LIGONIER — On paper, it doesn’t get much bigger than the matchup between NorthWood and West Noble Tuesday night.
Coming into the game, NorthWood was ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A poll, while West Noble was ranked No. 4. The teams had a combined record of 31-3, with three players — Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch for NorthWood, and Austin Cripe for West Noble — already signed to play collegiately next season in the competitive Crossroads League at the NAIA level.
Combine that with the fact that the two teams could potentially meet in the sectional in the first week of March, and it felt like a major contest for both sides despite it being a non-conference, non-postseason affair.
After a strong first half from West Noble, the Panthers countered with a 32-21 second-half scoring advantage, lifting them to a 55-47 win over the Chargers in a packed gym in Ligonier. Both teams are now 16-2 on the season.
“I thought it was a grind,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “I thought we battled through some adversity. … They’ve won 16 games for a reason. When you go on the road and have the game in-hand in the fourth quarter, it makes me really proud of my guys.”
“That was tournament basketball, not at tournament time,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh added. “I’m probably a little biased, but I think that’s two really, really good teams. I’m proud of our guys for the way they battled.”
It was a back-and-forth game for the majority of the first three quarters, with eight lead changes happening over that span.
Foul trouble plagued both teams early, as a total of 13 fouls were called in the first quarter alone — eight on NorthWood and five on West Noble. Five separate players were called for two fouls each, including on NorthWood’s 6’8” center Tyler Raasch. The sophomore then picked up a third foul less than three minutes into the second quarter, sending him to the bench for the rest of the half.
With NorthWood down one of its key big players, West Noble took advantage. Junior Bradyn Barth, listed at 6’5”, was able to lead the Chargers with nine points in the first half. Coupled with eight points from senior Austin Cripe, and West Noble had a 26-23 advantage at halftime.
“Defensively, that was a great half for us,” Marsh said. “There was foul trouble on both sides; very, very physical, but I was really happy with our defense. We’re not a small team, but we’re giving up size at most of the positions. I was just really happy with how our guys responded to the physicality and played through it. We got stops.”
The third quarter is where NorthWood officially took over, outscoring West Noble, 15-6, in the frame.
The key stretch came in the final 3:52 of the period. After the Panthers called a timeout at that juncture, they proceeded to go on a 10-2 run to get the breathing room they desperately sought.
Brenner was the catalyst, scoring the first eight points NorthWood points of thar stretch. His ‘3’ with 3:02 remaining in the frame proved to be the last lead change of the game. He then added a layup, as did Tyler Raasch to complete the run, giving NorthWood a 38-32 lead after three quarters.
Brenner finished with a game-high 20 points.
“I thought Cade Brenner was in a different gear tonight and proved why he’s one of the premiere players in the state of Indiana,” Wolfe said. “… Cade has the ability to be special. I think, at first, you can be in awe of his shot-making, but I think he does so many other things to make us better. He can pass the basketball off the dribble, he rebounds really well, he defended well (Tuesday). He was our leader, and we needed it in every way.”
West Noble didn’t go away in the fourth quarter. They cut the deficit to two, 38-36, after four made free-throws from Cripe. A quick 5-0 run courtesy of a layup from senior Brock Bontrager and a three-point play from Ian Raasch quickly pushed the Panther lead up to seven, though.
It became a one-possession game once again a minute later, as senior Nevin Phares and Cripe scored on back-to-back possessions to make it a 43-40 game.
With the near-capacity crowd at its loudest point of the night, Brenner made sure to quiet them by making a tough layup through traffic to extend the visitors’ lead to five.
Barth made it a three-point game a minute later, but Ian Raasch then countered with another three-point play to make it a 48-42 lead for NorthWood with 2:31 to go. The Raasch brothers then all-but iced the game for their team 50 seconds later, as Ian stole the ball from Cripe, passed it ahead to Tyler, who then made a layup while being fouled.
After Tyler Raasch made the free-throw, it was a 51-42 Panther lead with 1:22 to go in the game.
“We had some great finishes,” Wolfe said. “I thought Ian Raasch had two great finishes through contact for and-1s. I thought the steal that he had late where Tyler finished it was really good. … I think this was a great test for us. It gives us an opportunity to look at the film and get better.”
Cripe ended up leading West Noble’s offense with 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Barth had 15, senior Derek Slone five, Phares and senior Ayden Zavala four each and senior Luke Schermerhorn two. The Chargers return to action Saturday at home against Columbia City (11-8).
“If any of our guys thought we couldn’t play with number one, then I think we showed them tonight that we can,” Marsh said. “We’ve still got to get better, but we had our opportunities. … It’s going to be interesting if we get the opportunity to see them again.”
Complimenting Brenner’s 20 points on offense for NorthWood was 15 from Ian Raasch, seven from Tyler Raasch, six from Bontrager, five from junior Ethan Wolfe and two from senior JJ Payne.
The Panthers close out Northern Lakes Conference play with a road game at Mishawaka (14-4) Friday night. NorthWood has already clinched the outright NLC title for a second-straight season, but have a chance to make it two-straight years with a 7-0 conference mark with a win over the Cavemen.
“I think we’re looking at a stretch in our schedule where we have a great opportunity to get tested,” Aaron Wolfe said. “Playing Mishawaka at Mishawaka, with the quality of basketball team they have, is exciting because it allows us to challenge them in a tough environment, on the road in the NLC. I think it can do nothing but make us better.”