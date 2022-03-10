NAPPANEE — One year ago, NorthWood thought they had a regional championship won.
Cade Brenner’s game-winning layup went in — only for the shot to be waved off due to a foul against the then-sophomore before the shot was attempted. After the ensuing inbounds pass led to an awkward shot attempt for Brenner, the final horn sounded and Leo had been crowned regional champions in a 47-46 thriller at New Castle High School.
Nearly 365 days later, NorthWood gets another chance to cut down the nets in the country’s biggest gym.
The Panthers (24-2), fresh off winning a third-straight Sectional 21 title, head to New Castle Saturday to compete in the 3A regional played inside the 8,424-seat gym. NorthWood will play Yorktown (10-14) in the 10 a.m. semifinal game, with Leo (19-5) and Norwell (22-5) to follow at noon. The championship game is set for 8 p.m.
“It’s a really special feeling,” said NorthWood junior Ian Raasch of being on a third-straight sectional winning team. “I’m just lucky to have been part of some good teams the last couple of years, and then this one just feels like a second shot to go down to New Castle again. Almost like redemption at regionals, which is pretty cool.”
The Panthers grinded out two wins in the sectional last week, erasing a halftime deficit to beat Tippecanoe Valley, 38-33, in the semifinals before beating Northern Lakes Conference rival Wawasee, 40-23, in the championship game on the Warriors’ home floor. It was the eighth sectional title won in 15 years under head coach Aaron Wolfe and 11th overall in program history.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” said Brenner — now a junior — of advancing to regionals. “All of the teams that I’ve been a part of have just been great. All the players are just great to be around and surround yourself with.”
The regional round has historically been bittersweet to the NorthWood program. Under the two-game format, the Panthers have advanced to the championship game six times. Unfortunately for them, only once has a trip to the final ended with a trophy, as the lone regional title for the program came in 2007.
ONE OF THE TOP TEAMS
Brenner has been the statistical leader for the Panthers all season, averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Raasch is right behind, averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game to go along with a team-leading 43 steals and 14 blocks.
As a team, NorthWood is shooting 47% from the field this season, including 36.7% from 3-point range. They have made 164 more shots than their opponents this year so far, averaging 57.1 points-per-game on offense and allowing just 42.9 a contest on average on defense.
NorthWood has been one of the top-rated teams in 3A since the start of the season. Initially ranked No. 6 in the first Class 3A AP poll, the Panthers moved up to the No. 1 spot for the first time back on Jan. 18. They would spend a couple weeks atop the poll until a 23-point loss to South Bend Washington on Feb. 19 sent them all the way to fifth in the poll.
After a win over Elkhart to end the regular season, the Panthers finished No. 3 in the 3A rankings. They will be joined by two other ranked teams this weekend in No. 7 Norwell and No. 8 Leo.
Despite having the proverbial target on their back going into regionals, Wolfe is preparing his team the same as he has all season.
“We’ve been fortunate to see every one of our opponents on film through common opponents preparing throughout the season,” Wolfe said. “I think everyone in this regional thinks they have a good shot to win the regional. And so, regardless of rankings from a variety of sources, I think what you’re going to see is four confident teams walk in the building, all hoping to play well and be the last one standing Saturday night.”
A LOOK AT YORKTOWN
In order to get to the championship game, the Panthers will have to beat an upstart Yorktown team that played spoiler in Sectional 24. The Tigers entered the postseason with a 7-14 record, but then beat three teams with better records than them to win its first sectional title since 2010. The road to the sectional crown was capped off with a 60-41 drubbing of Jay County, who entered the game with a 21-4 record.
It's a young roster for Yorktown, as their top three leading scorers are underclassmen. Junior AJ Dunn leads the Tigers with an average of 13.3 points a contest, while sophomores Kieran Tewari and Jacob Grim average 11.4 and 8.4 points, respectively. The team’s leading rebounder is a senior in Carter Loveless, who hauls in just under six rebounds a contest.
Of the nine Tiger players to have appeared in at least 15 games, only three of them are seniors.
“Yorktown reminds me a lot of us last year,” Wolfe said. “They start three sophomores, they have quality bigs and when they’re making shots, they are a very, very good basketball team. They’ve seemed to not close games this year like maybe they did last year, but if you watch the first half of the Jay County game, they can beat anyone in this tournament.”
Should NorthWood advance, there will be a couple players the Panthers will have to key-in on to win the regional title. For Norwell, junior Luke McBride leads the way for the Knights with an average of 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game. Meanwhile, Leo is anchored by senior Caedmon Bontrager, who averages 19 points and nearly eight rebounds a contest.
With three ranked teams and another coming in with a lot of confidence, quality basketball will have to be played Saturday for any of the four teams to win two games and become regional champions.
“Our preparation has to be on point,” Brenner said. “We have to come together, get good sleep Friday night, be focused when we come in and can’t overlook any team. They’ve all won sectionals, so we know they’re all a good opponent.”
