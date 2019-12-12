TOPEKA — With 12 seconds to go in the first half, NorthWood led Westview 30-21. The Warriors, however, had the ball and were in position to take the final shot of the half. Everyone in the building knew who would take the shot, too — Westview senior Charlie Yoder.
As the 6-4 senior dribbled near midcourt, the seconds ticked down on the clock. Yoder was the only Warrior player within 10 feet of the ball. When the clock reached five seconds, Yoder made his move.
Unfortunately for the highly-recruited senior, his dribble was stolen by NorthWood sophomore Cooper Weins. The 6-0 guard ran down to the other end of the court, making a layup as time expired to give the Panthers a 32-21 lead at halftime.
NorthWood then scored the first eight points of the third quarter and never looked back. The Panthers led wire-to-wire in knocking off Westview, 66-53, Thursday night in Topeka.
“What a tremendous individual play by Cooper Wiens,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “And he’s a sophomore, and he’s growing — he had a tremendous offseason. But he is growing as a player in confidence; in ability. Not only did he make a tremendous steal on a tremendous player, he had the wherewithal to know he could get all the way to the basket and shoot a layup. That’s pretty good poise for a young player. … that was a momentum swing, not only because of the score, but because of the situation.”
“I don’t think that particular play had much to do with it; they had kind of set the tone long before that,” Westview coach Rob Yoder added. “It certainly didn’t help, but I don’t think it was a big momentum swing. They had just played better than us. We hadn’t made enough plays to be competitive with a good team.”
NorthWood senior Trent Edwards agreed with his coach on thinking the play was a momentum-changing play.
“That was huge. Going into halftime, I think that really broke their spirits a lot,” Edwards said. “They were already getting tired because we like to run with the ball. You could see at the end of the half, when (Yoder) didn’t sprint back and it was just Cooper for an open layup. That was huge for us.”
NorthWood knew they were going to have their hands full with Yoder. The senior still scored a game-high 29 points, but the Panthers made him earn those points. Sixteen of Yoder’s 29 came from the free throw line.
“They played really hard,” Rob Yoder said. “And then it always seemed like they completed defense with a rebound, which is good. We didn’t get many offensive rebounds.”
NorthWood out-rebounded Westview, 40-22, including 13-4 on the offensive glass.
One of the players tasked with guarding Yoder was Edwards. The NorthWood senior looked forward to the challenge of guarding one of the state’s top players.
“He’s a great player; he’s a really good shooter,” Edwards said of Yoder. “It was hard to play both offense and then chase him and be so aware on defense. He’s a great rebounder, too, so that aspect comes into play … It’s always fun to go against those good players.”
The Panthers scored the first seven points of the game before Westview finally scored. Still, NorthWood had a 15-5 lead at the end of the first eight minutes of play.
The closest the Warriors would get after the first quarter was within six, as senior Blake Egli drained a ‘3’ with 4:30 to go in the first half to make it a 22-16 contest. Egli had 16 points in the game.
NorthWood was just too much, both offensively and defensively, for Westview to overcome. The Panthers’ lead reached as high as 20 early in the fourth quarter as every player that took the floor for NorthWood (4-1) Thursday recorded at least two points.
Edwards led the way with 13. Sophomore Jamarr Jackson had 11, junior Ben Vincent 10, Wiens and senior Josh Stratford eight, freshman Ian Raasch seven, senior Brock Flickinger five and senior Jason Borkholder and freshman Cade Brenner two.
“I think our strength this year is probably our unity in our balance, I think not only in scoring, but in all three phases — offense, defense and rebounding,” Wolfe said. “I think we’re a basketball team that’s growing and there’s room for us to improve, but it is a very fun group to coach.”
For Westview (1-2), the struggles on offense continue. Outside Yoder’s 29 and Egli’s 16, the Warriors only had four points from senior Lyndon Miller and two points each from juniors Drew Litwiller and Ben Byrkett.
“If we would make shots just a little bit better … we would be really hard to defend,” Rob Yoder said. “I believe we’re going to; I just think we have young guys that haven’t been in that situation yet.”
