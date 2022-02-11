NAPPANEE — On what was Senior Night for NorthWood, it seemed fitting that a senior would hit arguably the biggest shot of the game for the Panthers.
Trailing 34-32 to Mishawaka to start the fourth quarter, NorthWood senior Chaz Yoder knocked down a ‘3’ from the top of the key to give his team a one-point lead. That made shot seemed to settle-in the entire Panther team the rest of the quarter, as they used a 17-8 final frame surge to beat the Cavemen, 49-42, Friday in The Pit.
“Chaz hit a big ‘3’ to start the fourth quarter,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “… Every possession seemed like a rock fight. Give Mishawaka credit: they came in, they played hard and they’re a quality opponent.”
The victory completed a perfect 7-0 mark in Northern Lakes Conference play for NorthWood. They had already clinched the outright NLC crown by virtue of a Mishawaka loss to Warsaw earlier in the week, but Friday’s victory cemented the first undefeated record in conference play in program history.
“I think it’s special to win all of your games in the Northern Lakes Conference,” Wolfe said. “It’s a testament, as some of these games are battles, just like (Friday). Give our kids a lot of credit: this has been a great journey for our basketball team, and they’ve answered the challenges.”
It seemed like NorthWood (19-1) was going to cruise to a victory in the first 10 minutes of action. The Panthers led 20-7 with 6:30 to go in the second quarter, in large part to junior Ian Raasch scoring 12 of his team’s points during that stretch. He also had four rebounds and two assists in that timeframe as well.
“Ian’s a great competitor,” Wolfe said. “I think what makes him special is his versatility. He was scoring in a variety of ways, and that’s what makes him such an asset to our basketball team. We needed contributions from everyone, but no one stepped up bigger than Ian (Friday).”
The Cavemen (11-6, 4-3 NLC) slowly fought their way back into the game from that point on, though. They would only trail by four points, 25-21, at halftime before taking their first lead of the game, 29-28, with 2:43 to go in the third quarter. The teams would trade the lead on successive field goals before Mishawaka ultimately took a 34-32 lead into the fourth.
Junior Arthur Jones was the catalyst on offense for the Cavemen during that stretch, scoring all of his team-high 12 points in the second and third quarters.
“I thought (Mishawaka) defended well, and I thought they were rebounding the ball,” Wolfe said. “And then, I thought we had some breakdowns, which you have to give (Mishawaka) all of the credit because I think they were responsible for some of those. I think it’s a great learning experience for our team.”
Once Yoder made that three-point shot to start the fourth quarter, though, the Panthers never relinquished the lead. Sophomore NiTareon Tuggle sank a ‘3’ a minute later to put the home team up four, leading to a Mishawaka timeout.
The closest the Cavemen would reach the rest of the game was three points when junior Mookie Ward sank a long-distance shot to make it a 40-37 NorthWood lead with 4:15 remaining. A field goal from Panther junior Cade Brenner just 14 seconds later extended the lead back to five, and NorthWood would then make enough free throws down the stretch to keep Mishawaka at bay.
Raasch and Brenner ended up finishing with 17 points each to lead the Panther offense. Yoder finished with six, Tuggle five and senior Cooper Wiens and junior JJ Payne two points each.
It’s the 11th-straight victory overall for NorthWood. They will now get ready to play three-straight road games next week, starting Tuesday with a trip to Tippecanoe Valley. They will then go to Elkhart Christian next Friday and South Bend Washington next Saturday, Feb. 19 before finishing with a home game on Friday, Feb. 25 against Elkhart.
Wolfe shared what the team’s two seniors, Yoder and Wiens, have meant to him as a coach.
“Both those boys are special,” Wolfe said. “I’ve coached them since third grade, and I’ve got to watch them develop as young men. I’ve seen them have great basketball experiences, and then I’ve seen them have some tough ones. It’s just really pleasing to see them go out on a high note in the NLC.”
