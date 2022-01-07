SYRACUSE — NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe loves to remind people it’s never easy to win in the Northern Lakes Conference, and that was certainly the case on Friday night at Wawasee High School.
Battling a tenacious defense in a strong road environment, the NorthWood Panthers had to grind out a win against a shorthanded Wawasee Warriors squad in the second half. After bringing a two-point deficit into halftime, NorthWood outscored Wawasee, 23-9, to win 47-35 and pickup its second conference victory of the season.
“I thought Wawasee played very well, and you have to give them credit,” Wolfe said. “They played well offensively and defensively, and we’re going to have to do a better job, overall. But I think this was a good game for us, playing at this type of tempo as we move forward. This was a great learning experience for us.”
The game got off to a blistering start, with both teams playing efficiently on offense. The Panthers (12-1, 2-0 NLC) and Warriors (4-7, 0-2 NLC) went back-and-forth behind two different styles of offense.
The Panthers first four baskets of the game came from beyond the arc, with junior Cade Brenner knocking down three of them in the first quarter. For the Warriors, patient ball movement led to good looks for players like senior Caden Welty and freshman Myles Everingham, who had seven and five points in the first quarter, respectively.
At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led the Panthers 17-16.
In the second quarter, the defensive pressure on both ends revved up, with both teams combining to score just 17 points total. The three-point shots stopped falling for the Panthers, which fell right into the favor of Wawasee’s slow pace of play. Even with Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes only managing three points in the first half — all from the free-throw line — the Warriors brought a 26-24 advantage into the locker room.
Welty led the team in scoring at half with nine, while Myles Everingham and junior Peyton Felger each had five. The Warriors shot 50% (10-of-20) from the field in the first half.
The Panthers had nine points from Brenner during the first 16 minutes, while junior Ian Raasch added six. NorthWood shot the ball well in the first half, overall (9-of-19, 47%) but no ‘3’s in the second quarter allowed Wawasee to maintain its slim lead.
The second half was different before play even started for either team. At halftime, Wawasee’s best player in senior Keaton Dukes wasn’t on the bench to begin the half and didn’t play during the final two quarters of the contest. He was involved with a collision in the first half that led to his absence for precautionary reasons.
“I haven’t heard anything about what it is with him,” said Wawasee assistant Chad Hoffert of Dukes. Hoffert was coaching in place of head coach Jon Everingham Friday due to health and safety protocols. “I just know that coming out of the halftime that we were going to take a look at him. I don’t have any details on that right now, we just certainly hope that it’s nothing serious, and that it’s just precautionary. We’ll probably know more (Saturday).”
In addition to Dukes’ absence, Welty was in foul trouble after picking up his fourth with around three minutes to go in the third quarter. At that point, NorthWood led 30-28. After that, the Panthers took control of the game.
Wolfe’s team started extending pressure on defense, which led to multiple turnovers from Wawasee’s offense. That change in the game helped NorthWood build a 35-30 lead at the end of the third before opening it up to as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.
“I think we showed in the second half that we can defend,” Wolfe said. “That was helpful, but I just think in low-possession games, each possession’s magnified, and I think your kids have to make some adjustments, and I think they did a good job of that.”
The Panthers would go on to outscore the Warriors 12-5 in the fourth quarter as the defensive pressure continued to smother Wawasee’s offensive attack.
“Our defense led to a lot of deflections,” Wolfe said. “And anytime you get those deflections, it can break the rhythm of the other team. (Friday), we had a number of players step up on the defensive end and play really well.”
Without its best player, Wawasee only managed one-made field goal in the second half.
“Yeah, our offense was lacking some components without (Dukes) out there,” Hoffert said. “But the mentality was there. Our defense was tough and gritty, and we really made a battle out of it.”
Wawasee had 13 points from Welty to lead the team on Friday night, while freshman Maddux Everingham was next with seven. Behind them, Myles Everingham and Felger finished the game with five each.
NorthWood was led by Brenner, who finished with 21 points. Raasch was next with 12 points and five rebounds. The Panthers caused 14 total Wawasee turnovers, which led to 15 points with most of that coming in the second half.
NorthWood’s next game will be next Friday at home against Northridge, while Wawasee will look to get healthy before squaring off with Mishawaka next Friday in Syracuse.
