NAPPANEE — It wasn’t an offensive masterpiece from either team Friday night in the Panther Pit.
The host NorthWood Panthers were held to 45 points, its second-lowest output of the season. Fortunately for them, though, their opponent, Goshen, scored its fewest in a game so far, mustering up just 29 points as NorthWood remained unbeaten in Northern Lakes Conference play with a 16-point win over the RedHawks.
The Panthers (13-2, 4-0 NLC) made 16 of their 35 shot attempts, going 10-for-18 in the second half after a 6-for-17 first half showing. For the RedHawks (7-6, 1-3 NLC), they shot just 11-for-31 from the field for the game.
“I think it’s important to be able to play in a variety of styles,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Obviously, to our guys’ credit, there’s been some teams that have tried to play low-possession games against us, and that’s exactly what I think Goshen’s goal was. I think our guys did a good job of adjusting and not speeding up on the offensive end just because you’re guarding long possessions on the defensive end.”
A key stat in the game was the number of turnovers for each team. NorthWood forced 15 RedHawk turnovers in the contest, while the Panthers only gave the ball away four times.
“I’ve been here 15 years, and (NorthWood) has had a lot of good teams in that time. I would say that this is their best defensive team,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “They have size and length at a lot of positions. They’re able to put a 6’6”, strong athlete (senior Ian Raasch) on a primary guard, and that size and length is difficult to score on.”
Although it ended up being a 16-point win for No. 2 (Class 3A) NorthWood, the visitors from Goshen kept the game close for the better part of three quarters.
Neither team had a made field goal in the first four minutes of the game, with the only points up to that point being four free throws from Ian Raasch. Goshen senior Deecon Hill finally broke through for either team, making a basket with 3:34 to go to make it a 4-2 contest.
NorthWood immediately countered with a made field goal from Ian’s younger brother, sophomore Tyler Raasch. Goshen would score the next five points, though, as a ‘3’ from Hill and a bank shot from senior Quinn Bechtel near the end of the period gave the RedHawks a 7-6 lead after the first quarter.
That would be the only time Goshen was ahead in the game, as NorthWood senior Brock Bontrager scored 90 seconds into the second quarter to give the home team the lead for good.
The Panthers would end up scoring the first 11 points of the frame, holding Goshen scoreless until a jump shot from junior Gage Worthman went in with 1:23 left in the quarter. The lead ended up being 19-11 in favor of NorthWood at halftime.
The game stayed within 7-to-10 points until the final two minutes of the third quarter. Leading 26-16 with 2:16 to go in the period, the Panthers were able to score four quick points courtesy of senior Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch. That pushed the margin to 14 at the end of the third, which proved to be the closest Goshen would get the rest of the game.
NorthWood’s lead reached as many as 19 late in the fourth quarter.
The RedHawks were led in scoring by Hill’s 15. Bechtel had five, senior Ryan Eldridge four, Worthman and freshman Braxton Cline two each and one from senior Nathan Pinarski.
Goshen returns to action Friday, Jan. 27 at home against NLC foe Mishawaka.
“I thought our kids battled extremely hard,” said Wohlford of his team. “I thought our defense was very locked-in. I thought we played our keys pretty well. (NorthWood) didn’t get much easy, either; they were just able to hit a couple of tough shots. I’m very proud of our kids; our effort was sensational. It was an A-plus effort, and I would give us an A-minus, defensively.”
For NorthWood, Ian Raasch finished with a game-high 16 points. Brenner and Bontrager finished with nine points each, Tyler Raasch four, junior Ethan Wolfe three and two points each from junior Keegin Stats and senior Camden Bontrager.
“I think we were playing a low-possession game,” Wolfe said. “I’m not sure if we got to 50 possessions (Friday), which factors into your rhythm. I thought (Goshen) did a good job of challenging shots. Offensively, I thought when we finished a few plays, it gave us some breathing room. … I think, for the most part, we had control after the first quarter. We just needed to make sure we were really solid from that point-on.”
The Panthers next play Friday, Jan. 27 as well when they travel to Warsaw for a huge NLC clash.