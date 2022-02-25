NAPPANEE — Class 3A No. 5-ranked NorthWood pulled down the curtain on the 2021-22 boys basketball regular season Friday with a 56-38 non-conference victory against Elkhart at the Panther Pit.
“We were very solid defensively in the first half,” Panthers coach Aaron Wolfe said. “We were able to execute the offense, especially in the half court.
“The difference in the game is we were able to make some shots in the first half and they missed. That gave us separation leading into the third quarter.”
Closing the first period on a 5-0 run, NorthWood (22-2) was up 14-8.
The Panthers led 35-16 at halftime. NorthWood used a 15-0 run to push its advantage to 35-14.
“They were making shots and we couldn’t get rebounds,” said Elkhart coach Kyle Sears of that stretch. “The do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
For the night, NorthWood was 20-of-43 from the floor and the Lions 15-of-41.
Up by as many as 22 in the third quarter at 38-16, the victors took a 43-28 edge into the fourth quarter.
Cade Brenner (22 points — seven in the first quarter and eight in the third), Ian Raasch (13 — six in the second quarter), Chaz Yoder (6 — all in the second quarter), Cooper Wiens (5 — all in the second quarter) and NiTareon Tuggle (5 — all in the fourth quarter) paced the Panther attack.
Brenner buried four of his team’s eight 3-pointers. Yoder canned one while Wiens and Tuggle made one each.
“Cade Brenner was very, very good,” Wolfe said. “He seems like he’s getting in a pretty good groove.”
Led by Brenner (7), J.J. Payne (7) and Raasch (6), NorthWood collected 33 rebounds — 11 on the offensive glass.
Not only did Raasch shine on offense, he helped the defense with his quickness and long wingspan.
“Ian Raasch is very versatile,” said Wolfe of the 6-foot-5 player. “He rebounds the basketball. He can drive the basketball. He just does so many things for our basketball team.”
Of the Panthers’ 11 turnovers, one came in the first half.
Wolfe, in his 15th season, picked up a milestone victory. He is now 250-107 as NorthWood heads into the postseason. The Panthers takes on the Tippecanoe Valley/West Noble winner in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional next Friday, March 4.
“You think about the people,” said Wolfe in reflecting on the moment. “It obviously starts with my wife Sonya. I’ve been fortunate to have a tremendous group of players (and assistant coaches).”
NorthWood had won 13 straight before a 54-31 loss to South Bend Washington last Saturday afternoon. The Panthers now have 12 wins during the 2022 portion of the campaign.
Cam’ron Daniels (9 points — six in the first half), Anthony Williams (8 — all in the second half), Jacob Windy (6), Joe Richardson (5) and Juan Carlos Romo (5) guided the offense for Elkhart (6-16).
Windy knocked down two 3-pointers. Richardson and Williams connected on one apiece.
The Lions gathered 20 rebounds — six offensive.
Elkhart committed five of its 11 turnovers in the first quarter.
“We played hard,” Sears said. “We attacked. We were finding shooters. Their length hurt us a little bit tonight. They’ve got some size which helps. There’s some things we can build on.”
The Lions play Concord in the second game of the IHSAA Class 4A Elkhart Sectional this Tuesday at North Side Gym.
In the junior varsity game, Tyler Raasch (15 points), Garrett Fear (12), Owen Roeder (8), Seth Russell (6) and Keegin Stats (6) led in scoring as NorthWood beat Elkhart 58-38. The JV Panthers finished at 18-2. The JV Lions were paced by Braeden Becker (13) and Will Cochrane (8).
