon Everingham said. “We were right where we wanted to be at halftime against a team that’s been ranked number one in the state (in 3A) for most of the season. We were right there with them.”
In the second half, NorthWood made the proper adjustments to stymie Wawasee from any kind of offensive rhythm.
The Panthers completely shutdown the Warriors in the third quarter, holding Wawasee scoreless in the frame while improving their lead from two to 10 in the process.
Bontrager, Raasch, Brenner and junior J.J. Payne combined for NorthWood’s eight points in the quarter.
“They brought the pressure,” said Everingham of his team’s offensive issues in the third. “And we knew it was coming. They did the same thing to Tippy Valley on Friday night. Those guys had trouble scoring in the second half. NorthWood’s just really good, man. They pressure the ball, they play really physical, they challenge shots, and we had trouble getting our guys shots.”
At the start of the fourth quarter, Wawasee put together some quick momentum on the offensive end, trimming NorthWood’s lead to six at 26-20 after baskets from Roberson and Dukes within the first minute of the period.
The Panthers desperately needed an answer to keep Wawasee’s run from growing, and they got one from Chaz Yoder. The senior spotted up from beyond the arc after coming open off a screen and nailed the shot, putting his team back up by nine with 6:30 to go.
“Chaz really stepped up there as a senior,” Aaron Wolfe said. “He took that shot with a lot of confidence, and I’m proud of him for stepping in and doing that. That’s kind of been our story line with multiple guys making plays in important moments this season. He really came through there.”
Dukes would answer with a ‘3’ of his own less than a minute later, but six straight points from NorthWood’s top scorer in Brenner gave the Panthers a commanding 35-23 advantage with 2:35 to play.
“I think what’s special about Cade is that he’s fearless,” Aaron Wolfe said. “He has a lot of pressure on him within on our basketball team to do a lot of different things. And in this game, he just kept playing and stayed focused for us.”
Brenner ended the game with 12 points and nine rebounds to lead his team in both categories. Raasch added nine points and nine rebounds, while Bontrager finished with eight points.
Dukes struggled for a lot of the night on the offensive end, but still managed to lead Wawasee with 11 points. Roberson was second on the team with six.
The No. 3-ranked Panthers (24-2) will now head to New Castle Saturday, March 12 to face Yorktown (10-14) in the regional semifinals at 10 a.m. after the Tigers upset Jay County (21-5) 60-41 on Saturday night.
The other matchup in the regional will be No. 8 Leo (19-5) vs. No. 7 Norwell (22-4) following NorthWood’s game. The regional championship is slated for 8 p.m.
“Each year’s always a grind,” Aaron Wolfe said. “When I think about this particular sectional championship, I have a son that’s a senior and one that’s a sophomore, and I’ve been with this group of kids for a long time. I’ve watched them grow up, and I think the most special part is to watch them be able to celebrate after accomplishing something like this.”
