GOSHEN — NorthWood has passed its first two tests as the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
After beating South Bend St. Joseph Tuesday, the Panthers kept up their winning ways with a 54-40 road victory at Goshen in Northern Lakes Conference action Friday night. NorthWood is now 15-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 in conference play.
The key stretch for the visitors came from the 6:24 mark to 4:10 left in the fourth quarter. Goshen had just gone on a 7-0 run to cut the Panther lead to only 39-36, leading to NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe to call a timeout.
Whatever Wolfe said in the huddle worked, as the Panthers responded with a 9-0 run. Junior Cade Brenner had a three-point play to make it 42-36. Junior Brock Bontrager, Brenner and junior Ian Raasch then made consecutive ‘2’s’ to increase the Panther lead to 12.
“I thought it was going to be a game that we were going to have to grind out, and I think Cade made a fantastic drive and was able to finish a play,” Wolfe said. “And in some of these games, that gives you just enough separation to get comfortable. … Anytime you call a timeout when a team makes a run at you, you basically just want to get your team organized. I think we had five guys on the same page and had a plan, and we were able to execute that.”
Goshen coach Michael Wohlford gave credit to Brenner for taking advantage of a defensive mismatch the RedHawks inadvertently caused against themselves.
“We got it to 39-36, and we took a calculated risk with our subbing,” Wohlford said. “We changed matchups, and Brenner took advantage. We got a different defender on him, and that was a coaching mistake.”
Brenner ultimately finished with a team-high 15 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. The junior hit four free throws in the final 3:26 of the game to help ice away the win for his team.
“First, I think you have to credit Cade Brenner,” Wolfe said. “Obviously, every team on the schedule has him number one in the scouting report. Cade was patient, but he also made impacts in the first three quarters in a lot of different ways. I thought him controlling the game once we had the lead late was important.”
It was a tight battle between the county foes for the majority of the contest. There was a total of six lead changes in the first half, with neither team being able to build a lead larger than five. Goshen led 14-13 after the first quarter, while NorthWood took a 22-21 advantage into the halftime locker room.
“We were patient, and Drew (Hogan) was able to get open a couple of times,” said Wohlford on worked for his team in the first half.
NorthWood found its first source of breathing room in the third quarter, in large part to the play of Bontrager. He scored five points in the frame, including an old-fashioned three-point play that put the Panthers up 32-27 with 3:00 remaining in the period. NorthWood would close on a 5-2 run from there to go up 37-29 into the fourth.
“I thought Brock Bontrager was really solid,” Wolfe said. “A lot of times, that’s Brock’s secret sauce: in the right place at the right time. A lot of times, players like Brock probably don’t get the credit they deserve, but (Friday), he was very good for us.”
Goshen was led on offense by senior Drew Hogan’s 17 points. The offensive production from the senior moved him to fifth all time in program scoring history with 1,046 points. Fourth on the list is 1968 graduate Dave Culp with 1,128 points.
Along wit Hogan’s points, sophomore Ryan Eldridge had seven, juniors Deecon Hill and Quinn Bechtel six each and junior Lleyton Weddell four. After a 9-1 start to the season, the RedHawks have lost three in a row, including two NLC games. They’re now 2-2 in conference games to go along with the 9-4 overall record.
Goshen next plays next Friday at Mishawaka. The Cavemen are currently 8-2 overall and 2-0 in NLC play. They visit Northridge Saturday night in a conference contest.
“The season’s not over,” Wohlford said. “We’ve played 13 games and we still have nine games left. Basketball is a really hard season because … you can’t get too down. The message of ‘Never get too high, never get too low’ is within a game and outside of the game for the season, and (Friday), within the game, I thought we got too down in some spots. Some guys got too down a little bit and took themselves out, but that goes for the season too.
“Yeah, we’ve lost three games in a row by one (point), three and then they kind of handled us (Friday). We have to stay the course and play a nine-game season now.”
Complimenting Brenner on offense for NorthWood was Bontrager with 11 points, junior Ian Raasch 10, junior Cooper Wiens nine, sophomore NiTareon Tuggle six and senior Chaz Yoder two.
The Panthers get another tough NLC test next Friday when they host Warsaw. The Tigers lost their first NLC game, 58-56, to Concord Friday, bringing their record to 9-5 overall and 3-1 within the conference. This leaves NorthWood and Mishawaka as the lone remaining unbeatens in NLC play as of Friday night.
Even though the Panthers still control their destiny for a conference championship, Wolfe is trying to focus on one game at a time.
“The NLC is such a challenge that, a lot of times, we try not to time travel,” Wolfe said. “(Warsaw) just happens to be the next team on our schedule. We just want to give a solid performance. I thought we had a good week this week. I thought we improved in some ways that I’m hoping carry through the season.”
